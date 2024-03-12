Florida teachers can 'say gay' under settlement

The state reached a settlement with challengers of the 2022 "Don't Say Gay" education law

Florida opponent of "Don't Say Gay" law
The law now restricts classroom instruction on sexual orientation, but not discussion of those topics
(Image credit: Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Florida reached a settlement Monday with civil rights groups that challenged a controversial 2022 sex education law dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by its critics. The settlement, filed in federal court, keeps the law in place but clarified it "restricts only classroom instruction" on "sexual orientation" and "gender identity," not discussion of those topics. 

Who said what

The settlement "safeguards against hate and bullying" in school, said plaintiffs' lawyer Roberta Kaplan. "Simply put, the State of Florida has now made it clear that LGBTQ+ kids, parents and teachers in Florida can, in fact, say that they are gay." A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called the agreement a "major win" because "Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place" and the law won't be "maligned in court, as it was in the public arena."

What next?

Florida must now make clear to its 67 public school districts that students and teachers can discuss gender and sexual orientation, read and perform literature with LGBTQ themes, and teach anti-bullying lessons, and that school library books can't be banned for LGBTQ content.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Education Florida Lgbt Rights
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us