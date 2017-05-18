U.S.-led coalition in Syria strikes Assad-backed militia forces

The U.S.-led coalition in Syria attacked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's militia forces in air strikes Thursday, an American official confirmed to BuzzFeed News and Reuters.

"[Syrian] rebels worried last week that regime forces would get too close to U.S. [special forces] base at [the southern Syrian town of] Tanf," reported BuzzFeed News correspondent Mike Giglio. "It seems that happened today, and [the] coalition struck."

Rebels based with US SF at Tanf told me regime, Hezbollah, Shiite militia and Iranian forces were all nearby. Very complex situation there. — Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) May 18, 2017

As US officials are explaining it, today's US strikes on pro-regime forces in southern Syria were force protection for US SF based there — Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) May 18, 2017

Warning shots were reportedly fired first at the Iranian-backed Syrian army militia convoy. The U.S. previously attacked Assad's forces after the regime's use of chemical weapons in the town of Idlib.

The U.S.-led coalition and the Assad regime are mutually fighting the Islamic State in the region. Jeva Lange