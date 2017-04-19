Trump administration certifies that Iran is complying with nuclear deal

Just before a midnight deadline on Tuesday, the Trump administration informed Congress that Iran is living up to the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal brokered under former President Barack Obama, and was thus eligible for extended sanctions relief. During the 2016 campaign, President Trump was a vocal critic of the deal, negotiated between Iran, the U.S., and five other world powers, but he had given mixed signals on his intentions since taking office. The agreement rolls back Iran's nuclear programs in return for unfreezing billions in Iranian assets.
In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified Iran's compliance, but said the Trump administration is undertaking an interagency review of the deal, led by the National Security Council, to see if it is "is vital to the national security interests of the United States." Iran, he added, "remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods." The Islamic republic is still subject to non-nuclear sanctions and remains on the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. The White House must inform Congress of Iran's compliance every 90 days. Peter Weber
President Trump visited Wisconsin on Tuesday, including a stop at a Snap-on tool factory in Kenosha. At the factory, he criticized a Canadian dairy tariff and signed a "Buy American, Hire American" executive order that directs U.S. agencies to review the use of H-1B visas — granted to high-skill foreigners, especially in the tech industry — and find ways to increase the use of U.S.-made products in certain federally funded construction projects. Accompanying Trump were Gov. Scott Walker (R), Sen. Ron Johnson (R), and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who attended high school in Kenosha. Trump began with a nod to a Wisconsinite not in the room, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R), whose district includes Kenosha.
"My thanks go to Speaker Ryan, who's represented this city for nearly two decades in Congress, and do you know where he is?" Trump asked. "He's with NATO. So he has a good excuse. So I said, Ron, make sure these countries start paying their bills a little bit more, you know, they're way, way behind, Ron." Trump appeared to catch his mistake and pointed to Johnson saying, "I'm going to talk to you about that, Ron," then added: "But Paul, you're over with NATO, get them to pay their bills."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump chose the Snap-on factory because it's "a company that builds American-made tools with American workers." Along with hand and power tools, Snap-on makes shop equipment and software, and it has 11 plants in the U.S. plus factories in China, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, and several European nations. Snap-on also makes burial urns, and when shown them on Tuesday, Trump called them "very depressing." He narrowly won Wisconsin in November, and his approval rating in the state is currently about 41 percent. Peter Weber
Within three hours of his encounter with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in California, a 23-year-old man who appears to have active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status was walked across the Mexican border and told to stay in his birth country. On Tuesday, he sued the Trump administration, demanding answers.
The DACA program, created by former President Barack Obama, protects from deportation undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. while they were children. While President Trump has signed strict executive orders regarding immigration, he hasn't revoked the DACA protections that cover more than 750,000 people, often called "DREAMers," saying he has a "big heart." But on February 17, Juan Manuel Montes, who came to the U.S. at age 9, was approached by a border patrol agent while he waited for a ride in Calexico. He said he left his wallet with his ID and proof of DACA status in a friend's car, Montes said in a statment, and asked if he could retrieve it; he was told he couldn't. "They detained me, they took me to a center, they asked me a lot questions, and I signed a lot of papers," he told USA Today.
Montes says he did not understand what he was signing, did not receive any copies of the documents, and was then walked to the border and released into Mexicali, becoming the first undocumented immigrant with active DACA status deported under Trump (his attorneys have provided a copy of his work authorization card, which reportedly shows his DACA status is valid through 2018). Montes has learning disabilities after a traumatic brain injury as a child, and was taking welding courses at a community college while earning money picking crops. He was convicted of shoplifting in 2016 and driving without a license, but U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says these infractions are not serious enough to revoke DACA status.
Montes is now staying with an aunt and uncle in western Mexico, after attempting to cross the border two days after his deportation, following a mugging; he was quickly caught and returned to Mexico. This has people like Greisa Martinez, director of the advocacy group United We Dream, concerned. "We've seen Trump and [Department of Homeland Security Secretary] John Kelly say, 'The DACA program is alive and well,'" she told USA Today. "We've seen [House Speaker] Paul Ryan look straight into the eyes of one of our members and say, 'You have nothing to worry about.' And then this happens." Read more about Montes' situation and the Department of Homeland Security's response at USA Today. Catherine Garcia
Another woman has come forward accusing Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of harassment, with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, saying she is "not asking for any money. She just wants them to know her story."
