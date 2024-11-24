The Spanish cop, 20 million euros and 13 tonnes of cocaine
Óscar Sánchez Gil, Chief Inspector of Spain's Economic and Tax Crimes Unit, has been arrested for drug trafficking
He was known to his colleagues as a quiet, polite man, dedicated to his job of investigating money laundering. And there was certainly nothing flashy about Chief Inspector Óscar Sánchez Gil, head of Spain's Economic and Tax Crimes Unit (UDEF), said Oscar Lopez-Fonseca and Patricia Peiró in El País (Madrid). He didn't wear ostentatious watches or drive fast cars. Since joining the police force in 2007, he'd won medals for outstanding work and, before heading up the UDEF, had been given a senior role investigating drugs and organised crime.
So no one could quite believe it when, this month, police raided the home not far from Madrid that he shared with his wife, also a police officer, and found €20 million stashed away in neat packs of €200 or €500 bills inside the walls of the house, in its cupboards and in the garden. Further millions were later discovered hidden in his office in Madrid and his beach cabin in Alicante. He and his wife, along with at least 15 others, have now been arrested for drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and membership in a criminal organisation.
Spain is a strategic point of entry for drugs into Europe, said Eva Vilà of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (Geneva). In 2021, a then-record 303 tonnes of cocaine were seized by EU member states, 75% of it found by Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands. And within a year, the amount seized by Spanish police had doubled. Most of it arrives hidden in shipping containers transporting legal goods. This month saw Spain's biggest drugs bust ever, said The Gibraltar Chronicle, when police in Algeciras seized an incredible 13 tonnes of cocaine stashed in a consignment of bananas from Ecuador – the new nerve centre of drug trafficking in Latin America.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
To put 13,000 kilos of cocaine in a container, drug lords must have blind faith customs aren't going to open it, said Cruz Morcillo in ABC (Madrid). That's where Sánchez came in. He was not a paid employee of the traffickers, he was their "partner", and used his position to colonise investigations that could hurt them. Whenever police planned to intercept containers at Spanish ports, he'd decide which ones were to be opened and which left alone. But he'd been under suspicion for almost a year, and the bust in Algeciras seems to have been the trigger for his arrest.
Alas, this isn't an isolated case, said Alberto Galone on El Cierre Digital (Madrid). The parallels between his case and previous officer arrests suggest he is "the tip of the iceberg" in a network of corruption. That 148 Spanish police officers were convicted of drug corruption between 2011 and 2020 shows the tentacles of the cartels have penetrated to the "very core of state security", said El Mundo (Madrid). Public confidence in law enforcement agencies is shot. Winning it back will require an institutional reaction equal to the formidable challenge posed by these cartels.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 hilarious cartoons about the rise and fall of Matt Gaetz
Cartoons Artists take on age brackets, backbiting, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The future of X
Talking Point Trump's ascendancy is reviving the platform's coffers, whether or not a merger is on the cards
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: November 24, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Funeral in Berlin: Scholz pulls the plug on his coalition
Talking Point In the midst of Germany's economic crisis, the 'traffic-light' coalition comes to a 'ignoble end'
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel attacks Iran: a 'limited' retaliation
Talking Point Iran's humiliated leaders must decide how to respond to Netanyahu's measured strike
By The Week UK Published
-
Did the Covid virus leak from a lab?
The Explainer Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the idea that Covid-19 originated in a virology lab in Wuhan now has many adherents
By The Week UK Published
-
Exodus: the desperate rush to get out of Lebanon
Talking Point As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates Lebanon faces an 'unprecedented' refugee crisis
By The Week UK Published
-
A storm of lies: the politics of hurricane season
Talking Point Trump and allies weaponise hurricane season, falsely accusing Biden-Harris administration of misusing relief funds
By The Week UK Published
-
The death of Hassan Nasrallah
In the Spotlight The killing of Hezbollah's leader is 'seismic event' in the conflict igniting in the Middle East
By The Week UK Published
-
Politicising the judiciary: Mexico's radical reform
Talking Points Is controversial move towards elected judges an antidote to corruption in the courts or a 'coup d'état' for the ruling party?
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel's suspected mobile device offensive pushes region closer to chaos
In the Spotlight After the mass explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies assigned to Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon, is all-out regional war next, or will Israel and its neighbors step back from the brink?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published