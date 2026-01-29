Fed holds rates steady, bucking Trump pressure
The Federal Reserve voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged
What happened
The Federal Reserve Wednesday voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, resisting pressure from the White House for further cuts. It was the central bank’s first rate pause since July.
Who said what
“The economy has once again surprised us with its strength,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. The outlook “has clearly improved since the last meeting,” and while consumer spending is “uneven across income categories,” the “overall numbers are good.” Powell’s comments suggest that Fed officials are “comfortable staying put for some time — until new signs of labor-market weakness emerge or inflation convincingly makes progress toward the Fed’s goal” of 2%, The Wall Street Journal said.
President Donald Trump has “unabashedly tried to bend the Fed to his economic agenda,” threatening its independence, The Guardian said. Powell “largely avoided questions related to politics or the administration during the press conference,” Politico said. But he did call the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on whether Trump can fire Fed board governor Lisa Cook “perhaps the most important legal case in the Fed’s 113-year history.”
What next?
Powell’s term as Fed chair is up in May. He “has the option of remaining as a Fed governor beyond May but told reporters he hadn’t made a decision about whether to stay or leave,” The Associated Press said. Every Fed chair since the early 1950s has opted to depart after their term, but “Powell’s decision is the last and only card he holds” against Trump’s pressure campaign, the Journal said. Trump is reportedly close to naming the next chair, and when asked Wednesday, Powell offered his successor some advice: “Don’t get pulled into elected politics. Don’t do it.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Judge slams ICE violations amid growing backlash
Speed Read ‘ICE is not a law unto itself,’ said a federal judge after the agency violated at least 96 court orders
-
Political cartoons for January 29
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include 2nd amendment dibs, disturbing news, and AI-inflated bills
-
The Flower Bearers: ‘a visceral depiction of violence, loss and emotional destruction’
The Week Recommends Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ ‘open wound of a memoir’ is also a powerful ‘love story’ and a ‘portrait of sisterhood’
-
Judge slams ICE violations amid growing backlash
Speed Read ‘ICE is not a law unto itself,’ said a federal judge after the agency violated at least 96 court orders
-
Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked with unknown liquid
Speed Read This ‘small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work’
-
Democrats pledge Noem impeachment if not fired
Speed Read Trump is publicly defending the Homeland Security secretary
-
Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell, drawing pushback
Speed Read Powell called the investigation ‘unprecedented’
-
Hegseth moves to demote Sen. Kelly over video
speed read Retired Navy fighter pilot Mark Kelly appeared in a video reminding military service members that they can ‘refuse illegal orders’
-
Trump says US ‘in charge’ of Venezuela after Maduro grab
Speed Read The American president claims the US will ‘run’ Venezuela for an unspecified amount of time, contradicting a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio
-
CBS pulls ‘60 Minutes’ report on Trump deportees
Speed Read An investigation into the deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador’s notorious prison was scrapped
-
Trump administration posts sliver of Epstein files
Speed Read Many of the Justice Department documents were heavily redacted, though new photos of both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton emerged