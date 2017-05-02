Hamas drops demand that Israel be destroyed, amid growing Palestinian power struggle

On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Trump in the White House, as Trump begins a push to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations. On Monday, Hamas, the rival Palestinian faction to Abbas' Fatah, unveiled a newly revised charter that dropped the group's explicit call for Israel's destruction, distanced itself from the Muslim Brotherhood, formally accepted a provisional Palestinian state along the borders established by the 1967 Middle East war, and weakened anti-Jewish language from its 1988 charter, though Hamas did not renounce the goal of taking over the land now held by Israel or recognize Israel.
"This charter demonstrates our political vision and will be taught to our supporters," Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal said Monday in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas has its headquarters. "The 1988 charter represented our vision at that time and this one represents our vision now." Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other Western nations, has controlled the Gaza Strip for a decade, while Fatah runs the West Bank. In moderating its tone, analysts say, Hamas is bidding for more international legitimacy and trying to edge into the role of dominant faction in the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents all Palestinians in international organizations. Fatah recognizes Israel.
Abbas in 82 and unpopular, and Fatah leaders are openly vying to succeed him, but while Hamas could gain popularity in the Palestinian territories, analysts say, Israel and the U.S. are unlikely to view the group much differently. The official moderation "an attempt to grab market share," Jonathan Schanzer at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies tells The Wall Street Journal. "It's a very calculated shift, but I think the Trump administration is not going to see Hamas any differently ... it's a softening of rhetoric, not a change of behavior." Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu has pointed to the divide between Hamas and Fatah as a reason not to reopen peace negotiations. Peter Weber
"We've been talking about Donald Trump on the show for a while, and I'm sure you're saying to yourself, 'But wait, Stephen, when is Donald Trump going to weigh in on Civil War history?'" Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Well, you're in luck." On Monday, Trump went on SiriusXM radio and argued that Andrew Jackson could have stopped the Civil War. "Exactly, Andrew Jackson said 'There's no reason for this,'" Colbert said. "He said, 'We don't need a Civil War, all my slaves are perfectly happy.' Now — and one rarely hears this — in fairness to Andrew Jackson, I'm not surprised he didn't stop the Civil War, given that he died 16 years before it started."
Trump wasn't done. He also insisted that nobody asks why the Civil War even started in the first place. "It's one of the great mysteries of our time: 'Why was there a Civil War?'" Colbert deadpanned. "Also, 'Who murdered the Titanic?' We'll never know." The ghost of Abraham Lincoln appeared, yelling "slavery!" No one has to ask why the Civil War started, he said. "Read the f—ing Emancipation Proclamation. Come on, people. I mean, seriously, how many times does Daniel Day Lewis have to tell you, it's slavery. Knock, knock, who's there? The Union Army come to free the slaves, you brain-dead pumpkin." Colbert, reasonably, asked the ghost of Lincoln why he doesn't just go to the White House and tell Trump himself, but it seems there are place too haunted for even presidential ghosts. Watch below. Peter Weber
Russian anti-Putin activists and journalists are being doused, maybe blinded with green astringent
Over the past two weeks, several prominent Russian opposition activists and journalists have been attacked with "zelyonka" (Russian for "brilliant green"), an inexpensive astringent used for medical purposes that stains the skin green. Zelyonka attacks have been used fairly commonly in protests and against critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, because "it stains the skin and is hard to wash off, which can be a problem if you want to take the media spotlight," BBC News reports, and "also, it doesn't do any lasting damage, which means attackers will not be facing charges of grave bodily harm." Except two recent attacks have left the victim with burned eyes and possibly permanent partial blindness.
In the case of leading Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who was doused with green stain outside his Anti-Corruption Foundation office in Moscow on April 27, doctors diagnosed him with a "chemical burn in his right eye," suggesting that the liquid was "mixed with something else" because “simple zelyonka would not burn the eyes seriously," The Moscow Times reports. "It looks funny but it hurts like hell," Navalny tweeted. Earlier this year, Navalny was hit with a less caustic zelyonika solution.
After a chemical attack, Russia's opposition leader may be permanently, partially blinded: https://t.co/qQmkq6HGZ1 pic.twitter.com/7rgh86p50a
— Casey Michel (@cjcmichel) May 1, 2017
On April 28, Natalya Fyodorova, an activist for the Yabloko opposition party, was hit with a "chemical solution" that has left her at least temporarily blind in one eye and feeling ill. Most of the eight or more other zelyonka attacks on liberal politicians, Putin critics, and independent journalists since February have apparently been with normal zelyonka. Activists say police have seemed uninterested in finding the perpetrators, but Navalny supporters say they have identified his attackers as members of the radical pro-Kremlin group "SERB." On Sunday, the pro-Putin TV channel REN TV, which has ties to the security services, released a video of the attack on Navalny, with the face of the apparent attacker blurred out.
