Texas police change story on the lead-up to the death of unarmed 15-year-old

Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, gave birth to their second child last week, and William (Billy) Kimmel had a serious heart disease. "I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story," Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "And before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending, okay? So when I'm telling this, don't get too upset — leave that to me." Kimmel choked up several times telling how Billy's heart problems were discovered and the extraordinary steps the nurses and doctors at Cedars-Sinai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles took to save his son's life.

Kimmel thanked lots of people, and he threw in some humor, including a nod to his most famous celebrity feud. "We had atheists praying for us," he said. "We had people who do not believe in God praying to Him. And I hate to even say it: Even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers." But in the last few minutes, he dove into the fights over health care gripping Washington, and he tried to do it as a father and a human being.

He started out thanking Congress for adding $2 billion to the National Institutes of Health budget, but mostly he wanted to talk about pre-existing conditions. "Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there's a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition," Kimmel said. "If your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not even live long enough to get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"