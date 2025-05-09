Casey Means: the controversial 'wellness influencer' nominated for surgeon general

Means has drawn controversy for her closeness to RFK Jr.

Dr. Casey Means is seen during a Capitol Hill hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025.
Dr. Casey Means is seen during a Capitol Hill hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025
President Donald Trump's new nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, is unlike most prior figures who have held the position. A "wellness influencer" who has notable links to the Trump-adjacent Make America Healthy Again movement, Means was nominated by the president to replace his first choice for surgeon general, former Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat — but Means now faces scrutiny of her own.

While Means does have a medical degree, she has never worked in government. Her closeness to another divisive health figure, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is also causing alarm in the health care industry.

