At least 2 dead in Paris shooting

A policeman is reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire in a popular Paris tourist area, the Champs-Elysees, The Associated Press reports. The shooter also wounded two other officers before he was reportedly shot and killed by police.

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation. Local police suggested the shooting is likely "a terrorist attack," while other police sources indicated to Reuters it could be an armed robbery attempt. A Paris police spokeswoman said the individual had targeted officers and appeared to be acting alone.

French police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly planning a terror attack. The first round of France's presidential election begins in three days.

