Morning Joe is really proud of how far Sarah Palin has come: 'She spoke in complete sentences'

Former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin (R) won the praise of Morning Joe for her interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough wasn't necessarily impressed with what she said, per se, but rather how she said it. "I'm not being snide when I say this: She spoke in complete sentences," Scarborough said Friday, seemingly amazed at how coherently Palin spoke as she advised women that were being harassed in the workplace to "stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years."

Scarborough reminisced on how for the "past five, six, seven years, every time she got on TV she rambled to such a degree — it was a word salad." "If there were a Chop't chain for the English language, Sarah Palin would be the major franchise owner," Scarborough said.

Scarborough's fellow co-hosts chided him for setting an "unbelievably low" bar for Palin — though they didn't disagree. Contributor Donny Deutsch said he was floored Palin was able to communicate "a single coherent thought."