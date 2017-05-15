This remote island in the South Pacific is cluttered with more than 17 tons of trash

Humans' trash has even taken over a remote, uninhabited island in the South Pacific. A study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that even though Henderson Island takes about 13 days to reach when traveling by ship from New Zealand and is rarely visited by even scientists, it is home to nearly 18 tons of manmade trash. That's "the highest density of debris reported anywhere in the world," NPR reported.
Henderson Island has an estimated 17,000kg of plastic on it. Which is how much plastic the world makes in 2 SECONDS https://t.co/L7oiRFs000
— Ed Yong (@edyong209) May 15, 2017
The trash is swept to the island by ocean currents, where it resides alongside nesting sea turtles and petrels, an endangered bird species. Popular Science reported that "every square meter of the beach gets around 27 new pieces of junk added to its collection every day." "What's happened on Henderson Island shows there's no escaping plastic pollution even in the most distant parts of our oceans," lead study author Jennifer Lavers said in a statement. "Far from being the pristine 'deserted island' that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale."
Striking as the island's amount of trash may be, it's a tiny percentage of the world's total garbage. The researchers noted that Henderson Island's trash pile accounts "for only 1.98 seconds' worth of the annual global production of plastic." Becca Stanek
Hillary Clinton just can't stay away. Months after her crushing loss to President Trump, Clinton officially jumped back into politics Monday with the introduction of Onward Together, a new political group that's "dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."
We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017
"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton tweeted. She vowed that Onward Together would "work to build a brighter future for generations to come by supporting groups that encourage people to organize and run for office" through direct funding or messaging.
So, does this mean Clinton 2020? Becca Stanek
Australian millionaire Tim Gurner recently doled out some advice to wannabe homeowners that didn't sit well with the avocado lovers of the world. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Gurner suggested that millennials could buy a home if they weren't so recklessly devouring the delicacy that is avocado toast. "When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn't buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each," Gurner said.
The 35-year-old painted the youth of today as a generation with "very, very high" expectations. "They want to eat out every day, they want to travel to Europe every year," Gurner said. "The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it, saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder."
Home ownership rates among American and Australian millennials have plummeted in recent years, but that's largely been tied to heavy student debt loads, less fruitful job prospects, and a lack of affordable property options. "One of the biggest hurdles now is affordability," Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, told Bloomberg in July 2016. "Home prices are rising so much faster than incomes, so it's hard for buyers to save for a down payment."
If only Gurner had informed America's youth sooner that avocado toast was what was truly holding them back from putting a down payment on that Manhattan apartment. Becca Stanek
Gun sales have plunged since President Trump was elected, with the FBI recording 1.6 million fewer firearm background checks between December and April compared to the same period a year ago, the New York Post reports. The drop is thought to be connected to Trump's surprise election, as gun purchasers bumped up sales in the months ahead of the election in the belief that a President Hillary Clinton would implement stricter gun control laws.
But since Trump won the election, the FBI has recorded its second-biggest drop in sales since it began collecting statistics in 1998. While the government doesn't track firearm sales specifically, firearm background checks are a common way to measure the enthusiasm around purchasing a gun.
Gun stocks have likewise plummeted, with Vista Outdoor seeing shares fall 43 percent since Nov. 8. American Outdoor, which makes Smith & Wesson guns, is down 18 percent. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the White House continued to refuse to deny that President Trump secretly tapes his private conversations, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodging a pointed question from NBC's Hallie Jackson. "Given that you refuse to confirm or deny [the recordings], how is any senior official supposed to feel comfortable having a conversation privately with the president?" Jackson asked.
Spicer replied: "The president has made it clear what his position is." Spicer also said that the president's "position" is "he has nothing further to add."
Good Q @HallieJackson: WH won't deny Trump is secretly recording conversations — how are people supposed to feel comfortable talking to him? pic.twitter.com/FKOVbNay88
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017
The question of the tapes, which has repeatedly been raised by the press, reached a breaking point with CNN's Jim Acosta, who shouted after Spicer as he left the briefing:
"Where are the tapes, Sean?" reporter shouts at Spicer as he walks out of the press briefing room.
— Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) May 15, 2017
On Friday, President Trump apparently threatened former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting: "Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Jeva Lange
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open on Monday. "I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the [Association of Tennis Professionals] World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," Federer said in a statement.
The French Open begins on Monday, May 22. Federer is ranked No. 5 in the world by the ATP, and has won a record 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Read his entire statement below. Jeva Lange
Federer on French Open withdrawal pic.twitter.com/ckpWqGn6Du
— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) May 15, 2017
When President Trump's travel executive order first went into effect in January, airports across the country erupted into chaos as legal travelers arriving from Trump's seven "banned" majority-Muslim countries were detained after landing. While temporarily being in custody at an airport is obviously slightly different than the plot of the 2004 Tom Hanks' film The Terminal, the situation still prompted a U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judge to wonder about the similarities.
The question arose when the Trump administration's acting U.S. Solicitor Gen. Jeffrey B. Wall argued during Monday's hearing of State of Hawaii vs. Donald Trump that "really what we're down to is: Are we required to issue immigrant visas to the 30 percent of people affected by this order who want immigrant visas, even though once they arrive at the borders we can keep them from entering under 1182(f)?"
"We don't think that system would make a lot of sense," Wall added.
"It would be like Tom Hanks at the airport, right?" clarified Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, a moderate-to-liberal judge who was appointed under President Clinton.
Wall agreed: "I think that's right."
It's not the first time the comparison has been made — when brothers Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Ammar Aziz learned their immigrant visas had been canceled upon landing in the United States just hours after the travel ban was enacted in January, their lawyer described the confusing situation as "Tom Hanks limbo."
Watch Monday's exchange via CSPAN here. Jeva Lange
Sixty-four percent of Americans now support same-sex marriage, a Gallup poll released Monday revealed. That marks an all-time high level of support since Gallup started tracking the issue back in 1996. Just over 20 years ago, only 27 percent of Americans were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. A majority of Americans did not support same-sex marriage until May 2011.
This year's level of support marks a 3-point jump from last year, when 61 percent of Americans were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, and a continuation of the overall upward trend in support. While Democrats are still overwhelmingly more likely to support same-sex marriage, Gallup reported that 47 percent of Republicans now favor it — the "highest for this group in the more than two-decade trend." In yet another first in this year's poll, a majority of Protestants now support same-sex unions.
The poll was conducted by phone from May 3-7 among 1,011 adults. Its margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. Becca Stanek