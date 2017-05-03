Nancy Pelosi: GOP health-care plan is a 'moral monstrosity'

After House Republicans announced Wednesday evening a vote will be held on Thursday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with their American Health Care Act, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shot back, accusing the Republicans of "forcing a vote" on a bill that is "costly" and "cruel."

"From the beginning, TrumpCare has meant higher health costs, more than 24 million hard-working Americans losing health coverage, gutting key protections, a crushing age tax, and stealing from Medicare," Pelosi said in a statement. "With each passing week, Republicans have only made their bill more costly and more cruel to American families." Under the plan, Americans with pre-existing conditions will be "pushed off their insurance and segregated into high risk pools — where they will face soaring costs, worse coverage, and restricted care," she continued. "TrumpCare spells heart-stopping premium increases for Americans with anything from asthma to cancer."

By "forcing a vote" without a Congressional Budget Office score, it "shows that Republicans are terrified of the public learning the full consequences of their plan to push Americans with pre-existing conditions into the cold," Pelosi added. "But tomorrow, House Republicans are going to tattoo this moral monstrosity to their foreheads, and the American people will hold them accountable." Catherine Garcia