The investigation into ties between Trump and Russia could take years. What does that mean for the midterm elections?
President Trump might have just jumped from the frying pan to the fire. Following the ousting of FBI Director James Comey and the revelation that Comey kept notes detailing Trump's attempt to talk him out of investing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia, the Justice Department on Wednesday night appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling. The head? Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.
But Mueller's job is not to make the investigation speed up — in fact, Politico Magazine writes the probe could literally take years, meaning it won't be done by the time the 2018 or possibly even the 2020 elections come around:
Under terms of his appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Mueller will have wide powers to investigate "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump" and — beyond that — "any matters" that arise from the investigation, including perjury and obstruction of justice.
The wide scope suggests an inquiry that is almost certain to last for years, given the history of these sorts of investigations, and will have an unpredictable impact on near year's congressional midterm elections and the early jockeying in the 2020 presidential campaign. There are likely to be strains between Mueller's inquiry and those being conducted on Capitol Hill, especially if congressional investigators want to give immunity to targets of Mueller's investigation in exchange for their testimony, which would complicate the former FBI director hopes of ever obtaining criminal convictions. [Politico Magazine]
On Thursday, President Trump protested what he perceived to be unfair treatment, calling the Department of Justice's appointment evidence of the "single greatest witch hunt." Jeva Lange
Fox News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday morning, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said in a statement:
I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life... [Elizabeth Ailes via Drudge Report]
Ailes, 77, was ousted as Fox News' CEO last year following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to protest what he perceived to be unfair treatment following the Justice Department's appointment Wednesday evening of a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.
With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
People quickly pointed out counterexamples, including the Red Scare and the Army–McCarthy hearings as well as the time Tea Party activist Christine O'Donnell was literally accused of being a witch.
This is only the second time the Justice Department has moved to name a special counsel, with the first time in 1999 during the investigation into the federal raid that left 76 people dead in Waco, Texas. Jeva Lange
White House staffers are reportedly shopping their résumés, prepping their memoirs, blaming Trump
President Trump has been more or less openly talking about a big staff shakeup for at least a week, as he blames aides for the series of scandals, largely of his own making, that are engulfing the White House, but White House staffers are quietly fuming at Trump and beginning to think of their futures, report Ashley Parker and Abby Phillip at The Washington Post. As the news broke that the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, they continue:
Some White House staffers have turned to impeachment gallows humor. Other mid-level aides have started reaching out to consultants, shopping their résumés. And at least one senior staffer has begun privately talking to friends about what a post-White House job would look like. ...
One Republican operative in frequent contact with White House officials described them as "going through the stages of grief." Another said some aides have "moved to angry," frustrated with a president who demands absolute loyalty but in recent days has publicly tarnished the credibility of his team by sending them out with one message, only to personally undercut it later with a contradicting tweet or public comment. And a third said that others are now sticking around purely for self-interest, hoping to juice their future earning potential. This Republican added that any savvy White House staffer should be keeping a diary. "The real question is: How long do you put up with it?," this person said. [The Washington Post]
The leaks from the already siphonic White House have "subtly shifted" from internal jockeying and undermining to also "training their frustrations on the president," The Washington Post says, and the remaining Trump loyalists "report a growing sense of isolation." You can read more about the worst job in Washington politics at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
There were reportedly at least 18 previously undisclosed exchanges between the Trump campaign and Russian officials
President Trump's campaign advisers exchanged at least 18 previously undisclosed calls or emails with Russian officials during the last months of the presidential campaign, Reuters has learned from U.S. officials familiar with the situation. Six of those conversations were with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was often on the other end of communications. "Conversations between Flynn and Kislyak accelerated after the Nov. 8 vote as the two discussed establishing a back channel for communication between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could bypass the U.S. national security bureaucracy," Reuters writes, nothing that was a system "both sides considered hostile to improved relations, four current U.S. officials said."
Flynn is at the heart of the government's ongoing investigation into the extent of Russia's influence over the 2016 election; in a bombshell report earlier this week, The Washington Post found that President Trump apparently tried to talk his former FBI director, James Comey, out of probing Flynn's connections.
In January, the White House claimed they had no contact with any Russian officials during the campaign. People familiar with the content of the undisclosed conversations at least agree that there is no obvious evidence of collusion. But "it's rare to have that many phone calls to foreign officials, especially to a country we consider an adversary or a hostile power," said former Republican Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage.
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling. Jeva Lange
The White House requested that Tucker Carlson interview Kellyanne Conway. Then they pulled her.
