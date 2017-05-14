Schumer says Democrats should block a new FBI director until a special Russia prosecutor is appointed
Senate Democrats should refuse to confirm a new FBI director to replace James Comey until a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a CNN interview Sunday. President Trump said this week he was thinking about "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey, who reportedly requested more resources to investigate Russian election meddling shortly before he was sacked.
"We will have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move because who the FBI director is, is related to who the special prosecutor is," Schumer told Jake Tapper on State of the Union. "Yes, I think there are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," he continued, because to "have that special prosecutor, people would breathe a sigh of relief because then there would be a real independent person overlooking the FBI director."
The Senate minority leader said he hopes congressional Republicans will support an independent investigation and demand an FBI director who will make that prospect more likely. "The key here, of course, is getting some of our Republican colleagues to join us," Schumer said. "We're hoping. We're waiting. We understand it's difficult, but I think patriotism and the needs of this country demand it." Watch the full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday pushed back against criticism Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) lobbed at his approach to foreign policy in a recent New York Times op-ed.
McCain originally went after Tillerson for the secretary of state's assertion that "in some circumstances, if you condition our national security efforts on someone adopting our values, we probably can't achieve our national security goals." "With those words, Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere," McCain argued, "'Don't look to the United States for hope.'"
"America's values of freedom, of treatment of people, human dignity, freedom of expression throughout the world ... serve as the boundaries as we develop our foreign policy approaches and our diplomatic efforts," Tillerson told Todd on Meet the Press. "But I make a distinction between values and policy. A policy has to be tailored to the individual situation. To the country. To its circumstances."
The best way to promote American values, Tillerson maintained, is to achieve U.S. "diplomatic and national security objectives" that can "create the conditions for the advancement of freedom." Watch the full Tillerson interview below; Todd brings up the McCain article around the 10-minute mark. Bonnie Kristian
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Sunday cast President Trump as a threat to the United States' system of constitutional governance while speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper.
"I think in many ways our institutions are under assault both externally — and that's the big news here is the Russian interference in our election system — and I think as well our institutions are under assault internally," Clapper said in a State of the Union interview. When Tapper sought to clarify if the president is the internal threat to which Clapper was referring, he replied, "Exactly."
"The founding fathers, in their genius, created a system of three co-equal branches of government and a built-in system of checks and balances," Clapper explained. "I feel as though that is under assault and is eroding." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Fmr Dir. of National Intelligence James Clapper says America's institutions are under assault from Trump. See item PO-16SU. pic.twitter.com/XcAQU9ThAR
— CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) May 14, 2017
Several dozen protesters carrying torches marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday evening, led by self-described white nationalist Richard Spencer, the creator of the term "alt-right." Chanting "you will not replace us" and "blood and soil," the latter a phrase with Nazi origins, the group rallied to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. After about 10 minutes, the crowd was dispersed by police and counter-protesters.
Protesters, including white nationalist Richard Spencer, were carrying torches. Mayor compares it to a KKK rally. https://t.co/o00TYIvupj pic.twitter.com/cVoGgvjDW0
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 14, 2017
"No reason why we can't celebrate the history that has brought us to the glorious future that we are emboldened in now," said one protestor, Orry Von Dize, in an interview with a local NBC affiliate. "We're not white supremacists," he added. "We are simply just white people that love our heritage, our culture, our European identity." Spencer likewise told supporters they were united by being white while speaking at a longer rally earlier Saturday.
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signor issued a statement condemning the protest. "This event involving torches at night in Lee Park was either profoundly ignorant or was designed to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK," he said. "Either way, as mayor of this City, I want everyone to know this: we reject this intimidation." Bonnie Kristian
"I fired [FBI Director James Comey] because of Russia," Alec Baldwin's President Trump explained to Michael Che's Lester Holt on this week's Saturday Night Live cold open. "I thought, 'He's investigating Russia. I don't like that. I should fire him.'"
Hold is crushed to learn this admission doesn't mean Trump's "reality show" presidency is over, but he does manage to elicit another confession with a question about the real life Trump's threat to release tapes of his private conversations with Comey. "I tape a lot of people, whenever I want," SNL Trump says. "Some people have called me a 'serial tapist,' and it's true, I am. When you're president, they let you do it."
Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
Just 29 percent of Americans support President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll results published Sunday reveal. That's not to say, however, that Comey has received a groundswell of popular support: While 38 percent say Trump was wrong to fire him, 32 percent of Americans aren't sure.
(NBC News)
The poll results are heavily split along partisan lines, and the survey also found Trump's approval rating is worse than the FBI's: He gets positive reviews from 38 percent of Americans, while the FBI is liked by 52 percent. More strikingly, 50 percent of Americans have a negative view of Trump, while just 16 percent say the same of the law enforcement agency. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy was spotted riding a White House podium-mobile through New York City in costume as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer earlier this week, and the sad mission of Spicey's ride was revealed when she returned to Saturday Night Live as host.
McCarthy's Spicer came out of the bushes for another round of playing dollies with the White House press corps, but the pressures of the job were clearly weighing on the angsty Spicey, who is facing the awful prospect that President Trump could be lying to him.
After a forlorn ride on the podium-mobile, Spicer finally finds the president. "Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?" Spicey demands. "Only," Trump replies, "since you started working here." Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as the new president of France on Sunday, one week after his decisive victory over nationalist Marine Le Pen. At just 39, the centrist, pro-European Union Macron is France's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. He founded his own political party just one year ago and has never before held elected office.
"The world and Europe need France more than ever. They need a strong France that is sure of its destiny. A France that upholds freedom and solidarity," Macron said in his inauguration speech. "We will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it's needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises."
Macron's speech addressed fighting terrorism, strengthening the European Union, and dealing with challenges like climate change and "the excesses of capitalism in the world." Bonnie Kristian