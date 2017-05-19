The Trump campaign is trying to fundraise off its barrage of scandals

As another trio of Trump scandals dropped Friday afternoon, President Trump's campaign fired off a fundraising email. The subject line: "re: MORE SABOTAGE":
In the midst of bombshell stories, Trump campaign/RNC just sent this fundraising email out. Subject line: MORE SABOTAGE pic.twitter.com/4GfGMZrJoa
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 19, 2017
The "sabotage" on Friday included a report from The New York Times that Trump told Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting that he fired FBI Director James Comey to lessen the "pressure" of the Russia investigation; a report from The Washington Post that a White House official has become a "significant person of interest" in the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian election meddling; and a McClatchy report that investigators are looking into whether White House officials have "engaged in a cover-up" related to the Trump-Russia probe.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump had shared highly classified information from Israel with Russian officials, and also that he urged Comey to let go of the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump abruptly fired Comey, and the White House struggled for days to conjure a consistent explanation as to why. Becca Stanek
Lawmakers briefed Friday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein say they were told investigators are now also looking into whether White House officials have "engaged in a cover-up" related to the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign, his associates, and Russia, McClatchy reported. That aspect of the ongoing investigation into Trump's potential connections to Russia's election meddling was added in "recent weeks."
McClatchy reported that it's not entirely clear who will be targeted in the investigation into a potential cover-up. Reports surfaced this week that Trump apparently urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, shortly after Flynn resigned following revelations he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian ambassador. Trump abruptly fired Comey last week.
Also Friday, The Washington Post reported that federal investigators have identified a so-far unnamed White House official as a "significant person of interest." Becca Stanek
The stock market suffered a setback in its gains after two more bombshell reports on President Trump dropped Friday afternoon. The New York Times reported Trump told Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting that he fired FBI Director James Comey, whom he called a "nut job," to ease the "pressure" of the Russia investigation, and The Washington Post revealed that a White House official has become a "significant person of interest" in the FBI's investigation of Trump-Russia ties; shortly thereafter, the stock market's upward climb reversed course.
Bloomberg described the dives as a "late day fade." "You [have] headline risk, and the market sold off briefly because of those headlines on a slow Friday afternoon," Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York, told Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite still ended slightly up, though not as high as they were prior to the big news breaks of the day.
The stock market was rebounding Friday after a tough week riddled with devastating reports about Trump. On Wednesday, the Dow took a more than 300-point dive after reports surfaced that Trump had urged Comey to drop the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Becca Stanek
President Trump's approval rating just hit a new low, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday found. Just 38 percent of adults approve of Trump's performance while a whopping 56 percent disapprove, the lowest mark for the president since his inauguration. Roughly 6 percent of respondents said they had "mixed feelings."
The last two weeks have been tumultuous for Trump, starting with his abrupt dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey on May 9 and the White House's subsequent struggle to offer a consistent explanation for the firing. This week, a steady flow of leaks has upended Washington: On Monday, it was reported Trump shared highly classified intelligence information, gathered by Israel, with Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office last week; on Tuesday, the existence of memos written by Comey detailing his interactions with Trump, including when the president asked him to halt the investigation into Russia-linked former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, was revealed; on Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to head the Russia investigation; and on Thursday, it was reported Trump asked Comey when the FBI would be stating publicly that Trump himself was not under investigation for potential ties to Russia.
The Reuters poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,971 adults, including 795 Democrats and 721 Republicans. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. On Friday, after the poll closed, The New York Times reported Trump bragged about firing Comey in his Oval Office meeting with the Russian officials, calling Comey a "nut job" and saying dismissing him had "taken off" the "great pressure" from the Russia investigation. The Washington Post reported, nearly simultaneously, that the investigation of potential collusion with Russia is closing in on a current White House official who is "close to the president," and that the "intensity of the probe is expected to accelerate."
See the full results of the Reuters/Ipsos poll — including Trump's struggles in the last month — here. Kimberly Alters
The ongoing probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign has reportedly identified a current White House official as "a significant person of interest," The Washington Post reports. The individual was described by people familiar with the matter as being "someone close to the president," although the sources declined to name names.
So far, President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, have been the public centers of the investigation. Neither is a part of the current administration. "Current administration officials who have acknowledged contacts with Russian officials include Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Cabinet members Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson," the Post writes.
Kushner, for one, was a "prominent voice advocating Comey's firing," CBS writes. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump told Russian officials he had fired Comey in order to ease the pressure of the ongoing probe.
The White House also has acknowledged that Kushner met with [Sergey] Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., in late November. Kushner also has acknowledged that he met with the head of a Russian development bank, Vnesheconombank, which has been under U.S. sanctions since July 2014. The president's son-in-law initially omitted contacts with foreign leaders from a national security questionnaire, though his lawyer has said publicly he submitted the form prematurely and informed the FBI soon after he would provide an update.
Vnesheconombank handles development for the state, and in early 2015, a man purporting to be one of its New York-based employees was arrested and accused of being an unregistered spy. [The Washington Post]
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the Post that "as the president has stated before, a thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity."
The Washington Post adds that "people familiar with the matter said investigators on the case are more focused on Russian influence operations and possible financial crimes" and that "the probe has sharpened into something more fraught for the White House, the FBI, and the Justice Department — particularly because of the public steps investigators know they now need to take." Read the full scoop at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Harvard University will host its first schoolwide graduation ceremony for African-American students. "Black Commencement 2017" is open to graduate and undergraduate students of color, who will wear African stoles over their gowns. The event is "not about segregation," said student organizer Michael Huggins, but a celebration of "Harvard black excellence and brilliance."
President Trump reportedly told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador in a meeting last week that he fired FBI Director James Comey in order to take off the "pressure" of the Russia probe, The New York Times reports.
"I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump told the Russians. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off." The comments were recorded in a White House document that was compiled based on notes taken during the meeting and distributed as an official account of the event; it was read by a U.S. official to the Times.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not contradict the report, saying: "By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia's actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia."
The White House's official story had been that Trump lost faith in Comey's ability to do his job due to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state. Earlier Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended a memo he wrote to Trump outlining his concerns with Comey, in which he detailed a series of missteps he felt Comey had made that led him to believe "it was appropriate to seek a new leader" for the FBI.
A memo written by Comey, reported earlier this week, claimed Trump had tried to convince Comey to end his investigation into Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the heart of the ongoing Russia investigations. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration wants to open a new private prison specifically for undocumented immigrants
The Bureau of Prisons has begun the process of acquiring at least one new private prison specifically for housing undocumented immigrants, BuzzFeed News reports. "Given Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions' strong focus on a priority for the investigation and prosecution of immigration offenses, we do expect an increase in additional immigration offenders over the weeks and months ahead," said the acting director of the bureau, Dr. Thomas Kane.
The Bureau of Prisons is seeking bids for a prison with up to "9,540 beds." "The population will be low-security adult male inmates that are primarily criminal aliens with ordinarily 90 months or less remaining to serve on their sentences," the notice says.
"We're extremely concerned," the American Civil Liberties Union's deputy director of legislative affairs in Washington, Jesselyn McCurdy, told BuzzFeed News. "We have seen how people have been mistreated, abused, and in many cases, not been given proper medical care and died as a result of being in private prisons."
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have increased 37.6 percent under President Trump. Jeva Lange