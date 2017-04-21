Here's everything Trump promised to do in his first 100 days. He's done almost none of it.

Before President Trump scoffed at the "ridiculous standard" of measuring a leader's success by his first 100 days in office, he signed and delivered a two-page contract outlining his "100-day action plan to Make America Great Again." But unless Trump gets really, really busy between now and April 29, when he hits 100 days as president, it's looking like he won't exactly check off every promise he made in his "contract with the American voter."
On the first page of the contract, which Trump released when he was still running for office, he pledged to pursue "six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington, D.C.," "seven actions to protect American workers," and "five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law." Those actions included labeling China a currency manipulator (he announced earlier this month he now thinks the Chinese are "not currency manipulators") and suspending immigration for "terror-prone regions" (both of his immigration executive orders have been blocked by federal judges). He has, however, made headway on getting his Supreme Court pick confirmed, rolling back regulations, and pushing "clean coal."
His second page lists the legislative goals he planned to work on with Congress — and boasts even fewer successes. Trump had promised he'd repeal and replace ObamaCare, pass a "middle class tax relief and simplification act," enact an "affordable childcare and eldercare act," and get his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall fully funded with "the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost." None of that has happened.
Trump capped off his lengthy list of promises with the bolded line, "This is my pledge to you." "And if we follow these steps, we will once more have a government of, by, and for the people," the contract said.
Trump's lawyers are arguing protesters had 'no right' to 'express dissenting views' at his campaign rallies
President Trump's lawyers are arguing that protesters at a March 2016 campaign rally had "no right" to "express dissenting views" from the then-candidate's, Politico reports. The protesters say they were violently ejected from the Louisville, Kentucky, rally by Trump supporters as Trump hollered "get 'em outta here" and "don't hurt 'em."
The lawsuit notes Trump "promised to pay the legal fees of those who — following Trump's urgings — removed the protesters."
Trump's lawyers claim that the First Amendment protected Trump's calls for his supporters to remove the protesters. "Of course, protesters have their own First Amendment right to express dissenting views, but they have no right to do so as part of the campaign rally of the political candidates they oppose," Trump's lawyers write.
A federal district court judge has raised questions about that line of thinking. The judge has also been skeptical of the argument that Trump didn't intend for his supporters to use force on the protesters.
But "even if Mr. Trump implicitly instructed the audience to remove the protesters by using force if necessary, his speech was still entirely lawful and protected under the First Amendment unless he advocated a greater degree of force than was necessary under the circumstances," Trump's lawyers argue. "Absent that type of unlawful advocacy, Mr. Trump cannot be held liable for incitement. It makes no difference whether the crowd reacted with unlawful violence beyond what Mr. Trump advocated." Jeva Lange
Trump dismisses first 100 days measurement as 'ridiculous standard,' says 'media will kill' regardless
Accomplishments made in the first 100 days have been a symbolic marker of a leader's success dating back to Napoleon, but as Trump's own honeymoon period draws to a close with limited achievements to show for it, he has taken to bashing the metric as a whole. "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, and it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!" Trump tweeted early Friday.
Trump's first several months have been marked by significant trip-ups, including the flop of the Republican health-care bill and the legal blocks of his ban on travel from half a dozen majority-Muslim countries. As Trump points out in his tweet, his biggest victory might be the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court — which ultimately required the Senate to rewrite its own rules.
Trump's staff is reportedly already bracing for how to handle the likely lukewarm coverage when Trump's 100 days are up on April 29. Jeva Lange
At a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday, President Trump called the great tenor Luciano Pavarotti a "friend of mine, great friend of mine." Well, said Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday's Kimmel Live, "that's an interesting statement to make, because Luciano Pavarotti has been dead since 2007. He's been dead for 10 years, so it kind of makes you wonder about how deep their friendship is." Apparently just mentioning Pavarotti's name is enough to conjure up his angelically voiced ghost, at least on network TV, so Kimmel asked the ghost if he and Trump were really great friends. You may be able to guess the dead tenor's reply, but if the premise sounds a little freaky, well, it turns out it's meant to be. Watch below. Peter Weber
With France going to the polls on Sunday for the first round of its presidential election, President Trump has remained uncharacteristically quiet. "Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this," he tweeted Friday morning. "Will have a big effect on presidential election!"
If the tweet was meant as a prediction or endorsement of the success of far-right anti-European Union leader Marine Le Pen, it is a muted one compared to Trump's vocal support of the Brexit vote last year.
Trump's relative silence is an interesting one: Le Pen, like Trump, has taken a hardline stance against immigration and securing the countries' borders from the threat of extremists, and ideologically she shares much in common with Trump's senior strategist, Stephen Bannon. But one Trump associate told Politico that Trump knows he cannot get too involved in foreign elections: "Even if there was some sympathy, there's nothing a president can do. That would be very undiplomatic," the associate told Politico.
