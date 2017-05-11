The New Yorker's Comey cover is hilariously perfect

The New Yorker managed to seamlessly roll together two unrelated controversies in its cover for next week:
Well the @newyorker just published its cover for next week... pic.twitter.com/sfbJ4FYdC0
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) May 11, 2017
An early look at the cover — which is cleverly titled "Ejected" — painted the scene from a United Airlines flight last month in which a paying customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight. But in the place of the dragged passenger is FBI Director James Comey, whom President Trump abruptly fired Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wrote one of two letters detailing the rationale behind Comey's ouster, is doing the dragging. Trump, dressed as the pilot, looks on. Becca Stanek
A majority of Americans believe President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday was inappropriate, an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday revealed. The poll, which landed just two days after Trump abruptly axed Comey, found 54 percent of Americans did not believe Comey's ouster was "appropriate." Only 38 percent thought it was.
NBC News noted that those percentages "almost perfectly track Trump's latest approval numbers (38 percent to 55 percent) in the Gallup tracking poll."
The poll also found that Comey's firing largely dashed Americans' confidence in the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. NBC reported that more than half of Americans (55 percent) said Trump's move to fire Comey made them "less confident" that the investigation could be carried out "fairly," while 36 percent said it made them "more confident."
The poll was carried out from May 10 to 11 among 3,746 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A group of major candy companies announced Thursday that they will be working together over the next five years to slash the amount of sugar and calories in packaged sweets. Mars Chocolate, Nestle USA, Lindt, Ghirardelli, and Wrigley — the companies behind everything from M&Ms and Skittles to Butterfingers and Snickers — are reportedly among the candymakers on board.
The goal is to ensure that "half of their individually wrapped products sold in the United States contain no more than 200 calories within the next five years," Reuters reported. Calorie cuts could come from issuing smaller packages or tinkering with recipes.
The group also plans to clearly label candies with calorie counts and to help educate the public on how to fit treats into a healthy lifestyle. "This is the right thing for the business," said Tracey Massey, president of Mars Chocolate North America. "We don't want to grow at any cost." She added, "Better to do the right thing than be regulated."
The move follows a crackdown last year by the FDA on how packaged foods are labeled. Becca Stanek
Today the president of the United States composed a tweet and, satisfied with the result, hit send.
This is his tweet:
We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017
President Trump was quoting a Rosie O'Donnell tweet from December 2016 that simply read:
@pricklyeater @brianefallon - FIRE COMEY
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2016
Trump and O'Donnell have famously feuded for years, with Trump calling her a "big, fat pig" and a "very unattractive person, both inside and out." If this indeed is the detente to that battle, then it is far more absurd than anyone ever could have possibly imagined. A number of questions, though, remain: What will O'Donnell say in response? And did Trump do a search for "O'Donnell" and "Comey" to find this tweet, or does he obsessively follow her tweets and replies and happened to remember this one well enough to dredge it back up?
We may never know. Jeva Lange
North Carolina requested $929 million to rebuild after last year's hurricane. The Trump administration granted $6.1 million.
North Carolina is learning the tough way that if you ask for something from the Trump administration, you perhaps shall not receive. Crippled by lingering damages from Hurricane Matthew, which hit North Carolina last October, the state sought $929 million from the government to handle costs associated with home repairs, preventative home elevations, agriculture, public facilities, small businesses, and health service costs. The Trump administration granted just $6.1 million, 99 percent less than what was requested, ABC News' local affiliate reports.
“Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities," said the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. "North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump administration and congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve."
North Carolina is a swing state, but it went to President Trump in the November election. Trump had expressed his concerns about the hurricane during the campaign, calling it "not good."
Thoughts & prayers with the millions of people in the path of Hurricane Matthew. Look out for neighbors, and listen to your local officials. pic.twitter.com/6MoZdcmYmT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2016
Cooper invited Trump and administration officials to visit the state to see the damage firsthand. "Our citizens and communities are struggling, and will only be able to make a full recovery with the aid of much needed federal assistance," Cooper said. Jeva Lange
Watch Sarah Sanders go toe-to-toe with ABC's Jon Karl about the White House's shifting Comey story
It apparently doesn't take White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to make a daily press briefing tense. On Thursday, ABC's Jonathan Karl backed Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders into a corner by raising questions about the incorrect information she was feeding the press.
"I asked you directly yesterday if the president had already decided to fire James Comey when he met with the deputy attorney general and the attorney general, and you said no," Karl said. "Now we learn from the president directly that he had already decided to fire James Comey [before the meeting]. So why were so many people giving answers that just weren't correct? Were you guys in the dark?"
Sanders replied, "I hadn't had a chance to have a conversation directly with the president to say — I'd had several conversations with him, but I didn't ask that question directly."
"Was the vice president in the dark too?" Karl pressed.
"Nobody was in the dark, Jonathan," Sanders snapped. "You want to create this false narrative. If we want to talk about contradicting statements and people that were maybe in the dark, let's talk about the Democrats. Let's read a few of them. You want to talk about them? Here's what Democrats said not long ago about Comey."
Sanders then proceeded to read several statements from Democrats criticizing Comey. Watch the tussle — and Sanders' questionable understanding of what "in the dark" means — below. Jeva Lange
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The people who are in the dark today are the Democrats https://t.co/ciA8zZz5ek
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 11, 2017
President Trump just completely contradicted the official White House account of the Comey firing
In a complete contradiction of the White House's official account, President Trump on Thursday revealed that he was going to fire FBI Director James Comey "regardless of recommendation." The White House has said Trump made his decision based on memos written by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein urging Trump to axe Comey, but Trump told NBC's Lester Holt that he had made up his mind even before he met with Sessions and Rosenstein at the White House on Monday.
"I was going to fire Comey. My decision," Trump said, calling Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander." He noted there was "no good time" to fire Comey.
CNN's Elizabeth Landers noted that Vice President Mike Pence said seven times during a press conference Wednesday that Trump had fired Comey because of Rosenstein's recommendation.
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
BREAKING: I was going to fire Comey anyway, Pres. Trump tells @LesterHoltNBC in exclusive interview at White House https://t.co/MAmo1PE1RL
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 11, 2017
On Thursday, President Trump admitted he had asked former FBI Director James Comey directly if he was being investigated for potential ties to Russia. "I actually asked him," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt. "I said, 'If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"
In a letter to Comey informing him of his termination, Trump wrote: "I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation." In responding to Holt's questions, Trump clarified that those occasions were one dinner he had with Comey and then two separate phone calls.
NBC News notes that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not." The FBI has a policy of not talking about open, ongoing investigations. Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange