Ed Martin: the US attorney taking on Trump's enemies

He advocated for Jan. 6 defendants. Now Martin leads DC. prosecutions.

Ed Martin during a hearing connected to January 6 defendants. Martin is in a dark grey suit with a placard with his name in front of him as he points
Martin 'has made his priorities unmistakable'
Joel Mathis
By
published

President Donald Trump campaigned on ending the "weaponization" of the Justice Department. The early going suggests that the Trump White House may instead use federal prosecutors to reward friends with dismissed prosecutions while subjecting the president's political enemies to heightened scrutiny. One such prosecutor — Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. — already stands out.

Martin last week sent a letter to the dean of Georgetown University Law Center threatening not to hire the law school's grads as long as professors there to "promote and teach DEI," said CNN. The dean rebuffed Martin's threat: The prosecutor's letter is a "constitutional violation" that attacks the "University's mission as a Jesuit and Catholic institution," William Treanor said in his response. The exchange highlighted how Martin has used his newfound prosecutorial powers to "aggressively push Trump's retribution agenda," said CNN.






 

