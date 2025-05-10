Dark chocolate macadamia cookies recipe

Crisp on the outside and soft and chewy in the centre – these nutty delights are everything a good cookie should be, said Emma Petersen. All you need is one bowl and they come together in no time, especially as I developed them with the intention of skipping the usual lengthy dough-chilling step. This makes them a perfect choice for any day you want your kitchen to smell like a bakery, without breaking a sweat.



Ingredients

160g coconut sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

70ml mild olive oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

140g plain flour 1 tsp cornflour/cornstarch

1⁄2 tsp bicarbonate of soda/baking soda

1⁄4 tsp fine sea salt

40g macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

60g dark/bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

a pinch of flaky sea salt



Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/190°C/375°F/gas mark 5.

In a medium mixing bowl, beat together the sugar, egg, oil and vanilla for about a minute until the mixture becomes light and fluffy.

Sift in the flour, cornflour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, then gently fold everything together with a flat rubber spatula, stopping just before the flour is fully incorporated. Add the nuts and chocolate, folding until evenly distributed and no streaks of flour remain.

Line an oven tray with a baking sheet. Using an ice cream scoop or a large spoon, divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions, depending on your desired cookie size. Place each portion in a heap on the baking sheet, being careful not to press them down too much. Make sure to leave plenty of space between each one, to allow for spreading.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, keeping a close eye on the cookies from about the 8-minute mark. You’re looking for golden edges and a centre that is just set, as the cookies will continue to cook as they cool.

Once baked, tap the baking sheet lightly on the worktop a couple of times to slightly deflate the cookies – this trick helps to achieve a chewy texture. Sprinkle with a pinch of flaky sea salt and let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for at least 15 minutes, to ensure they set and hold their shape before serving.

Taken from "Healthyish: All the goodness with none of the fuss" by Emma Petersen, published by Pavilion at £22. To buy, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

