1,000 statues, 10 sarcophagi, and 8 mummies discovered in Egyptian tomb

Egyptologists have uncovered more than 1,000 statues and 10 sarcophagi — eight of which hold mummies — in a Nile riverbank tomb in Luxor, The Associated Press reports. The massive discovery dates back to between 1,500 and 1,000 B.C. and is being hailed as "important" by the archaeologists who are still excavating the site.
"It was a surprise how much was being displayed inside," Egypt's antiquities minister, Khaled el-Enany, told AFP, noting that the grave survived the height of Egypt's so-called "era of the tomb robbers."
The 3,000-year-old sarcophagi are described as "well-preserved," although some showed the wear and tear that comes with having been stuck in one place for centuries. Patterned pots were also found in the tomb, which is believed to have been constructed for an ancient city judge named Userhat.
"There is evidence and traces that new mummies could be discovered in the future," added antiquities spokeswoman Nevine el-Aref. Jeva Lange
People really, really, really like Adam Sandler movies. In fact, when you lump all Netflix subscribers together, they have collectively spent half a billion hours over the course of just 17 months watching Sandler films, Uproxx reports. That breaks down to approximately 1 million hours of Sandler being watched per day.
Depending on how you feel about Sandler's sense of humor, the following perspective could be soul-crushing:
According to Time, Netflix subscribers streamed on average for 1 hour, 33 minutes per day. If there are 100 million subscribers streaming for at least 100 minutes per day (time spent streaming is trending up) then Adam Sandler content is responsible for roughly 0.6-1.0 percent of all Netflix consumption every day.
Every single day.
The average human lifespan is 672,000 hours. That means over 744 full human lives have been sucked dry by Adam Sandler viewing over the last 17 months. [Uproxx]
Unsurprisingly, Netflix loves Sandler. The streaming website just released its third of Sandler's films, Sandy Wexler, which only has a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix already has a deal for four additional films after that.
"We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films," Netflix said in a statement. Goodbye, hundreds more human lifetimes. Jeva Lange
President Trump's aides are deliberating Tuesday over how America should address the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, the non-binding document signed by former President Barack Obama that aims to reduce global levels of carbon dioxide, The New York Times reports.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to pull out of the accord, but has since said he has an "open mind to it. We're going to look very carefully." Besides the U.S., 125 nations or groups have already ratified the agreement.
By having signed the accord, the U.S. vowed to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025. Trump could theoretically pull from the agreement with no consequences, or remain but simply not act to reach the emissions goal. Industry sources reportedly told Axios that they expect the U.S. will "remain a part of the pact but weaken or jettison the Obama-era carbon cutting pledge in the non-binding pact, something effectively already underway anyway as EPA and other agencies unwind Obama policies."
While America's withdrawal wouldn't necessarily unravel the agreement, "any sign that the administration would not be serious will provoke an international reaction that would undermine the administration's foreign policy," said Nigel Purvis, former President George W. Bush's top environmental diplomat. Jeva Lange
Puerto Rico has reported just 16 cases of births affected by the Zika virus, Stat reports — and that has U.S. officials suspicious. The virus, which swept across the Americas and other tropical regions last year, is known to cause congenital defects in babies if the mother contracts it while pregnant.
Stat notes that more than 3,300 pregnant women in Puerto Rico are known to have contracted the mosquito-borne illness, making the mere 16 reported cases of Zika-affected births all the more unlikely. A former U.S. health official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, speculated to Stat that the territorial government is obfuscating the severity of Zika to save its tourism industry, which is a huge source of revenue for the cash-strapped island.
"Puerto Rico's not escaping this. They're just hiding," the official said. "They're kind of in denial about what the problem is. And in six months, a year, two years from now, there will be all these babies who aren't learning and all these problems that will come to light."
By contrast, there have been 63 reported Zika-affected births across the 50 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., among just 1,300 pregnant women known to have the virus. Read more about Puerto Rico's improbably low Zika numbers at Stat. Kimberly Alters
California secessionists withdraw 'Calexit' referendum petition after leader seeks Russian citizenship
On Monday, the organizers of the California succession ballot initiative formally withdrew their petition, less than three weeks after getting approval to start gathering the 585,407 valid signatures needed to qualify for the November 2018 ballot. Marcus Ruiz Evans, the ballot initiative's official proponent, made the request to the California secretary of state, explaining to the Los Angeles Times that "the biggest obstacle to Calexit is having a professional grassroots administration," but petition organizer Louis Marinelli had already pulled the plug on the current effort in a statement emailed from Russia, where he lives with his Russian wife.
