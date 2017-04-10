Top Trump officials publicly urge Russia to ditch Syria following chemical weapons attack

On Sunday's political talk shows, top officials in President Trump's administration gave different assessments of Trump's goals with Syria and its most important backer, Russia, following Trump's Thursday strike on one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air bases. Trump's United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, said Assad's ouster was "inevitable" and a top U.S. priority, along with defeating the Islamic State and getting "the Iranian influence" out of Syria. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, making his debut on the talk shows, told Fox News that Assad's removal is key to any political solution to Syria's civil war, but "we're not saying we are the ones to effect that change."
Trump is "prepared to do more," McMaster said. "I think what we should do is ask Russia: How could it be, if you have advisers at that airfield, that you didn't know that the Syrian air force was preparing and executing a mass murder attack with chemical weapons?" Russia should also ask itself, "Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?" he added. "Right now, I think everyone in the world sees Russia as part of the problem."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is traveling to Moscow late Tuesday, said the U.S. doesn't have any proof that Russia was involved in Syria's chemical weapons attack, though the U.S. military is investigating. But he also had some moderately tough words for Russia. America's top priority in Syria is defeating ISIS, he said, but "I hope Russia is thinking carefully about its continued alliance with Bashar al-Assad, because every time one of these horrific attacks occurs, it draws Russia closer into some level of responsibility." You can watch more of Tillerson's thoughts on Russia's involvement with Syria in the CBS Face the Nation clip below. Peter Weber
"I think the Russians have played now for some time the role of providing cover for Bashar al-Assad's behavior" -Sec. of State Rex Tillerson pic.twitter.com/K1VKBYQLIh
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 9, 2017
President Trump and his advisers are working on a new executive order on trade that could lead to new import duties on foreign-made goods like steel, aluminum, and appliances, a Trump administration official tells Reuters and Axios. The order, if signed, would launch an investigation into any "unfair" dumping of goods in the U.S. by foreign companies, and "the best path forward" might "include everything from no action at all to the levying of supplemental duties," the White House official said. Whatever action is taken, the official insisted, "will be informed by the results of the investigation and not by predetermined conclusions."
There is no time line for the executive order, which is separate from a March 31 order launching an study on trade abuses and the U.S. trade deficit. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is driving the initiative, already subject to disagreement among Trump advisers, Axios says. New import duties would make targeted consumer products more expensive for Americans and U.S. companies that use steel and aluminum, but it could also help some U.S. manufacturers, which is a goal of Trump's. The White House faction wedded to America First nationalism — Stephen Bannon, Stephen Miller, Peter Navarro, and others — is seen as pushing for the tariffs, while the ascendant Wall Street wing — Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Jared Kushner — is expected to push back.
In their summit last Thursday and Friday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade talks on boosting U.S. exports and shrinking the U.S. trade deficit with China. Peter Weber
President Trump's overall approval rating has edged slightly upward following his airstrike against Syria last week, even as most respondents were unsure about escalating U.S. involvement. While 57 percent of Americans in a CBS News poll approved of the initial strike, just 18 percent want ground troops in the country and seven-in-10 believe Congress would need to authorize any further action.
Other polls similarly show Americans' uncertainty about involvement in Syria.
Since the strike, 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump, whereas in a similar CBS News poll conducted in late March, Trump was approved of by just 40 percent of the country.
The poll was conducted April 7-9, sampling 1,006 adults in English and Spanish. The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points. Jeva Lange
President Trump's Supreme Court appointee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, will be sworn into his lifetime role on the court in a Rose Garden ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. ET.
Gorsuch, 49, will restore the nine-seat court to full strength for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016 and following the Senate's subsequent refusal to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday at 11:00 A.M. He will be a great Justice. Very proud of him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017
Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate on Friday 54-45 and he will participate in the court's next round of oral arguments, beginning April 17. Jeva Lange
John Oliver says Fox News won't take his new paid ad for Trump on the embattled O'Reilly Factor
At least 60 advertisers have pulled the plug on Fox News star Bill O'Reilly's O'Reilly Factor since The New York Times reported a week ago that the cable news network and O'Reilly have paid out at least $13 million in sexual harassment settlements with five women since 2002, and another Fox News contributor came forward since the report. At this point, "almost nobody is standing by Bill O'Reilly," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Nobody, that is, apart from the president of the United States."
"Bill O'Reilly needs advertisers, and Donald Trump needs to understand sexual harassment," Oliver said. "And here is where we come in." Since February, Last Week Tonight has been buying ads on TV shows Trump regularly watches, trying to slip him messages through a catheter-using cowboy character. Oliver has a new ad for The O'Reilly Factor. "We submitted it to stations on Friday, but weirdly, we haven't heard back from them since," he said. "Which is a little surprising, because we're one of the only advertisers offering to buy time on his show at the moment. And I do hope they don't reject this ad, but just in case they do, here's a sneak peak of what we'd like the president to see." Watch the most safe-for-work (but still borderline) part of Oliver's segment, plus the ad, below. Peter Weber
"There is understandable concern at the moment about the personalities harming our democracy, but tonight let's talk about one of the major structural problems," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, and that's the closest he got to mentioning President Trump. Democrats in particular love to complain about gerrymandering, but it is "a real problem," Oliver said. He showed how more than 40 percent of voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania chose a Democrat in 2014, and Democrats won only a small fraction of the seats.
