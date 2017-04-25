Russia is arming the Afghan Taliban, Defense Secretary James Mattis suggests in Kabul

This Saturday, President Trump will reach 100 days in office, "and boy, it sure seems longer," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Trump hasn't accomplished any of his big goals, "but — and it's a big but — he did sign a law making it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns and for hibernating bears to be hunted," Colbert noted. "So he took care of his base: insane people who want to murder Yogi." Trump dismissed the 100 days frame in a tweet, taking credit for "S.C." — which might refer to a Supreme Court confirmation, or, Colbert noted, Stephen Colbert. "I gotta say, Donald Trump has done a lot for me in the first 100 days. Thank you for your service, Mr. President."

In wide-ranging and often "unintelligible" interview with The Associated Press — "Sixteen times it's just unintelligible," Colbert said. "Are they not allowed follow-up questions — for instance: 'Huh?'" — Trump also "crowed about what he believes his biggest accomplishment has been so far," TV ratings, in granular detail. Seriously, "nothing matters to Trump more than ratings," Colbert said. He's even said he won't fire Press Secretary Sean Spicer because he gets as many viewers as a soap opera and everyone tunes in. "It's true: You can't tear your eyes away from Sean Spicer; it's like watching a car crash that knows nothing about the Holocaust," Colbert said. And "clearly, Sean Spicer is a soap opera — that explains why his character is constantly getting amnesia."