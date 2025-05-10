Dark chocolate macadamia cookies recipe

These one-bowl cookies will melt in your mouth

Macadamia dark chocolate cookies
These soft and gooey cookies are a real treat
(Image credit: Lizzie Mayson)
By
published

Crisp on the outside and soft and chewy in the centre – these nutty delights are everything a good cookie should be, said Emma Petersen. All you need is one bowl and they come together in no time, especially as I developed them with the intention of skipping the usual lengthy dough-chilling step. This makes them a perfect choice for any day you want your kitchen to smell like a bakery, without breaking a sweat.


Ingredients

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