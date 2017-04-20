America may be sabotaging North Korea's missiles

After a North Korean missile exploded seconds after launch on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence declined to confirm or deny if the U.S. had sabotaged the missile test. "I really can't comment on the electronic and technical capabilities of our military," he told CNN on Wednesday aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Japan. But the U.S. has been ramping up its efforts to disrupt North Korea's missile program through cyber and electronic means since 2014, when former President Barack Obama decided other anti-missile systems weren't a sufficient defense, The New York Times reported last month.
The goal of the covert program is to sabotage missiles so they explode seconds after launch, and North Korean military rockets have been regularly exploding, veering off course, and plunging into the sea since soon after Obama ordered the disruption efforts. Medium-range Musudan missiles, for example, have a failure rate of 88 percent, The New York Times says. There are several ways the U.S. might sabotage Pyongyang's missile program, experts say. "You could either go after the supply chain, embedding flaws in parts and systems that they are using," Peter Singer, a fellow at New America, told CNN. Other possible tactics include hacking the electronics to mess with the launch sequence or trigger the self-destruct mechanism. CNN's Brian Todd lays out the case for U.S. sabotage:
It is also possible that North Korea is just suffering technical difficulties, human error, sabotage by disgruntled North Koreans, or flawed designs. But last fall, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "was widely reported to have ordered an investigation into whether the United States was sabotaging North Korea's launches," the Times reported in early March, "and over the past week he has executed senior security officials." Peter Weber
When asked to grade President Trump's first 100 days in office, not even his base can give him perfect marks, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.
In regards to his overall performance, voters typically graded Trump along partisan lines: 16 percent gave him an A, 23 percent a B, 17 percent a C, 13 percent a D, and 24 percent an F. Republicans, naturally, saw Trump a bit rosier: 76 percent said he would continue to improve in office.
But that doesn't mean they're impressed so far. "There's a persistent media narrative that President Trump can do no wrong among his base of supporters," said Morning Consult's co-founder Kyle Dropp. "But this polling suggests that, at the very least, many of his voters see room for improvement. Forty-two percent of Trump voters grade his first 100 days a B and another 23 percent give him a C or worse."
Trump's lowest score came in the category of health care, where only 9 percent of all voters and 16 percent of Trump voters gave him an A. Trump also didn't do well in an assessment of if he's "drained the swamp": Just 10 percent gave him an A on fulfilling that campaign promise. Thirty-two percent of voters gave Trump an F on climate change, and 21 percent gave him an F on his most talked-up issue, the economy.
The poll was conducted between April 13-15, surveying 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent. The 100th day of Trump's presidency will be complete on April 29. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
"I don't know about you, but I have been riveted to the trial of the century of the week," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. He ran through some of the juicier parts of the Alex Jones custody trial, like the allegations that Jones had a proclivity to disrobe at home and during family therapy sessions as well as on the air, and his use of the "chili defense" to explain why he couldn't remember basic facts about his children. "But I feel for Alex Jones," Colbert said, "because I, too, for many years played a beloved right-wing character," Tuck Buckford, "who had a lot of the same legal problems, which he often talked about on his radio show."
He played a clip, and suffice it to say, Colbert really got into character, and there is chili and (SFW) disrobing involved.
Trevor Noah took a more philosophical tack on the Alex Jones trial on Tuesday's Daily Show, making the astute point that in America, if you really want to know what somebody is like, you take them to court. He also noted that the real-world consequences of Jones' purported "performance art" include hoodwinking a gullible president. But Jones and President Trump are "basically doing the same thing," he said. "Trump is also a character who whips people up with whatever provocative bulls—t works, and then when it suits him, he steps away."
