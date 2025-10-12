October 12 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include the MAGA Matrix, bear and bull markets, and ICE at a job fair.

By
published

This Donald Trump cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Magtrix.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Trump in a chair like the character Morpheus from The Matrix film. He holds a red pill in one hand and a blue pill in other. He says, &amp;ldquo;Take the red pill and live in blissful ignorance. Take the blue pill and I cut all of your federal funding.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a bar where a bear and a bull sit with each other. The bull says to the bartender, &amp;ldquo;We have different investment strategies, but we&amp;rsquo;re still drinking buddies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set at a job fair. An interested man looks at the ICE desk at which sit two women. There is a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Beardos welcome&amp;rdquo; and words on the desk that say, &amp;ldquo;Pack Heat! Spread Terror&amp;rdquo; Posters on the wall behind the desk depict different scenes of violence and read &amp;ldquo;Assault women!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Hide behind masks!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trash Stuff!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Out-earn teachers!&amp;rdquo; One of the women at the desk says to the other, &amp;ldquo;We need a new poster: Help Gin Up Another Civil War&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