Thanks to technology, "gerrymandering has become a very precise science — and interestingly, it is one of the few remaining types of science in which the Republican Party currently believes," Oliver quipped, noting that Democrats use the technique, too. Redrawing electoral boundaries is actually necessary as populations change, but in 37 states, he noted, the redrawing of those lines every 10 years is controlled by the state legislature, whose members have a "pretty clear vested interest" in protecting their seats and party power.
Oliver explained two techniques, packing and cracking, and how racial gerrymandering is illegal but partisan redistricting is fine. In 2010, Republicans poured $30 million into state-level races, won big, redrew the maps to their favor, and in 2012, sent 33 more lawmakers to the House than Democrats, even though Democrats cast 1.1 million more ballots for House members nationwide. For the Democrats, gerrymandering is "like if instead of Tim Duncan, the San Antonio Spurs had had to use Tim Burton," he said. "It's not technically impossible to win, but it's going to be much, much harder."
"Not all weird-shaped districts are bad, and not all normal-shaped districts are good," Oliver said, and "gerrymandering is not the sole reason for the mismatch between our popular vote percentages and our representation. Some of that is due to where Democrats choose to live." But more states should hand redistricting duties to independent commissions, he said. "Lawmakers should not be allowed to dilute our votes by drawing their own lines and essentially picking their own voters." Then he had his big finish, bringing on stage people he suggested had made bad decisions — Insane Clown Posse superfans, 47-year-old Quidditch players, erotic bakers, Jill Stein voters, racist grandmas. "Think about it," Oliver said: "Election results should not be the fault of lawmakers' crazy lines, they should be the result of our own crazy decisions." Watch below, warned that there's some NSFW stuff in here. Peter Weber
When President Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian government air base Thursday night, in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces reportedly carried out on civilians in a rebel-held town, America's political factions were scrambled. Some officials in former President Barack Obama's administration joined GOP congressional leaders and many commentators critical of Trump in praising the strike, while Trump's core supporters on the alt-right and critics on the left criticized the attack.
Alt-right leader and noted white nationalist Richard Spencer led an anti-Syria-war march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, and Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at Alex Jones' InfoWars who broke with Trump over the attack, debated one of Trump's biggest supporters on Twitter, Bill Mitchell, who supported the strike. But like Mitchell, many of Trump's supporters on the alt-right did not like the alt-right's criticism of Trump, as Watson's Twitter feed demonstrates. Here's a sampling:
I guess Trump wasn't "Putin's puppet" after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet.
I'm officially OFF the Trump train.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
First time I've ever lost Twitter followers. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/DfjYvQ4AQf
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
Guys, I can't vehemently oppose destabilizing the Syrian government for 6 years and then support it just because Trump did it. Sorry.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
I am off the Trump train in terms of Syria, which I will criticize, but I have not "turned on Trump" as the media claims. Fake news.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
I did flounce a bit I admit, but passions were high and I genuinely think this is a bad move. Doesn't mean I'm suddenly Michael Moore. https://t.co/mRg2WUM4hd
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
WTF happened to https://t.co/C176uzY4UY?
Not wanting Trump's presidency to be destroyed by another ME quagmire isn't "abandoning Trump".
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 9, 2017
The alt-right movement opposes more military intervention or "regime change" in Syria because, like the left, they fear it could lead to another Iraq-style quagmire, and unlike the left, because they want the $1.5 million spent on each Tomahawk missile to be used on a Mexico border wall and mass deportation of immigrants. "If the alt-right's core ethos could be reduced to a single maxim, it would be this: to each his own," writes Osita Nwanevu at Slate, in an analysis Spencer called "fairly objective." That attitude undergirds the movement's "support for racial and cultural separation and white nationalism," Nwaneyu said, but "it is also the attitude that undergirds the movement's less widely discussed isolationism." That isolationism, it seems, has its limits when it comes to Trump. Peter Weber
21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, announced on Sunday it will investigate a sexual harassment claim against anchor Bill O'Reilly that was phoned into a hotline run by the network.
Wendy Walsh, a psychologist who once frequently appeared on The O'Reilly Factor, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, posted a video online last week showing the pair calling the corporate hotline and making a complaint against O'Reilly. Walsh says that in 2013, O'Reilly walked back his offer to get her a job on the network after she rejected his invitation to go back to his hotel room.
In a statement, 21st Century Fox said it "investigates all complaints" and has asked a law firm to "continue assisting the company in these serious matters." Last week, The New York Times reported that Fox News and O'Reilly have paid $13 million to settle with five women who have accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. O'Reilly said he is being unfairly targeted because of his status, and has not mentioned the scandal on his show. In the aftermath of the report, several major companies, including Mercedes, BMW of North America, and T. Rowe Price, have yanked their ads from airing during The O'Reilly Factor, the top-rated cable news program. Catherine Garcia