Noah listed some examples, then had an idea: "You know what? Maybe Trump is also a performance artist. Maybe this is all a scam. Maybe if he went to court it would come out. Wouldn't that be crazy to find out? That Donald Trump, the entire time, has been somebody else?" Evidently, someone with a British accent. Watch Noah's enticing alternate reality below. Peter Weber
Bill O'Reilly was on his way to the airport in Rome when he found out that 21st Century Fox was giving him the boot, Sarah Ellison reports at Vanity Fair, but back at Fox News headquarters in Manhattan, the firing hit like a bomb. "As shocking as the Roger Ailes fiasco may have been, and as surprising as Megyn Kelly's departure went down, Bill O'Reilly's sudden ouster has absolutely shaken the newsroom, according to multiple insiders," Ellison says. She explains how the decision, finalized during a day of top-level meetings, went down, and why it shook the newsroom so deeply:
The move to dethrone O'Reilly, once unimaginable, crystallized over the past week, as advertisers continued to flee his show, more women came forward, and, perhaps most important, Fox News management came to realize that there was no way to stem the possibility that more accusers might surface, anonymously or not, and that O'Reilly would be a liability for the company as long as he stayed on at the network. ... "There's more to come," one Fox News insider told me, suggesting that there are more women with stories of harassment who have not come forward publicly. This estimation was affirmed by two people who heard such stories directly. [Vanity Fair]
O'Reilly had been at Fox News since the beginning, and he was its first, biggest, and most iconic star. Ellison heard that his severance package "could be in the ballpark of the $40 million that Ailes received," while New York's Gabriel Sherman suggested it could be closer to the $20 million left in O'Reilly's newly signed contract. You can read more details at Vanity Fair, and watch Kirsten Powers telling Anderson Cooper below about her mixed experience working with O'Reilly at Fox News, and why he was "untouchable" — until he wasn't. Peter Weber
Late night comedians went all in on Wednesday's ouster of Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, the toppling of a TV giant. But Jimmy Kimmel left the punch line to his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez. "Fox News decided to extend Bill's vacation to forever," Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "I tell you, of all the jobs President Trump promised to create, you wouldn't think Bill O'Reilly's would have been one of them. But it is. So O'Reilly's out, and tonight Fox News released an exclusive preview of his soon-to-be replacement." He wasn't talking about Tucker Carlson Tonight, but rather The Guillerm O'Factor, and you can watch the sneak preview below. It's a contender. Peter Weber
The New York Times trolled Trump on his Patriots crowd size, but the Patriots didn't find it funny
The New York Times' sports section had a little fun at President Trump's expense on Wednesday, tweeting out an obvious reference to the side-by-side photos of Trump's and former President Barack Obama's inauguration crowd sizes:
Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j
— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017
Trump — who was so enraged by the suggestion that his inaugural crowd was visibly smaller than both of Obama's that he made trying to debunk that fact Press Secretary Sean Spicer's very first order of business — hosted the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, on Wednesday. Now, the entire team really was not there — quarterback Tom Brady had to bow out at the last minute and several other players did not attend because they don't care for Trump's policies — but the New England Patriots want everybody to know that the few absences are not the reason Obama's Patriots crowd photo is bigger than Trump's.
These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017
So, either the Patriots don't want to get on Trump's bad side, or they didn't get the joke, or perhaps they subtly wanted to highlight that they keep winning Super Bowls. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert brings back his Colbert Report alter ego to pay tearful homage to Bill O'Reilly
On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert did a little jig on the grave of Bill O'Reilly's Fox News career, but he also said he's "not going to sit here and publicly gloat" about the downfall of a TV personality whose microwave he once stole. In the second part of his monologue, he explained why. "Here's the thing, I owe a lot to Bill O'Reilly," he said. "I spent over nine years playing a character based largely on him — and then 12 months in therapy to de-bloviate myself. So tonight, we at The Late Show are proud to issue a statement from Bill O'Reilly's biggest fan, conservative pundit Stephen Colbert."
He cut to his Colbert Report alter ego, "live" from the cabin in the woods he shares with Jon Stewart. "Hello nation, and shame on you," that Colbert said. "You failed him. You failed Bill O'Reilly. You didn't deserve this great man." After railing against the decline of America, to where you can't even sexually harass anybody anymore, he invited O'Reilly to join him and Stewart in the woods. Then Late Show Colbert took over again. "In case you're a fan of sexual harassers who are on TV all the time, you still have Donald Trump," he said, moving on to the New England Patriots visiting the White House and Tuesday's special election in Georgia. Watch below. Peter Weber
On the first post-Bill O'Reilly Factor, Mike Huckabee jokes you can't 'kiss a woman leaning away from you'
On the night that Fox News sacked Bill O'Reilly, Dana Perino hosted the newly O'Reilly-less The Factor. She had on former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to discuss media bias against President Trump. After they discussed some findings by the conservative media-bias group the Media Research Center and its NewsBusters offshoot, Huckabee tried out what might be material for his next Twitter joke. It seemed particularly ill-suited for the occasion.
"You know, there's three things that's said you can't do," Huckabee said. "You can't spit into the wind, you can't climb a ladder leaning toward you, or kiss a woman leaning away from you. Add one more to the list if you're Donald Trump: You can't get a fair shake from the media."
If O'Reilly had followed the third rule, of course, his name would likely have still been on the show tonight. And if Trump had done the same, it would have fixed part of his problem with bad press. Peter Weber