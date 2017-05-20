Trump, West Wing staff lawyer up for Russia probe

White House staff are seeking legal counsel to protect themselves while working with federal investigators probing alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. For many, this could be a major financial strain, as conflict-of-interest rules limit their options for free or discounted legal services.

"Obviously for the people who have a lot of money and assets, some of these higher ups, it's not a problem," said Stanley Brand, who was George Stephanopoulos' attorney when he was Bill Clinton's press secretary. "It's a problem for the lower downs who don’t." Stephanopoulos, for example, ran up more than $100,000 in legal fees during Clinton's Whitewater scandal.

Trump met with his own pricey legal team Thursday, and The Washington Post reported Friday the ongoing FBI probe has identified a current, unnamed White House official "close to the president" as "a significant person of interest." Bonnie Kristian