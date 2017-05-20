Trump, West Wing staff lawyer up for Russia probe

White House staff are seeking legal counsel to protect themselves while working with federal investigators probing alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. For many, this could be a major financial strain, as conflict-of-interest rules limit their options for free or discounted legal services.
"Obviously for the people who have a lot of money and assets, some of these higher ups, it's not a problem," said Stanley Brand, who was George Stephanopoulos' attorney when he was Bill Clinton's press secretary. "It's a problem for the lower downs who don’t." Stephanopoulos, for example, ran up more than $100,000 in legal fees during Clinton's Whitewater scandal.
Trump met with his own pricey legal team Thursday, and The Washington Post reported Friday the ongoing FBI probe has identified a current, unnamed White House official "close to the president" as "a significant person of interest." Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday shared the agenda he wants Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to pursue following his re-election win Friday. Speaking at a joint press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Tillerson said he hopes Rouhani will use his new term "to begin a process of dismantling Iran's network of terrorism."
"We also hope that he puts an end to their ballistic missile testing," Tillerson continued. "We also hope that he restores the rights of Iranians." Rouhani, who facilitated the nuclear deal Iran signed with the U.S. during the Obama administration, is a moderate and ran on a message of "social and political freedom" in contrast with his hardline challenger.
Tillerson also used the occasion to praise the massive U.S.-Saudi arms deal signed Saturday, calling it "strong message to our common enemies," a category in which both governments place Iran. Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Rex Tillerson says he hopes Iranian Pres. Rouhani uses new term to "begin dismantling Iran's network of terrorism" https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/OqO3QUP1UK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address Saturday for Grove City College, a small, Christian school in Pennsylvania. His selection for the keynote was controversial at the conservative campus, where many current students and alumni worried his presence would be interpreted as an institutional endorsement of the Trump administration.
Pence's speech congratulated and encouraged graduates, focusing on a theme of leadership. "Remember now, people follow people they respect, so first and foremost you must aspire to be men and women of character," Pence said. "Servant leadership, not selfish ambition, must be the animating force of the career that lies before you," he continued, later praising "a friend of mind," President Trump, as an "example of leadership and perseverance."
An audio recording of the full speech is available here. Pence will deliver the commencement address for Indiana's University of Notre Dame on Sunday, where some students have planned a walk-out protest. Bonnie Kristian
The United States and Saudi Arabia have sealed an arms deal worth $350 billion over the next decade, the White House said Saturday, on the occasion of President Trump's first visit to Riyadh since taking office. The deal was partially negotiated by Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly called the CEO of defense contractor Lockheed Martin and asked her to lower the price of a missile detection system while meeting with Saudi officials earlier this month.
The immediate sale is worth $110 billion and includes "Abrams tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar, and communications and cyber security technology," officials familiar with the package told The Associated Press Friday. “When completed, it will be the largest single arms deal in American history," said Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, chief of the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Riyadh is expected to use at least some of the weapons in its military intervention in Yemen's civil war, where the Saudi-led coalition has been accused of war crimes. Human rights advocates have warned that the deal risks making the United States complicit, though the U.S. is already offering logistical support to the intervention.
Saudi Arabia also announced business deals totaling $55 billion with U.S. companies in the energy and chemical sectors Saturday, presenting the deals to Trump shortly after he arrived. Bonnie Kristian
Trump attacked Michelle Obama for visiting Saudi Arabia without a headscarf. Melania Trump is now doing exactly that.
President Trump began his first tour abroad since taking office with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, where he is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Neither woman is wearing a headscarf in the traditional Saudi style, which is not unusual. Though Saudi women are legally required to wear a head covering and a long, typically dark robe called an abaya when appearing in public, visiting Western women usually wear conservative dresses and leave their heads uncovered. See, for example, these photos of British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former first lady Michelle Obama in Saudi Arabia in recent years:
@akhbar Pffff. Hardly any Western female personality wears a scarf during visit to Saudi Arabia. May, Merkel, Michelle. Such a non-story. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/IghtzMCGO7
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 20, 2017
So the Trump ladies' choice would be a non-story — except for this old tweet from President Trump, in which he attacked Obama for her choice:
Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015
Trump's Twitter also boasts a lengthy archive of criticism of the country he now says it is a "great honor" to visit, including accusing Riyadh of "paying ISIS." Bonnie Kristian
Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews in Berkshire, England, on Saturday, at a church near her parents' home. Middleton is the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, who attended with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte as page boy and bridesmaid at Pippa Middleton’s wedding https://t.co/wTmfb4Wngf pic.twitter.com/EbhVFFkiIb
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 20, 2017
Middleton wore a lacy bespoke dress by British designer Giles Deacon.
This dress is a YES! Well done, Pippa. pic.twitter.com/gKRKIoqOXI
— Monte Durham (@MonteDurham) May 20, 2017
Missing at the ceremony but expected at the reception was actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's American girlfriend with whom an engagement announcement is believed to be forthcoming. Bonnie Kristian
The passengers and crew of a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Friday subdued a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit. Two U.S. fighter jets then arrived to escort the plane to its destination, where the man was arrested by federal agents.
Identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, the unruly passenger attempted to force his way past a drink cart and through the first class cabin. "It took seconds" to subdue him, said Lee Lorenzen, a passenger who helped flight attendants restrain Uskanil. "He was pushing against the cart and a bunch of guys grabbed him. They found some duct tape. There were pillows and blankets. And they taped him to his chair."
Uskanil had a run-in with police at the Los Angeles airport before the flight, too. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing after attempting to go through a door leading to the tarmac, then released with a court date. No explosives were found on the plane after it landed, and Uskanil's visa to the United States has been revoked. He is expected to face charges that would land him in prison for at least a decade. Bonnie Kristian
Iran's incumbent President Hassan Rouhani easily won re-election Friday, taking 57 percent of the vote in official tallies released Saturday. A moderate who negotiated the nuclear deal Iran made with the U.S. during the Obama administration, Rouhani was challenged by Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner who was believed to be favored by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and who would have scrapped the nuclear agreement.
Rouhani's campaign emphasized "social and political freedom" and engagement with the world. "I am proud of [Rouhani] because he showed all of the world we are a good country," a voter in Tehran told CNN. "Our goal is peace for our world. And I am proud of my president."
No sitting Iranian president has lost an election since 1981. Bonnie Kristian