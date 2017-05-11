The New Yorker's Comey cover is hilariously perfect

The New Yorker managed to seamlessly roll together two unrelated controversies in its cover for next week:

Well the @newyorker just published its cover for next week... pic.twitter.com/sfbJ4FYdC0 — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) May 11, 2017

An early look at the cover — which is cleverly titled "Ejected" — painted the scene from a United Airlines flight last month in which a paying customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight. But in the place of the dragged passenger is FBI Director James Comey, whom President Trump abruptly fired Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wrote one of two letters detailing the rationale behind Comey's ouster, is doing the dragging. Trump, dressed as the pilot, looks on. Becca Stanek