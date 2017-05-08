Sally Yates told the White House that Gen. Flynn could be blackmailed by the Russians weeks before he was ousted
Testifying on Russian interference in the 2016 election before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Monday, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she had told the White House that ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled administration officials about his preinaugural discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because, "to state the obvious, you don't want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians."
In her testimony, Yates said she told the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his relations with the Russians and that he could be compromised. Flynn was not ultimately ousted by the administration until Feb. 13. Yates added that the Russians knew Flynn had lied and "that created a situation ... where the national security adviser could be blackmailed."
This is a big deal. White House did not act when told the national security adviser was compromised by Russians. Why not?
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 8, 2017
President Trump fired Yates for declining to defend his first, since-withdrawn executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim nations, and after Yates warned Trump's White House counsel about the content of Flynn's preinaugural discussions. NBC News revealed Monday that in a meeting days after Trump took office, former President Barack Obama warned against hiring Flynn, who had been fired by the Obama administration. Jeva Lange
Yates says she brought concerns about Flynn to White House: “We believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/43ImGpX9Th
— ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2017
For those out there who have been wondering what their body type would look like as a body wash bottle, you're in luck. For a limited time, Dove is selling its body wash in bottles of six different shapes and sizes, intended to mimic the diversity of women's body types.
Some of the bottles are pear-shaped, some are hourglass-shaped, some are apple-shaped, and others are straight up and down. Previously, the body wash came in a bottle that was shaped like, well, a body wash bottle.
Dove, which came up with the idea with agency Ogilvy London, is hoping that molding its plastic body wash dispensers into a variety of shapes will "show how beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful." "Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: Just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too," Dove said in a statement.
Watch Dove's video about its campaign below, and try to match your human body to a plastic bottle. Becca Stanek
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer deflected criticism about President Trump's judgment following earlier reports that former President Barack Obama had warned Trump against hiring ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
"It's true that President Obama made it known he wasn't exactly a fan of Gen. Flynn's, which frankly shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone given that Gen. Flynn had worked for President Obama, was an outspoken critic of President Obama's shortcomings," Spicer said. The press secretary then accused Obama of giving Flynn security clearance in the first place, although the Obama administration had fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because of "mismanagement and temperament issues."
Many critics called Spicer out for what appeared to be a dodge:
Spicer contradicting himself: 1) says Obama 'wasn't a fan' of Flynn 2) but blames Obama for giving him security clearance
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017
Spicer has consistently dodged/counterattacked when asked about Trump's JUDGEMENT in keeping Flynn despite all the warnings. He's ducking.
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017
Watch Spicer respond to the question below. Jeva Lange
When asked about Pres. Obama warning Pres. Trump about hiring Gen. Flynn, Spicer says Pres. Obama, "made it known he wasn't exactly a fan" pic.twitter.com/wsbMKt8tjc
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2017
President Trump apparently isn't as thrilled with his new national security adviser as he says he is, Bloomberg reported Monday. While Trump claimed publicly Sunday that he "couldn't be happier" with General H.R. McMaster and the "terrific job" he's doing, White House officials report he's actually "disillusioned" with McMaster.
Part of the problem, Bloomberg reported, is McMaster's failure "to read the president ... at times even lecturing Trump":
The first conflict between McMaster and Trump was about the major speech the president delivered at the end of February to a joint session of Congress. McMaster pleaded with the president not to use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism." He sent memos throughout the government complaining about a draft of that speech that included the phrase. But the phrase remained. When Trump delivered the speech, he echoed his campaign rhetoric by emphasizing each word: "Radical." "Islamic." "Terrorism." [Bloomberg]
Trump is also apparently convinced that McMaster is "undermining his policy." Bloomberg reported that Trump once "screamed" at McMaster for assuring South Korea "that the president's threat to make that country pay for a new missile defense system was not official policy," a move that Trump claimed was "undercutting efforts to get South Korea to pay its fair share."
And that's not all: Trump has also reportedly complained about McMaster in front of McMaster at intelligence briefings; declined McMaster's requests to brief him before press interviews; and he even took the outgoing deputy national security adviser instead of McMaster to his meeting with Australia's prime minister.
But, the White House insists, all is well. Read the full story on tensions between Trump and McMaster at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
Uncertainty about what the Trump administration is doing with health care has already led insurers to increase costs
Health insurance companies are saying that no matter what happens with the Republican health-care bill in the coming months, premiums will go up in 2018 just from the uncertainty of the situation. "The health plans I work with want to stay in, but the Trump administration is not making that easy," insurance industry consultant Robert Laszewski explained to Vox.
In one example, CareFirst, a BlueCross BlueShield plan in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., submitted 2018 premiums last week that reflect hikes averaging between 39 and 52 percent depending on the state. While chief executive Chet Burrell said the prices would have risen no matter what due to a loss of money while on the ObamaCare marketplace, an extra 15 percent was added on top of that specifically over doubts about the Trump administration enforcing the individual mandate.
"Uncertainty breeds higher costs," New Mexico Health Connections chief executive Martin Hickey told Vox. "We have to plan for the worst case scenario until it finally gets decided." Jeva Lange
Given the choice between far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, a record high number of French voters left their ballots blank. CNN reported Monday, the day after Macron won the French presidential election in a runoff, that nearly 9 percent of voters "cast blank or spoiled ballots — the highest ever since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958." More than 33 percent of voters abstained, marking the highest percentage of voters to skip the ballot box since 1969.
French voters cited dissatisfaction with the two choices — one voter told CNN he didn't "want to vote against something," but "for something" — and with the French electoral system. "I'm quite convinced that the election system is not very democratic. In fact, it's quite the opposite," said Guillaume Castevert, a French voter who cast a blank ballot. "Every five years you make people feel like they are important, like their vote counts, but it doesn't really matter."
Macron beat Le Pen in a 66 percent to 34 percent vote. Becca Stanek
James Patterson is the bestselling mystery writer behind the Alex Cross series. Bill Clinton is a former president of the United States. Together, they are the authors of a new political thriller.
Yes, really.
On Monday, Patterson and Clinton announced their collaboration on a novel titled — what else? — The President Is Missing. It will be published jointly in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company.
Here are some more details from the announcement:
The President Is Missing will offer readers a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense, and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by insider details that only a president can know. "Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," said Clinton. "And working with Jim has been terrific. I've been a fan of his for a very long time."
Read the full announcement here. Jeva Lange
Former President Barack Obama explicitly warned President Trump against hiring ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported Monday. Three former Obama administration officials said that Obama offered the advice in an Oval Office meeting "less than 48 hours" after Trump won the presidency.
Trump went ahead and hired Flynn as his national security adviser anyway, only to fire him after three weeks for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The Obama administration had fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because of "mismanagement and temperament issues," NBC News reported.
The revelation about Obama's warning came as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are poised to testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about Flynn. Yates has said she also gave the Trump administration a warning about Flynn, in regards to his conversation about sanctions with Kislyak.
Earlier Monday, Trump tried to toss blame on the Obama administration for Flynn's missteps. Becca Stanek
General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017