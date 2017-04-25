Ivanka Trump was grilled, booed in Berlin while speaking about empowering women

Ivanka Trump was grilled and booed at a summit on women entrepreneurship in Berlin on Tuesday during what marked her international debut as an official representative of the United States, Politico reports. Trump was at "W20," a women-centric forum at the G20 conference, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Trump was put on the defensive from the first question. "You're the first daughter of the United States, and you're also an assistant to the president," the moderator, Miriam Meckel, said. "The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I'd like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?"

Politico reports Trump seemed to be put on the spot. "Certainly not the latter," she replied. "I'm rather unfamiliar with this role as well ... It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey."

The crowd apparently did not warm to Trump as the conversation went on; she was later booed when she praised her father as a "tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive." "You hear the reaction from the audience," the moderator challenged. "I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he's such an empowerer for women."

Throughout the conversation, Trump dodged a number of questions by claiming she is still learning and listening. "I'm striving to think about how best to empower women in the economy," she said. "I have no doubt that coming out of this trip I'll be more informed." Jeva Lange