Marinelli, who gained attention in December for opening an "embassy" in Moscow for the Independent Republic of California, said Monday he now intends to make Russia his home, "if the people of Russia would be so kind as to welcome me here on a permanent basis," given his "frustration, disappointment, and disillusionment with the United States." It's "only proper, given my intention to seek permanent residence in Russia and not return to California in the foreseeable future, to withdraw that petition from circulation," he wrote, so others could start a new petition "free from ties to me."
Martinelli said his big beef with Washington was immigration, specifically the trouble he had getting a green card for his wife, but now he no longer wants to "live under the American flag." He held out the possibility that he might "eventually return to occupied California and struggle for her independence from the United States so we could build the kind of country that reflects our progressive values," but said that in Russia he'd found "a future detached from the partisan divisions and animosity that has thus far engulfed my entire adult life." Martinelli campaigned for Bernie Sanders in 2016 but said he eventually voted for President Trump.
The Calexit's failure to launch puts it in good company, the Los Angeles Times reports, adding to the more than 200 earlier attempts to declare independence for California or split it into multiple states. It's not clear that seccession would be constitutional. Peter Weber
Tensions between the United States and North Korea have been steadily rising, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declaring Monday that America is not "taking options off the table" when it comes to handling North Korea's escalating aggression. Only, what might make the situation especially concerning is that President Trump appears to not even know who is in charge of the country, as writer Ana Marie Cox recently pointed out on Twitter:
Trump [...] made two references in the interview to "this gentleman" in North Korea, who he said had "outplayed" both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The late North Korean ruler Kim Jong Il died in 2011. His son, Kim Jong Un, is the country's current ruler.
"But, you know, they've been talking with this gentleman for a long time," Trump said. "You read Clinton’s book, he said, 'Oh, we made such a great peace deal,' and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed, they've all been outplayed by this gentleman. And we'll see what happens. But I just don't telegraph my moves." [Talking Points Memo]
Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping had to explain the North Korea conflict to Trump. "After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy," Trump said afterward. "I felt pretty strongly that [China] had a tremendous power over North Korea. But it's not what you would think." Jeva Lange
Trump skewered Hillary Clinton over Benghazi. But he still hasn't appointed an official to oversee diplomatic security.
President Trump has not yet nominated a State Department official to oversee the security of diplomats abroad, despite having often skewered Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for leaving Ambassador Chris Stevens vulnerable in Benghazi when she was serving as secretary of state. "I guess we should all be immune to hypocrisy in politics at some point," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Politico. "But I just continue to worry, not only in terms of this position, but most of the agencies are just empty at this point because they've not put people up."
Ambassadorships aside, Trump has only nominated two people to senior management positions at the State Department: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his deputy, John Sullivan. That leaves over three dozen senior spots unfilled. "Unfortunately, I think it's indicative of the low priority that Trump and the administration are placing on diplomacy or anything to do with the State Department," said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.).
Even Republicans are concerned about the absence of a dedicated official to head the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. "The State Department has security professionals who are up to the job, but we do need all hands on deck given the many evolving threats we face," Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.) told Politico. "I hope a nominee for assistant secretary will be put forward soon."
The official would be tasked with protecting U.S. embassies and other diplomatic locations across 160 countries. There were 22 "significant attacks" against diplomatic facilities in 2015.
"The safety and security of U.S. personnel overseas remains our highest priority," stressed Republican Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.). "We expect a number of nominations for the department in the coming days, and we hope the administration will prioritize naming a permanent head of the bureau as soon as possible." Jeva Lange
President Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, falsely claiming that he can't do so because he is under audit. Trump can expect a minimum of four more years of audits, though, because the president and vice president are automatically audited every single year.
The "mandatory examination" has been in place since Watergate, when President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew's tax controversies came to the surface. The IRS decided afterward to make the audits a guarantee for all presidents and vice presidents, regardless of party, so the agency would not appear to have a partisan favor.
The guidelines for auditing the executive branch are extremely detailed, down to even specifying the color of the folder the president's returns must be filed in (orange). Only specific people are allowed to see the returns, and the files are always kept locked away in a cabinet unless the appointed examiner is present.
The audits of President Trump and Vice President Pence will be kept confidential, unless the agency discovers evidence of a tax crime and decides to prosecute. And "of course, there's no telling how rigorous the audits are," CNN Money adds. Jeva Lange