"I've got to be honest, Kellyanne Conway was going to be sitting in that seat," Fox News host Tucker Carlson told American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Wednesday night. "We had booked her, at their request by the way. We don't often have people from the administration on, but they said 'We want to send over Kellyanne Conway' — great. And then, not long before air, they canceled it, for reasons that were not exactly clear." About two hours earlier, the Justice Department named Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, and Carlson said later in the program that Conway canceled about an hour before airtime.
Tucker says Kellyanne Conway cancelled appearing on his show last-minute pic.twitter.com/I9yGp5NWoL
— Axios (@axios) May 18, 2017
"I think a lot of the descriptions in the press about what's going on at the White House are false or they're animated by the hate the press has for Trump, which is totally real," Carlson said, "but it does seem a little chaotic over there, I have to be honest with you." Peter Weber
GOP congressman demands arrest of Turkish president's guards after beatings of peaceful D.C. protesters
On Wednesday, there was rare bipartisan agreement on two things: appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election was a good idea, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's armed security detail beating and kicking peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington was an outrage. After Erdogan met with President Trump on Tuesday, he went to speak at the Turkish ambassador's residence, and when roughly two dozen "peaceful protesters" gathered outside, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Wednesday, they were subjected to a "brutal attack."
Newsham said D.C. Police are working with the Secret Service and State Department to identify the people who instigated the violence, and whether the men in dark suits, some with guns, are members of Erdogan's protective detail. According to two people with direct knowledge of the case who spoke to The Washington Post, D.C. police are trying to obtain arrest warrants for Erdogan guards they identify on video. Turkey's Anadolu state news agency acknowledged that Erdogan's security detail targeted protesters, but blamed "inadequate" police response for the violence.
Police say 11 people were injured, including one police officer and two Secret Service agents. Foreign security guards kicking and stomping U.S. protesters in the nation's capital did not sit well in Washington. "This is the United States of America," Sen. John McCain, (R-Ariz.), said on Twitter. "We do not do this here. There is no excuse for this thuggish behavior." Mayor Muriel Bowser called the assault "an affront to D.C. values and our rights as Americans."
Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to quickly pursue "appropriate criminal charges" before the guards left the U.S. "Agents of foreign governments should never be immune from prosecution for felonious behavior," he said. Some of the guards are believed to have diplomatic immunity or left the U.S. with Erdogan, The Wall Street Journal reports, though the State Department — which expressed its "concern" to Turkey "in the strongest possible terms" — is exploring ways to block Erdogan's security detail from returning to the U.S.; some of the same guards harassed a Turkish reporter in Washington last year, too.
The State Department summoned the Turkish ambassador to express America's concern, WSJ reports. Turkey's Embassy claimed "the violence and injuries were the result of this unpermitted, provocative demonstration." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert has some suggestions for how Trump can divert attention from his 'scandal stroganoff'
Stephen Colbert kicked off Wednesday Last Show night's monologue with President Trump's scandals. No, not Wednesday's or Monday's or Thursday's inevitable bombshell — "although technically they're all part of one big scandal stroganoff," he said. He was focused on Tuesday night's revelation that, according to detailed notes former by FBI Director James Comey, Trump asked him to kill an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's just-ousted national security adviser.
Trump reportedly said Flynn is "a good guy." Sure, Colbert said, breaking out his Trump accent: "'He's a good guy, ask anybody — Russia, Turkey, anybody.' Trump told Comey repeatedly to 'let it go ' — he even got Ivanka to help." And good luck getting the song out of your head. Now would be a good time for Trump to "change the conversation to something, shall we say, less 'indicting' — maybe now's the time to release your tax returns, sir," Colbert suggested. "Or, ooh, what would be less damaging? Got any more tapes of you and Billy Bush?"
Trump is also supposed to be leader of the free world, Colbert said, and before he heads to what promises to be an awkward NATO summit next week, NATO is "frantically trying to Trump-proof the president's first visit. Now, traditionally, Trump-proofing means locking the door to the Miss USA dressing room," he joked, "but in this case it also means compensating for Trump's notoriously short attention span by telling heads of state to limit their talks to two to four minutes at a time." He imagined how that might go, then turned to literary humor: "It would be really fun to watch Donald Trump read a book: 'It was the best of times ...' I love a happy ending."
Trump reportedly has some novel ideas about exercise, that it drains the body's "battery" and saps people of their finite lifetime supply of energy, and Colbert unpacked the ramifications a bit. He ended with an eye-roll at the fastest growing baby boy name in the U.S., according to Social Security Administration statistics: Kylo, as in the new villain of the Star Wars franchise. "This is surprising, since newborn babies look way more like Yoda to me: 'Poop my pants I did,'" Colbert said. "I'm not convinced naming your son Kylo is a great idea," he added, for a reason that will spoil The Force Awakens for you if you haven't already seen it. Peter Weber