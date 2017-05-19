Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner

Huma Abedin has filed for divorce from her husband, Anthony Weiner, The New York Daily News reports.

On Friday, Weiner pleaded guilty to a sexting scandal involving a 15-year-old girl. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," he told the court in tears.

After The Daily Mail published the news last year that Weiner exchanged sexually explicit messages with a high school sophomore whom he knew was underage, the FBI got involved, seizing Weiner's laptop. That resulted in the discovery of emails on the laptop from Hillary Clinton to Abedin, a top aide to Clinton, reopening the (ultimately unchanged) FBI investigation into Clinton's handling of classified emails — which Clinton has blamed in part for her election loss.

While Weiner and Abedin, who have a 5-year-old son, have been living separately since the most recent scandal, they were reportedly "working hard" on their marriage as recently as March.