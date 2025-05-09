Trump taps Fox News' Pirro for DC attorney post

The president has named Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, replacing acting US Attorney Ed Martin

Jeanine Pirro at Donald Trump inaugural ball
Pirro supported Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Thursday night he was tapping Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C., hours after pulling his nomination of right-wing activist and acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin Jr.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