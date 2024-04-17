USC under fire for canceling valedictorian speech

What happened

The University of Southern California is facing intense criticism after canceling a planned graduation speech by valedictorian Asna Tabassum, citing unspecified "substantial risks relating to security and disruption."

Who said what

The "alarming tenor" of discussion about USC's valedictorian, on social media and from "many voices outside of USC," has escalated the risk of "harassment and even violence" at commencement, similar to events "at other campuses," Provost Andrew Guzman said. Canceling her speech is about "campus security and safety, period." USC "has betrayed me and caved into a campaign of hatred," Tabassum, who is Muslim, said to the Los Angeles Times. Tabassum "publicly propagates antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric" through a link on her Instagram page, campus group Trojans for Israel claimed April 11.

USC is giving in to "dishonest and defamatory attacks on Asna" and "cannot hide its cowardly decision behind a disingenuous concern for 'security,'" said Hussam Ayloush at the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

What next?

USC's commencement is May 10. It's not clear if Tabassum will participate.