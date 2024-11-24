The Spanish cop, 20 million euros and 13 tonnes of cocaine

Óscar Sánchez Gil, Chief Inspector of Spain's Economic and Tax Crimes Unit, has been arrested for drug trafficking

Packages of cocaine found in a container from Ecuador
The container-load of drugs seized in Algeciras
He was known to his colleagues as a quiet, polite man, dedicated to his job of investigating money laundering. And there was certainly nothing flashy about Chief Inspector Óscar Sánchez Gil, head of Spain's Economic and Tax Crimes Unit (UDEF), said Oscar Lopez-Fonseca and Patricia Peiró in El País (Madrid). He didn't wear ostentatious watches or drive fast cars. Since joining the police force in 2007, he'd won medals for outstanding work and, before heading up the UDEF, had been given a senior role investigating drugs and organised crime.

So no one could quite believe it when, this month, police raided the home not far from Madrid that he shared with his wife, also a police officer, and found €20 million stashed away in neat packs of €200 or €500 bills inside the walls of the house, in its cupboards and in the garden. Further millions were later discovered hidden in his office in Madrid and his beach cabin in Alicante. He and his wife, along with at least 15 others, have now been arrested for drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and membership in a criminal organisation.