Не стесняются. РенТв (отдел Лайфньюз) публикует видео с зелёнкой. Лучшее доказательство, что фсб и АП тоже было в деле. Фирменный стиль pic.twitter.com/dCnvZbXV5t
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 30, 2017
On Twitter, Navalny said the person shooting the video appears to have known he was going to be attacked beforehand, and combined with the blurred-out faces, "this is the best proof that the FSB and the [Presidential Administration] were also involved. Trademark style." Peter Weber
The Wade quadruplets were accepted into a combined 59 colleges, but they all settled on the same one: Yale University.
The 18-year-old brothers from Liberty Township, Ohio, told NBC News they not only felt comfortable on campus, but they received an "extraordinary" financial aid package. "The school treated us like family," Nigel Wade said. The brothers — Nigel, Zach, Aaron, and Nick — didn't let their parents, Darrin and Kim, know where they were applying, and it was also a surprise to everyone when Nick was accepted everywhere he applied. The brothers are all proud of each other, with Nigel telling NBC News, "We are more collaborative than competitive."
Aaron, a pianist and singer, wants to study artificial intelligence, while Zach, a discus star, will likely study chemical engineering. Nick has studied Arabic in Morocco and wants to become a diplomat, and Nigel plans on studying neuroscience in order to become a doctor. While at Yale, the Wade brothers know they will each be on their own individual path, meeting new people and learning new things, but it will be "great knowing if we do have trouble, we can go back to our brothers," Zach said. "There is someone there for us in 15 minutes." Catherine Garcia
This year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, honored Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo, and some of the biggest names in fashion, music, movies, and sports came out Monday night dressed to kill, donning everything from cutting edge 3D (Rihanna) to Inspector Gadget chic (Priyanka Chopra). Find some of the night's more daring designs below. Catherine Garcia
Jake Tapper reminds Trump that 'equating brutality and despotism with leadership' is 'not an American value'
One of the things President Trump says he learned in his first 100 days in office is that the U.S. system of government is "archaic," a word he repeated in multiple interviews over the weekend. On Monday night, CNN's Jake Tapper pulled out the Reagan card to remind Trump that American political history doesn't begin and end with Andrew Jackson.
Tapper began with Trump's suggestions about scrapping long-held bedrock rules, like the Senate filibuster. "Frustrated by his inability to pass any major legislation in Congress, President Trump is now starting to talk about changing those rules, as he threatened during the campaign," he said. "The White House is also now acknowledging that it has spent time — and your tax dollars — trying to figure out a way to change the modern legal interpretation of the First Amendment to the Constitution's guarantee of freedom of the press, James Madison be damned."
This talk isn't isolated banter, Tapper said. "This desire to change the constitutional systems we have in place to protect the nation from any theoretical would-be dictator comes at a time when President Trump has shown unusual actual outreach to a number of actual dictators, such as, for instance, North Korea's Kim Jong Un." He has also invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, and praised Russia's Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "the Chinese despots who perpetrated the Tienanmen Square massacre," and other undemocratic rulers.
"Equating brutality and despotism with leadership, that's not an American value," Tapper said. "Ronald Reagan once noted how our Declaration of Independence — especially the notion that each and every individual is endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights — that's a beacon to the world. Reagan said, 'Our creed as Americans is that these rights, these human rights are the property of every man, woman, and child on this planet, and that a violation of human rights anywhere is the business of free people everywhere.' Whatever happened to that?" Stay tuned? Peter Weber
In recent days, President Trump has made some interesting remarks about, among other things, the Civil War, Andrew Jackson, and how surprisingly difficult it is to be president, and Seth Meyers can't help but poke fun at his "childlike naiveté colliding with reality."
On Monday's Late Night, Meyers showed a montage of pre-election Trump saying multiple times how "easy" it would be to change up health care and create new jobs, followed by Trump's recent revelation that it's actually pretty hard to be president. Speaking to Reuters, Trump said he "loved my previous life," and he "thought it would be easier" to be POTUS. "You thought the presidency would be easier than being a game show host?" Meyers asked. "There's a reason Abraham Lincoln is on the $5 and not Alex Trebek."
Meyers also mocked Trump for going on a "bizarre tangent" earlier Monday regarding Jackson and his "anger" over the Civil War, which didn't take place until 16 years after his death. In an interview on SiriusXM's POTUS channel, Trump declared that "people don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?" Oh yes, Meyers said, "no one ever asked why was there a Civil War. And who could forget those searing letters from soldiers on the battlefield? 'Dearest Elizabeth, I write to you from the front lines, where the Civil War rages on for whatever reason. Today, I bayonetted my own brother. 'For what purpose?' he cried out, and I of course, could only respond, 'I do not know. Nobody knows.'" Find out how the "letter" ends in the video below. Catherine Garcia
CBS News political director John Dickerson had a wide-ranging, sometimes in-depth, abruptly terminated interview with President Trump over the weekend, and Stephen Colbert, host of CBS's The Late Show, swapped himself in for Dickerson and asked Trump his own questions on Monday night's show. Trump's answers are all real, even if they were in response to separate questions, but if you want to hear Trump insist that he isn't thinking, say he knows people are questioning his sanity, and only back down from nuclear annihilation because of his golf courses, watch below. For bonus points, if you watched the Dickerson interviews, you can try to figure out what questions Trump really was trying to answer. Peter Weber