DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law: 'I don't care what corporate media outlets say'

It's official.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed into law the state's controversial so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten through 3rd grade, NPR reports.

"I don't care what corporate media outlets say, I don't care what Hollywood says, I don't care what big corporations say," DeSantis remarked at the bill's signing. "Here I stand. I'm not backing down."

Flanked by small schoolchildren, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signs the Parental Rights in Education (or "Don’t Say Gay") bill into law. pic.twitter.com/uLdGsYplGV — The Recount (@therecount) March 28, 2022

Those who support the legislation believe it allows parents the opportunity to decide when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their kids, while critics have assailed the bill as harmful to queer youth. Even the Walt Disney Company was brought into the fold when CEO Bob Chapek initially remained silent as to the company's position on the legislation.

"If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein ... as exemplars and as heroes and as all that ..." DeSantis said Monday, referring to the bill's Hollywood critics, "if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents' rights, I wear that like a badge of honor."

On Sunday night, Oscars hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer ridiculed the "Don't Say Gay" legislation during their opening remarks.