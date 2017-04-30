Joe Biden booed after saying he won't run for president in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd of Democrats in New Hampshire Sunday that he will not be running for president in 2020.

Biden was at the state's Democratic Party dinner, honoring the country's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation, The Associated Press reports. By going to the state that holds the first presidential primary election, Biden said he knew it "was going to cause speculation. Guys, I'm not running." The crowd responded by booing.

While he's not going to throw his hat in the ring, Biden said he is planning on raising money and campaigning to get Democrats elected. He also urged politicians of all stripes to start talking and get things done together. "I know it seems like we're hopelessly divided," he said. "I know it feels like we're hopelessly stuck in a political death match and we can't figure out how to get out of it. But we are better than that. I've always believed that we're strongest when we act as one America." Catherine Garcia