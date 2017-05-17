It's apparently very easy to hack Mar-a-Lago

ProPublica and Gizmodo recently teamed up to determine just how easy it is to hack the WiFi networks at President Trump's properties — and the results were alarming:
We parked a 17-foot motor boat in a lagoon about 800 feet from the back lawn of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and pointed a 2-foot wireless antenna that resembled a potato gun toward the club. Within a minute, we spotted three weakly encrypted WiFi networks. We could have hacked them in less than five minutes, but we refrained.
A few days later, we drove through the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the same antenna and aimed it at the clubhouse. We identified two open WiFi networks that anyone could join without a password. We resisted the temptation. [ProPublica]
Networks at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and the Trump family-run golf club in Sterling, Virginia, proved similarly vulnerable.
ProPublica noted it's "not clear" if Trump actually uses these networks when he travels to his various properties, as he is provided with "portable secure communications equipment." However, Trump has held private discussions at his properties and hosted heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Experts explained that aside from "digital snooping," attackers could use vulnerable WiFi networks to "take over devices like computers or smartphones and use them to record conversations involving anyone on the premises."
Cybersecurity issues apparently aren't that unusual in the hospitality industry, though of course not every hotel and club is regularly hosting the leader of the free world. A spokeswoman for Trump Organization insisted that it adheres to "cybersecurity best practices."
Read more on Trump properties' cybersecurity — or lack thereof — at ProPublica. Becca Stanek
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced that he has invited former FBI Director James Comey to a hearing next Wednesday. "But I still need to speak with him," Chaffetz added. "Evidently has a new [number]."
On Tuesday, Chaffetz wrote a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe saying that if the reports of a "Comey memo" are true, then "these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. [Michael] Flynn. So the committee can consider that question ... provide ... all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."
CNN's Eric Lichtblau said before Chaffetz's announcement Wednesday that a Comey hearing "should be one for the history books."
"Newly exiled FBI director pitted against the president who fired him. Add backdrop of Russian election influence. Cue the grainy Watergate photos of Sam Ervin and Howard Baker," Lichtblau said. "And remember, Comey has always had quite a flair for drama, as we saw exactly 10 years ago when he testified in the Senate about his famous hospital-room showdown with George W. Bush's White House aides at John Ashcroft's bedside. We could get a hearing in the next few weeks, if not sooner, and my guess is that Comey will insist it happen in public, not behind closed doors." Jeva Lange
Trump has decided to stick with Obama's Iran deal — but with tougher ballistic missile sanctions
The Trump administration will leave in place former President Barack Obama's so-called "Iran deal," renewing waivers that allow companies to do business with the nation, BuzzFeed News reports. The Treasury Department will, on the other hand, add sanctions to two Iranian defense officials and one Iranian entity in relation to ballistic missile development.
With the addition of the ballistic missile sanctions, BuzzFeed News notes that the Trump administration's actions "represent a significantly more aggressive approach to Iran than under the Obama administration, but stop short of an all-out abandonment of the 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and world powers including the U.S. and Russia." President Trump previously slammed the Iran deal as "disastrous," and administration officials were reportedly divided on dropping the deal or not. Many Western European allies support the deal and encouraged the Trump administration to stick with it.
Iran votes next week on a president; current leader Hassan Rouhani helped orchestrate the Iran deal while his opposition, Ebrahim Raisi, is positioned more firmly against dealings with the United States. Jeva Lange
Trump tries to inspire Coast Guard grads by bragging about the election, complaining about the media
President Trump was in Connecticut on Wednesday to address the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Never mind that he left in his wake a shell-shocked Capitol Hill, which is still trying to figure out how exactly to process the revelation that Trump tried to influence the FBI investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn — Trump appeared in cheery spirits as he offered the academy graduates a word of wisdom from the podium.
"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," he said. "Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted."
As an example for anyone who wasn't following, Trump added: "Look at the way I've been treated lately by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams."
Trump gazed out across the audience of surely inspired graduates. "I guess that's why I won," he concluded. Jeva Lange
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have increased 37.6 percent since President Trump signed an executive order on immigration enforcement, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday. Since the order was signed 100 days ago, ICE reported that it "has arrested more than 41,000 individuals who are either known or suspected of being in the country illegally." In the same period of time in 2016, just over 30,000 arrests were made.
ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said the jump reflects its "clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens." ICE reported that "nearly 75 percent of those arrested" are "convicted criminals." Becca Stanek
Former heads of Israeli spy agency call for cutting off stream of intelligence after Trump's reveal
Former heads of the Israeli spy agency Mossad expressed fury with President Trump after it was revealed he shared highly classified information with Russian officials last week. "If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them," Shabtai Shavit, who headed Mossad in the 1990s, told The Times of Israel.
Another former Mossad head, Danny Yatom, said: "We need to punish the Americans, it's possible, so that we don't put Trump in a position where he is again tempted. We need to abstain from transferring information to him, or to only give him partial information so that he can't endanger any source." A current Israeli intelligence official added: "We have to re-evaluate if we should pass along information and what information we should pass along to the Americans. This is our greatest ally, and we share with them heaps of super-secret information."
Shavit additionally refused to excuse Trump's error as being a rookie mistake. "It's, what? One hundred and twenty days since he got into the White House? Foul-up follows foul-up over there," he said. "[Trump] is trying to run the country like he ran his private company — and it doesn't work. What can you do? It doesn't work. That's the source of the troubles."
Israel is believed to have been the source of the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians. Trump is set to visit the country during his first trip abroad next week. Jeva Lange
The author of Nixonland isn't buying the Trump comparisons: 'Nixon was just so shrewd, so strategic'
Nixonland author Rick Perlstein thinks comparisons between President Trump and former President Richard Nixon somewhat overestimate Trump's capabilities. In an interview with The New Yorker's David Remnick, Perlstein explained why — despite the fact that both Trump and Nixon fired federal officials leading an investigation into them — the presidents aren't really all that similar:
"I actually think the comparisons at this point obscure more than they reveal. Nixon was just so shrewd, so strategic: It's simply inconceivable he would get caught with his pants down implicating himself on the record, like Trump now does almost daily," Rick Perlstein, the author of Nixonland, told [Remnick]. "My favorite Nixon maxim was 'Never get mad unless it's on purpose.' But the words 'on purpose' and 'Donald Trump' now feel like matter and antimatter; with him, it's all impulse. Nixon was so obsessed with preparation he used to memorize answers to likely press conference questions, questions he'd delegate to staffers like Pat Buchanan to dream up. Can you imagine!? And, look, when Nixon fired Archibald Cox, he was truly backed into a corner, his king in check: That was the only move he had before the world discovered, via the tapes, that everything he'd been saying about the scandal since June, 1972, was a lie. But, even then, he managed to keep moving pieces around the board for ten more months!" [The New Yorker]
Perlstein conceded that both men are the "authors of their own predicaments" — it's just that Nixon was "so much the smoother criminal."
Read Remnick's full examination of Trump's deteriorating situation at The New Yorker. Becca Stanek
A partner of President Trump's financed Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto using hundreds of millions of dollars received from the Russian bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, The Wall Street Journal reports. At the time of the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat on VEB's supervisory board; Russian experts say the bank is a "vehicle for the Russian government to fund politically important projects," The Wall Street Journal writes.
Trump's partner, Russian-Canadian developer Alexander Shnaider, helped finance the hotel after selling his company's share in a Ukrainian steelmaker for $850 million. The unknown buyer, financed by VEB, was reportedly "an entity acting for the Russian government."
After Mr. Shnaider and his partner sold their stake in the steelmaker, Mr. Shnaider injected more money into the Trump Toronto project, which was financially troubled. Mr. Shnaider's lawyer, Symon Zucker, said in an April interview that about $15 million from the asset sale went into the Trump Toronto project. A day later, he wrote in an email: "I am not able to confirm that any funds" from the deal "went into the Toronto project."
A spokesman for the Trump Organization, the family's real-estate firm, said Mr. Trump had no involvement in any financial dealings with VEB and that the Trump company "merely licensed its brand and manages the hotel and residences." VEB didn't respond to requests for comment. [The Wall Street Journal]
In February, Trump claimed: "To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with [has dealings with Russia]." Trump also directed his lawyers to review his tax returns and release a letter showing limited income from Russian sources over the past decade.
.@WSJ: U.S. investigators looking at ties btwn Trump, his associates + Russian state bank that financed Trump hotel https://t.co/Jv0jgcpS6K pic.twitter.com/sC1o8bBuLx
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 17, 2017
Read the entire story at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange