5 streetwise cartoons about defunding PBS

Artists take on immigrant puppets, defense spending, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street reacting to two ICE agents escorting Rosita away. Big Bird, looking distressed, says, "NOT ONLY ARE THEY TRYING TO DEFUND US... THEY'RE DEPORTING ROSITA TO EL SALVADOR!" Oscar the Grouch peers out of his trash can with a worried expression.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon features three characters from Sesame Street: Ernie, Big Bird, and Count von Count. Ernie holds a chalkboard with a drawing of a tank, a clock set to 6 o'clock, and the letters "PBS," and says, "HEY, KIDS! JUST SIX HOURS OF SPENDING ON DEFENSE EQUALS THE ENTIRE FEDERAL SUBSIDY FOR PUBLIC TELEVISION!!!" Big Bird, looking directly at the viewer, says, "BUT ELON MUSK THINKS HE CAN BALANCE THE BUDGET BY DE-FUNDING US!" Count von Count, on the right, says, "ELON NEEDS TO LEARN HOW TO COUNT!"

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

