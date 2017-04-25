Mexico calls Trump's border wall a 'hostile' act

As much as he hated to say it, conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh admitted Tuesday on his national radio show that he has an inkling President Trump is "caving" on his promise to use the spending bill to get his funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. "I'm very, very troubled to have to pass this on. And I want to say at the outset that I hope my interpretation is wrong, and I hope this is not the case," Limbaugh said. "But it looks like, from here — right here, right now —it looks like President Trump is caving on his demand for a measly $1 billion in the budget for his wall."

Limbaugh argued that Trump should not be intimidated by Democrats' "stupid silly threat of a government shutdown to get their way," which in this case is not funding Trump's border wall. If the government does not pass a budget by its Friday deadline, the government will shut down. However, Limbaugh warned that if Trump forgoes his plan to risk a government shutdown for his proposed border wall, then Democrats "will have just learned that this threat works on Trump too, not just all the other Republicans."

Trump said Monday that he would consider getting his funding for the wall in the fall, instead of as part of the spending bill. On Tuesday, however, Trump tweeted that he has not changed his position on getting the wall built.