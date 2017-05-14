Schumer says Democrats should block a new FBI director until a special Russia prosecutor is appointed

Senate Democrats should refuse to confirm a new FBI director to replace James Comey until a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a CNN interview Sunday. President Trump said this week he was thinking about "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey, who reportedly requested more resources to investigate Russian election meddling shortly before he was sacked.

"We will have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move because who the FBI director is, is related to who the special prosecutor is," Schumer told Jake Tapper on State of the Union. "Yes, I think there are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," he continued, because to "have that special prosecutor, people would breathe a sigh of relief because then there would be a real independent person overlooking the FBI director."