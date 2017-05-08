John McCain skewers the Trump administration's 'America first' outlook in a brutal op-ed

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took to the pages of The New York Times op-ed section on Monday to skewer Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's recent comments to State Department employees about putting America "first."
"I think it is really important that all of us understand the difference between policy and values," Tillerson had said. "Our values around freedom, human dignity, the way people are treated — those are our values. Those are not our policies."
But McCain, recalling his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, said that it is essential for America to give oppressed people "hope" because "hope is a powerful defense against oppression."
McCain goes on:
[…] Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere: Don't look to the United States for hope. Our values make us sympathetic to your plight, and, when it's convenient, we might officially express that sympathy. But we make policy to serve our interests, which are not related to our values. So, if you happen to be in the way of our forging relationships with your oppressors that could serve our security and economic interests, good luck to you. You're on your own. [The New York Times]
"To view foreign policy as simply transactional is more dangerous than its proponents realize," McCain added. "Depriving the oppressed of a beacon of hope could lose us the world we have built and thrived in."
Read his entire op-ed at The New York Times.
Fierce storms in 1984 swept away the sands of Ireland's Dooagh, Achill Island, leaving behind only rocks and rock pools where the beach's sandy expanse once was. But now, 33 years later, the beach is back.
Thanks to a "freak tide" in April, The Guardian reported that "hundreds of tons of sands" were dumped back onto the shore, transforming the rocky 300 meters of land into a beach once again. "Before it disappeared, the beach had been there for as long as living memory, almost continuously, until 1984-85," said Sean Molloy, a manager at Achill Tourism. The beach was perhaps best known for author Graham Greene's visit there in the late 1940s; he reportedly wrote parts of The Heart of the Matter and The Fallen Idol while he was there.
Molloy said that since the tide "transported sand in from elsewhere," tourists have been flocking to the re-appeared beach. "We have a beautiful little village as it is, but it is great to look out and see this beautiful beach instead of just rocks," he said. Becca Stanek
Coach has reached an agreement to buy handbag maker Kate Spade for $2.4 billion amid industry-wide struggles to get customers to pay full price for luxury items, Bloomberg reports. The companies have reportedly been in talks about the acquisition for months.
The retail industry "isn't as robust as we thought it would be at the beginning," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chen Grazutis noted following the sale. "It doesn't bode well for other brands' valuation."
Recently "sales at Coach have started to grow again as it pulled back from department stores and reduced promotions," The Wall Street Journal writes. "The company said it plans to do the same for Kate Spade after the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the third quarter." Jeva Lange
President Trump congratulated centrist Emmanuel Macron on his "big win" over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's French presidential election, claiming: "I look very much forward to working with him!" There could already be tension between the two major world leaders, though, seeing as Macron recently invited American scientists to flee to France.
In the February video, Macron addressed U.S. scientists in English: "Please come to France, you are welcome," he urged. "It is your nation." Trump has notably threatened to withdraw America from the Paris agreement on curbing global climate change.
"I do know how your new president now has decided to jeopardize your budget, your initiatives, as he is extremely skeptical about climate change," Macron added in the clip. "I have no doubt about climate change and how committed we have to be regarding this issue."
On Sunday, Macron reinforced the leadership role he intends for France to take. "Europe is waiting for us to defend the enlightenment," he said in his victory speech. "They are waiting for a new hope, a new humanism, for a safer world … Europe and the world are waiting for us. They are waiting for France to surprise them."
Approximately 80 percent of French voters hold negative views of President Trump, Politico reports. On Friday, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency dismissed at least five scientists on the agency's Board of Science Counselors, including an expert on handling hazardous waste, a natural resource sociologist who studies how communities deal with environmental shocks, and an environmental economist. Jeva Lange
President Trump is expected to begin filling more than 120 openings on lower federal courts with the announcement of 10 judicial nominees Monday, The New York Times reports. Two of the expected appointees' names also appeared on Trump's public list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees from during his campaign: Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen, to be nominated to the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras, to be nominated to the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis.
"Trump will name three other nominees to the appellate courts," Politico adds. "Amy Coney Barrett to the 7th Circuit, John Bush to the Sixth Circuit and Kevin Newsom to the 11th Circuit. The president also plans to name four federal District Court nominees: Dabney Friedrich in the District of Columbia, Terry Moorer in Alabama, David Nye in Idaho and Scott Palk in Oklahoma, as well as Damien Schiff to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims."
Case Western Reserve University law professor Jonathan Adler said of the choices: "There are plenty of things about this president and this administration that are unconventional [but] thus far, the Trump administration's judicial nominees have been in line with what you would expect from a Republican president."
