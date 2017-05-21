Students walk out during Pence's Notre Dame address

As soon as Vice President Mike Pence began to address the Class of 2017 at Notre Dame on Sunday, a group of about 100 graduates got up and left.
When the school announced in March that Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was going to be the commencement speaker, the student organization WeStaNDFor decided to take action, the Indy Star reports. In a statement, the group said it was protesting Pence's opposition to gay rights, his attempts as governor to keep Syrian refugees from moving to Indiana, and his backing of President Trump's travel ban.
Valedictorian C.J. Pine received a standing ovation as he talked about the time he spent with Syrian refugees and called for freedom of religion and equal rights. "If we are going to build walls against American students and international students, then I am skewered on the fence," he said. Pence, the first vice president to give the commencement address at Notre Dame, used part of his 15-minute speech to rail against what he sees as "the suppression of freedom of speech" at some college campuses. Catherine Garcia
A 50-year-old Alabama man and two other climbers died Sunday on Mount Everest, expedition organizers said.
They did not release any details about how Roland Yearwood of Georgiana died, except that he was near the summit. A 54-year-old Australian climber and a 50-year-old Slovak climber also died on Sunday, in separate incidents, and organizers said an Indian climber who successfully made it to the top of Everest went missing on his way back down; his Sherpa guide, who was able to reach a camp while suffering from frostbite, said they both became sick on the descent.
This year, 371 permits were issued for people to climb Mount Everest during the spring season that runs from March through May. In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Sherpa guides, and in 2015, 19 climbers were killed and 61 injured when an earthquake triggered an avalanche at base camp. Catherine Garcia
With ticket sales down and operating costs up, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final performance Sunday in Uniondale, New York, after 146 years.
"We all have to embrace change," Kenneth Feld of Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, told The Associated Press. "But there is a love for the circus that will never die." Feld Entertainment announced in January that the show would come to an end, eight months after the company, at the urging of animal rights activists, removed elephants from performances. The final circus featured aerialists, contortionists, clowns, motorcycle stunts, ice skaters, and dancing dogs.
Several former performers gathered before the final show to share their memories, including a clown named David Gregg, who told AP: "It's 146 years of tradition, older than American baseball. This was one of the last nomadic tribes running around the country." Catherine Garcia
President Trump's budget proposal, scheduled for release on Tuesday, will feature major cuts to Medicaid and changes to programs that help low-income Americans, people familiar with the planning told The Washington Post.
When it comes to Medicaid, the budget follows through on a bill House Republicans passed that cuts more than $800 billion over 10 years, the Post reports; the Congressional Budget Office has estimated such a plan could get rid of benefits for roughly 10 million people over the next decade. The White House is also expected to propose changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will give states more leeway in imposing work requirements for Americans participating in anti-poverty programs, the Post says. The budget is also expected to call for $200 billion for infrastructure projects and $25 billion over 10 years for a program that would create six weeks of parental leave benefits.
When told by the Post about some of the proposed cuts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the budget "continues to reveal President Trump's true colors: His populist campaign rhetoric was just a Trojan horse to execute long-held, hard-right policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy at the expense of the middle class." Congress will need to approve of most of the plan's changes before it becomes law. Catherine Garcia
The Senate Intelligence Committee and other federal investigators of alleged collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign should be given access to notes from President Trump's recent meeting with two senior Russian officials, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Sunday in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation. Rubio was referring to the meeting in which Trump reportedly told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador he fired "nut job" FBI Director James Comey to ease the "great pressure" of Comey's Russia probe.
"I encouraged them to make those notes available to the committees. That has not happened," Rubio told host John Dickerson. "And, of course, apparently someone has discussed them, or leaked them, or what have you. But we haven't seen them. So I don't know if that's an accurate description of what's in the notes."
Rubio also addressed Comey's firing Sunday in conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper. The senator acknowledged the gravity of accusations made against Trump, but maintained the importance of reserving judgment in the absence of on-the-record evidence. "Our job in the Intelligence Committee has been to look at this entire episode, for the purposes of counter-intelligence in particular, and then arrive at the facts, put them out in a report, and move on from there," he said.