Former President Barack Obama has also danced around the French election, taking a call from Le Pen's rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron. While not an explicit endorsement, Axios noted that "Obama and Macron are ideologically aligned and the signal will be noticed by French voters."
Trump, for his part, dodged an opportunity to come out one way or another during a press conference Thursday. "A strong Europe is very, very important to me," Trump said. "We want to see it. We will help it be strong, and it's very much to everybody's advantage." Jeva Lange
When members of Congress return to Washington next week after their long spring recess, both parties plan to focus on passing a spending bill to keep the federal government running past April 28. When Congress returns next week, President Trump wants House Republicans to take up the American Health Care Act again, with a new amendment, so he will be able to point to a concrete accomplishment in his first 100 days in office; his 100th day is April 29.
"Congress usually cannot take on two big things at once," The New York Times says. Five days to pass a spending bill, The Washington Post adds, is "a tight timeline under the most generous of circumstance that would be nearly impossible to meet if House leaders also try to force a vote on the repeal legislation." In theory, Democrats and Republicans could pass a very short-term stopgap spending bill, but a new GOP push to pass the AHCA, which repeals large parts of the Affordable Care Act, would not put Democrats in a very cooperative mood.
The first attempt to pass the AHCA failed very publicly last month. But at a news conference on Thursday, Trump said "the plan gets better and better and better, and it's gotten really, really good, and a lot of people are liking it a lot," adding he thinks the House can pass that as well as a spending bill. "We have a good chance of getting it soon," Trump said of the AHCA. "I'd like to say next week, but it will be — I believe we will get it."
Hopes of passing the health-care bill rest on an amendment negotiated by relative moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) and Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). The draft plan would allow states to seek waivers to requirements that insurers offer essential health benefits and not charge more to people with pre-existing conditions, if the state maintained a high-risk pool. (Jeff Spross has more details at The Week.)
Even if House Republicans get the plan translated into legislative language and get it scored by the Congressional Budget Office, there's no guarantee it would pass. The amendment "really doesn't address the concerns that I had," Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) told The New York Times. Fellow moderate Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) agreed it "does nothing to change my views," criticizing any focus "on an arbitrary 100-day deadline." Peter Weber
Egyptian-American charity worker detained in Egypt for 3 years lands in the U.S. after Trump's intercession
Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American charity worker arrested in Cairo in May 2014, arrived in the U.S. on a government plane Thursday night along with her Egyptian husband, Mohamed Hassanein. Both of them had been detained by the Egyptian government for three years on child abuse and human trafficking charges widely dismissed as fabricated. President Trump had quietly worked for Hijazi's release, senior administration officials told The Washington Post and The New York Times, getting assurances that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would secure her release before Trump hosted Sisi at the White House earlier this month.
On Sunday, a court in Cairo suddenly dismissed all charges against Hijazi, Hassanein, and four aid workers for the charity the couple had set up to help Cairo street children. Former President Barack Obama's administration had pushed for the release of Hijazi, a U.S. citizen, but Obama had also barred Sisi from the White House because he had taken power in a 2013 coup, cracked down on all dissent, and was accused of other human rights abuses. Trump, on the other hand, praised Sisi during his White House visit.
White House officials call Hijazi's release a triumph of Trump's discreet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy, and a senior administration official told The Washington Post there was no quid pro quo offered for the acquittals. Hijazi and her husband are expected to meet with Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner at the White House on Friday. Peter Weber
If you thought Stephen Colbert was done celebrating Bill O'Reilly's departure from Fox News, maybe you forgot the amount of time Colbert spent immersing himself in a character based on O'Reilly. But with time comes a bit of sobriety, so on Thursday's Late Show, Colbert engaged in a little happy dancing but also pleaded for his life. "It's hard to believe he's leaving," Colbert said of O'Reilly. "I mean, as the sign outside Fox News says, 'Nobody Moves This Man.' Nobody! Except for the janitor who scraped him down this morning."
"But remember, Bill still has his books, he still has his rage, and his Fox News payout worth a reported $25 million," Colbert said, looking on O'Reilly's bright side momentarily. "If you do the math, that is twice as much as they paid his accusers— Oh my god, you know what that means? Bill O'Reilly sexually harassed himself." As Colbert looked ahead to a life without The O'Reilly Factor, he wondered what O'Reilly was going to do.
To figure that out, Colbert turned to O'Reilly's 1998 novel, Those Who Trespass, which he actually dedicated to the women in his life — "or as they're affectionately known, the plaintiffs," Colbert joked. The book features a brash TV journalist, Shannon Michaels, who was fired from his network news job. When Michaels had his job taken away from him, Colbert read, he found solace in "planning and carrying out the executions of those people who had humiliated him." Seriously, if you were Colbert, you might be a little nervous reading that, too. Watch below. Peter Weber