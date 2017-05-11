Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly threatened to resign after Comey firing

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit after the White House pinned President Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey on his recommendation, a person close to the White House told The Washington Post.
The White House released letters from Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday that made the case for firing Comey; in his memo, Rosenstein said he could not defend Comey's "handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken." (Sessions, who has recused himself from Justice Department investigations into Russia and the Trump campaign, "should not have recommended Comey's firing, and he should not be involved in the selection of Comey's replacement," Washington University law professor Kathleen Clark tells The Wall Street Journal.)
While Trump said he fired Comey because of the recommendations of Rosenstein and Sessions, several people close to the situation said Trump had already made up his mind to fire Comey when he asked Rosenstein and Sessions to write out their cases against the FBI director. When the White House publicly made it sound like it was Rosenstein who pushed for Comey's dismissal and Trump merely took his recommendation, Rosenstein threatened to resign, the Post says. The report does not say why he decided not to quit. The Department of Justice declined to comment. Catherine Garcia
FBI agents strongly dispute the White House assertion that FBI agents didn't trust or like James Comey
Among the many reasons the Trump administration is giving for President Trump's decision to abruptly fire FBI Director James Comey is that FBI agents no longer trusted their boss. Comey had "lost the confidence" of the FBI "rank-and-file" and had "politicized" his role, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CBS News Tuesday night. She repeated the assertion during Wednesday's press briefing. As CNN's Jim Sciutto reported Wednesday afternoon, that just doesn't seem to be true.
"Veteran agents and other FBI employees described a dark mood throughout the bureau, where morale was already low from months of being pummeled over dueling investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election," reports The New York Times. "Some agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in interviews that they were shocked and demoralized," The Wall Street Journal adds.
The Washington Post described "raw anger, and some fear," at the FBI. It was "a gut punch," said Thomas O'Connor, the president of the FBI Agents Association. "We didn't see it coming, and we don't think Director Comey did anything that would lead to this." The Post elaborated:
Many employees said they were furious about the firing, saying the circumstances of his dismissal did more damage to the FBI's independence than anything Comey did in his three-plus years in the job. One intelligence official who works on Russian espionage matters said they were more determined than ever to pursue such cases. Another said Comey's firing and the subsequent comments from the White House are attacks that won't soon be forgotten. Trump had "essentially declared war on a lot of people at the FBI," one official said. "I think there will be a concerted effort to respond over time in kind." [The Washington Post]
FBI employees told The Wall Street Journal that Comey was "protective of the agency," independent, and liked by most agents. "We will keep working, obviously, but this could do some real damage," said one top agent. "It is good to know the director has your back and is not going to fold under pressure." The New York City field office, the FBI's largest, was described as "somber" and "like a funeral parlor" on Wednesday.
Trump "is weighing going to the FBI headquarters in Washington on Friday as a show of his commitment to the bureau," an official told The New York Times, "though he is not expected to discuss the Russia investigation." Peter Weber
Former FBI Director James Comey didn't mince words when describing President Trump to associates: He was "outside the realm of normal" and "crazy," people with knowledge of his conversations told The New York Times.
Comey and Trump were never in sync; the president was angry that Comey didn't back him up on his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, and he didn't think Comey did enough to stop leaks coming from the FBI, while Comey, besides thinking Trump was "crazy," worried he was a loose cannon who said inappropriate things, especially on Twitter, the Times reports. Trump was also outraged when Comey, during a hearing on Capitol Hill, said he was "mildly nauseous" at the thought that the way he handled Hillary Clinton's email investigation tipped the election to favor Trump, and that motivated him to fire Comey. "With a president who seems to prize personal loyalty above all else and a director with absolute commitment to the Constitution and pursuing investigations wherever the evidence led, a collision was bound to happen," Daniel C. Richman, a Comey adviser, told the Times.
Trump said he thought Comey's dismissal would go over well with Democrats, who didn't like how he bungled the Clinton case, and Trump was shocked when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who had been critical of Comey, told him during a phone call Tuesday it was a mistake. In another twist, chief strategist Stephen Bannon, no fan of the FBI, had urged Trump to hold off on the firing of Comey because of the timing, but Trump was supported by Vice President Mike Pence, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and chief of staff Reince Priebus, the Times reports. Read more about the unraveling of this hate-hate relationship at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
In the weeks before he was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey was becoming increasingly concerned by information that showed possible evidence of collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign, and started asking for daily updates rather than weekly, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.
Comey began spending more and more time on the probe, giving updates to top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and he asked Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, for more personnel to work the investigation, the WSJ reports; a Justice Department spokeswoman claims this never happened. The White House has insisted that Trump spent the past few months considering firing Comey, and the timing has nothing to do with the Russia investigation, but people with knowledge of the matter have told several news outlets that Trump had grown "increasingly agitated" with Comey not squashing the investigation.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has also asked the Treasury Department office that investigates financial crimes for information tied to associates of Trump and people who had links to his campaign, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said. Investigators want to know more about companies that have done business with Trump or members of his family, people with information on the matter told WSJ, like his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who ran a real estate company. This is being done so investigators can better understand any business connections Trump might have with foreign companies and any ties to the Russian government. Catherine Garcia
In a letter to friends and agents sent Wednesday, former FBI Director James Comey wrote that he has "long believed" a president can fire the FBI director "for any reason, or for no reason at all," and that's why he won't "spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either."
Comey found out he was no longer the director of the FBI while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles on Tuesday; he saw the news break on a television in the back of the room, and originally thought it was a joke. He said his hope is that the agents will "continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution," and reminded them of something he told them before: "In times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America." Catherine Garcia
The CIA has established a special unit drawing from departments across the agency to analyze North Korea's nuclear weapons threat.
"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement. This is the CIA's first mission center focused solely on one country, Agence France-Presse reports, and will use employees from operations, analysis, and cyber divisions to look at information on North Korea's nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile technology.
"Just as the threats facing our nation are dynamic, so too must the CIA continue to evolve to address them," CIA spokesman Jonathan Liu said. Experts believe that a sixth nuclear test by North Korea is imminent. Catherine Garcia
When she took the stage to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement address Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was greeted by the backs of about half of this year's graduates.
Her appearance at the historically black college in Daytona Beach, founded by civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, was controversial as soon as it was announced. Several students spoke out against her planned attendance and signed petitions urging the school to disinvite DeVos; her appearance was part of an effort by the Trump administration to forge connections with historically black colleges, and many students said they felt the move was disingenuous, especially after Trump last week suggested that a federal financial assistance program that benefits historically black colleges and universities could be unconstitutional (he later said he has "unwavering support" for the colleges and universities).
The booing began when the university's president introduced Trump adviser and former Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault, and ramped up when DeVos began to speak. Half of the 380 graduates turned their backs to DeVos, The Washington Post reports, and she was jeered when she said she planned on visiting the home and gravesite of Bethune, with some students shouting, "No!" She told the audience that it's important for people to listen to viewpoints that differ from their own, and said she is "at the table, fighting on your behalf." "She doesn't know anything about us, and she has the nerve to come down here and speak to us," graduate Donjele Simpson told the Post. "And then she has the nerve to speak about Mary McLeod Bethune's legacy. What does she know about that?" Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee for documents linked to the investigation into Russia's attempt to meddle with the 2016 presidential election, the committee's chairman and ranking member announced Wednesday.
In a statement, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said that the committee tried to get the documents from Flynn last month, but his lawyer rejected their request, and the committee decided to issue a subpoena. There are several ongoing investigations surrounding Russia possibly colluding with the Trump campaign, and Flynn was forced out of his position after it was revealed he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. Catherine Garcia