Watch an excerpt of the CNN interview below, and read the full CBS transcript here. Bonnie Kristian
Self-proclaimed DHS candidate Sheriff David Clarke reportedly plagiarized the ACLU for his master's thesis
Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who claimed this past week he accepted a high-level position in the Department of Homeland Security, plagiarized multiple portions of his master's thesis in 2013, CNN reported Saturday night. The paper earned him a degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School, which told CNN it will conduct an investigation.
CNN's KFile found 47 instances of improperly attributed language, with passages quoted verbatim from cited sources but not designated as quotes using either quotation marks or indented text. Among the documents the Trump campaign surrogate copied were multiple reports from the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as former President George W. Bush's book, Decision Points.
Turns out @SheriffClarke really liked to plagiarize from the @ACLU https://t.co/Fl2GcYeLLq pic.twitter.com/MLOrupVn3B
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 20, 2017
Clarke responded on Twitter by suggesting the CNN report is a partisan attempt to undermine his career. He retweeted a post arguing that because the sources were cited, it does not matter whether the quotes were presented as Clarke's own words.
DHS has not confirmed Clarke's claim of a job offer. As The Washington Post's Radley Balko has documented at length, Clarke's tenure at Milwaukee County has been marked by allegations of "abuse and neglect at his jail." One inmate in the county jail died of "profound dehydration" after guards cut off his access to water for a week. In another case, a woman was forced to give birth alone, without medical assistance, in her cell. Her lawsuit says guards "laughed at her" when she begged for help, and her baby died shortly after birth.
Clarke has also recommended "rounding up American citizens who 'sympathize' with terrorists and sending them to the prison at Guantanamo Bay without a trial or hearing," estimating 1 million such arrests are necessary. His master's thesis was entitled, "Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible." Bonnie Kristian
Trump calls for unity in Saudi speech, denounces 'Islamic extremism, and the Islamicists, and Islamic terror of all kinds'
President Trump on Sunday delivered his much-anticipated speech on Islam and the war on terror before leaders representing 50 Muslim-majority nations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump began by announcing his intention to share "a message of friendship, hope, and love" in "the heart of the Muslim world," promising the United States would "not seek to impose our way of life on others."
He soon pivoted to the subject of terrorism, calling for cooperation and regional self-responsibility to fight "Islamic extremism, and the Islamicists, and Islamic terror of all kinds" (a list used in lieu of the "radical Islamic terrorism" phrase Trump touted on the campaign trail.) "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong, and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Terrorism has spread all across the world, but the path to peace begins right here. … A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists."
Trump called on religious leaders to "make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will bring you no glory ... if you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty. Your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned."
On the political front, he praised the U.S.-Saudi arms and business deals announced the day before, and thanked a number of Muslim-majority nations for opposing terrorism. On the subject of refugees, whom Trump has made clear he does not want to come to the United States, the president argued Middle Eastern countries should seek to retain this "human capital" for their own benefit.
Trump's friendly rhetoric did not extend to the Iran and Syria regimes, which Trump condemned for supporting "extremist groups that spread chaos and destruction" and committing atrocities. "Responsible nations must work together to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria," he said.
The question of our era, Trump concluded, is "Will we be indifferent in the presence of evil?" With unity among the assembled states, he argued, "nobody, absolutely nobody, can beat us." Watch Trump's entire speech below, beginning around the 1:40 mark. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live veterans Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan ended their SNL runs after seven and nine seasons, respectively, in the 42nd season finale. Both players appeared in nearly every skit of the evening, and each took a final bow in recurring "Weekend Update" roles.
For Bayer, that meant a second appearance of her new character, perpetually unintelligible weather reporter Dawn Lazarus, while Moynihan's Drunk Uncle was in fine form. With President Trump in office, he raves, "finally, a white guy has a chance to make it in America again. Because Trumpy, that little Trumpy, he's putting America back to worm again." Also, "Ghostbusters should be men."
Watch both "Weekend Update" sketches below. And, as Dawn Lazarus would say, "that's what happen in your neck of the what." Bonnie Kristian