Bloom said the unidentified woman has called Fox News' hotline to report the alleged harassment. The woman, who is black, was a clerical worker in 2008 with a desk near O'Reilly's office. Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter O'Reilly would call the woman "hot chocolate," and otherwise would "never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar. He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared." Bloom said she spoke with three witnesses who back up the woman's claims, and she didn't go public until now because "she was afraid if she told him to knock it off she'd get fired."
This is the latest in a string of public accusations of harassment against O'Reilly. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that O'Reilly and Fox News paid off five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the tune of $13 million. Last week, O'Reilly said he was taking a pre-planned vacation through April 24, and his show has been hosted by guest anchors. The O'Reilly Factor has consistently been the highest-rated cable news program, but after the Times report, sponsors started to drop left and right. His attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, told CNN O'Reilly has been "subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America," and made the bold claim that he has "irrefutable" evidence that his client is the victim of a "smear campaign being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O'Reilly for political and financial reasons."
Earlier Tuesday, New York's Gabriel Sherman reported that the Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, is split on whether or not to keep O'Reilly on the air; dad Rupert wants him to stay, while sons James, CEO of Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox, and Lachlan think he should get the boot. CNN's Brian Stelter reported Tuesday evening that someone with knowledge of the situation said Fox News and O'Reilly have been discussing his leaving the network, and an announcement could be made by the end of the week. People close to O'Reilly pushed back against the report, with one exception; a friend of O'Reilly's told Stelter the host probably won't return to his show. On Thursday, 21st Century Fox is holding a board meeting, and O'Reilly is set to be the main topic.
Update, 10:29 p.m.: The Wall Street Journal, a Murdoch newspaper, reported late Tuesday night that Fox News is preparing to part ways with O'Reilly, and a final decision could come within the next few days. Catherine Garcia
The Alabama Senate voted 25-8 on Tuesday to allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions — a method that has yet to be tried out.
The bill, which would let inmates decide if they wanted to be put to death with nitrogen gas rather than lethal injection, now heads to the Alabama House. The bill's Republican sponsor, Sen. Trip Pittman, said the state needs to have another execution method in its arsenal since lethal injection continues to be challenged in court. Oklahoma and Mississippi both allow the use of nitrogen gas in executions, but have not used it. Catherine Garcia
A man in Fresno, California, shot and killed three people downtown Tuesday morning, including two at a Catholic Charities, before surrendering to authorities.
The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad. The Fresno Police Department told reporters Muhammad said "Allahu Akbar" when he was taken into custody, and the Los Angeles Times reports he was known for "advocating black separatism and making militant comments on social media." He was also wanted in connection with the murder last week of a security guard outside of a Fresno motel, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.
In total, 16 rounds were fired in four locations, Dyer said. Police say Muhammad walked down a street and shot at several residents and a passenger in a truck, before opening fire at Catholic Charities. "Too early to say whether or not this involves terrorism," Dyer said. "Certainly by the statement that was made, it could give that indication, however, there was no statement made on Thursday night when he shot the security guard and killed him. There was no comments or no statements made at that time, so I am not certain why he said what he said today." Catherine Garcia
Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday due to a persistent cough that was keeping him from getting enough sleep, his office announced Tuesday.
"It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," his office said. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength." Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said the 41st president is "going to be fine." In January, Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit with an acute respiratory problem. Catherine Garcia
Never underestimate a brand's ability to do something entirely tone-deaf in an attempt to sell a product. The latest snafu comes from Adidas, which sent an ill-advised email Tuesday with the subject line: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"
.@adidas you may want to rethink the subject line pic.twitter.com/curUb8FieO
— Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 18, 2017
The advertisement naturally rubbed people the wrong way, considering three people were killed and over 200 injured in the 2013 terrorist attack at the marathon's finishing line. "Holy s---. Did you hire the United PR team?" one horrified Twitter user wrote.
Adidas has already apologized, telling The Huffington Post: "We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event." Jeva Lange