Subsequent waves of judicial announcements should be expected from the administration, a White House official said. Jeva Lange
Michael Flynn apparently has only one White House supporter before the Senate Russia hearing: Trump
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are testifying Monday in front of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Russian election-meddling, and a main topic of discussion is expected to be ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Before President Trump fired Yates for declining to defend his first, since-withdrawn executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim nations, she had reportedly warned Trump's White House counsel about Flynn's preinaugural discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, saying his mischaracterization of those conversations left him potentially compromised. Two weeks after firing Yates, Trump fired Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak.
Just about everyone in the Trump White House is ready to give Flynn the heave-ho, especially after new revelations that even Trump transition officials were concerned about Flynn and Russia, says Jonathan Swan at Axios. "Sources from all factions of the White House seem unified in their distrust of the president's former national security adviser — and their willingness to throw him under the bus. I haven't seen such broad contempt for a member of Trumpworld since the reign of Corey Lewandowski." But there's one notable exception: President Trump, Swan reports. "The president wants any of his staff who've been feeding negative lines about Flynn to the media to stop immediately."
Trump reportedly argues that Flynn is being smeared by Democrats spreading "fake news" about Russian election interference, that Flynn did nothing wrong, and that when he apparently broke Pentagon rules by going to Moscow for a paid speech for Kremlin news outlet RT, he still had security clearance from the Obama administration. Other Trump insiders characterize Flynn as a poor manager who tried to sell Trump on his own agenda rather than presenting him with all relevant information. Either way, the return of focus to the Russian election-meddling is unwelcome news for a White House that would rather still be talking about health-care legislation. Peter Weber
On Thursday, House Republicans passed their health-care bill by a whisker, after making last minute changes that left several Republicans who voted for it unsure exactly what they just voted to approve. Even some of those who said they understood all the details were caught flat-footed, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, reserving a brief, NSFW explainer for Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). Oliver had explained why he thinks the legislation is so terrible a few weeks ago, but somehow House Republicans "took a bad thing and managed to make it even worse," he said. "It's like watching Mariah Carey's Glitter and going, 'You know what this needs? Jar Jar Binks.'"
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans are insisting that the bill guarantees insurance access to people with pre-existing conditions, despite the last-minute change, but that's ingenuous since any small gap in insurance coverage could easily result in such a customer priced out of the insurance market altogether, Oliver explained. "It's like if your daughter asks, 'Can I have a cookie,' and you say: 'Sure, that will be $1.5 billion, Katie. You have not been denied this cookie, you still have full access to it should you choose to become successful enough to afford it.'" The bill now goes to the Senate, which will make some changes, and then maybe to President Trump, who will sign any bill that claims to repeal ObamaCare, Oliver said. "So it is dangerous to assume this bill will die on its own. Your senators are incredibly important right now." You can watch below, again warned about the NSFW language. Peter Weber
John Oliver sounds the warning siren on net neutrality, summoning the internet horde that saved it before
The internet is an incredible place, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, after playing a duet between Taylor Swift and a goat, "and tonight we need to talk about an issue that is impacting it: net neutrality." Yes, he discussed the topic three years ago, in his fifth episode, "which got a weird amount of attention," Oliver said, but "once again, net neutrality is in trouble," because of President Trump.
"It seems that the Trump era will basically control-Z everything that happened on Obama's watch," Oliver sighed. "I genuinely would not be surprised if one night Trump went on TV just to tell us that he personally killed every turkey that Obama ever pardoned." Now, ISPs are touting their support for a "free and open internet," with some regulatory changes, but you should take their "support" with a grain of salt, Oliver said, briefly explaining Title I and II of the Communications Act of 1934 — the entertainment "equivalent of chasing an Ambien with a shot of chloroform."
ISPs like Verizon want to make net neutrality essentially voluntary, and "they now have a powerful ally," Trump's new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, Oliver said. "The dangerous thing about Pai is that he presents himself as a fun, down-to-earth nerd," with a Twitter feed full of Big Lebowski quotes and a novelty mug he describes as "infamous." "But for all of Pai's doofy, hey-I'm-just-like-you-guys persona, there are some things about him that you should really know," he explained — like that he's a former lawyer for Verizon who despises regulation, and that some of his ideas to replace Title II are "almost laughably lax."
"So sadly, it seems once more we the people must take the matter into our own hands," Oliver said. "Because the FCC are again going to invite public comment on their website — and conveniently for them, the process is actually a lot more complicated this time than it was three years ago." To simplify things, Last Week Tonight bought the domain GoFCCYourself, which takes you to the FCC page "where all you have to do is hit 'Express' and comment, telling Ajit Pai that you specifically support strong net neutrality backed by Title II oversight of ISPs." He ended by calling for common cause between all internet subcultures — even the pro-Trump corners of 4chan and Reddit. If the F-word sprinkled throughout doesn't bother you, watch below. Peter Weber