Donald Trump dives into a pile of foreign crypto and more May 10 political cartoons

Saturday's editorial cartoons include India-Pakistan tensions, artificial intelligence, and Donald Trump's love of cryptocurrency

This cartoon takes place outside a school as a male and female student are walking home. The male student wears a backwards cap and holds a piece of paper, which reads: "REPORT CARD: D" He says to the female student, "When it comes down to it, I prefer my own natural dumbness to artificial intelligence."

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial carton takes place in a golden bank vault, filled with countless piles of glistening coins. Donald Trump, with a gleeful smile, eagerly dives into the coins. Signs on the back of the vault read "Trump Crypto-Currency Vault" and "From Abu Dhabi $ 2 Billion" and "Emoluments Welcome."

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

