Sean Hannity is losing his mind over Seth Rich and 'liberal fascism'

To briefly recap: Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C., in July 2016 in what was likely a botched robbery attempt. Democrats definitely did not assassinate him for leaking info to WikiLeaks, although conspiracy theorists and Fox News host Sean Hannity seem to believe that is the case. Rich's grieving family asked Fox News to stop spreading the false narrative, saying "the conspiracy theories surrounding [Rich's] death cause us unbearable pain," and the network responded by issuing a not-very-apologetic retraction. Hannity said Tuesday that after speaking to Rich's family, "for now I am not discussing this matter at this time."
During all of this, progressive watchdog Media Matters posted a list Tuesday of Sean Hannity's advertisers, calling him "a professional propagandist for President Donald Trump, as well as a bigot, a sexist, and a conspiracy theorist."
Then this happened:
IMPORTANT! Mediamatters is trying to silence me, get me fired, pressure my advertising on radio & TV. Liberal Fascism. I need your help!!
I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked https://t.co/op11hVRlWW
And in case anything wasn't CLEAR:
Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned!
By Wednesday morning, Hannity was still going, claiming that "liberal fascism" is trying to get him fired. "TODAY, George Soros and Hillary Clinton-supported Media Matters is targeting all of my advertisers to try to get me fired," he raged. "Spoke to many advertisers. They are being inundated with emails to stop advertising on my show. This is Soros/Clinton/Brock liberal fascism."
"DO NOT give up on Sean Hannity," one supporter with the username "TrumpGirlStrong" tweeted in response. "He's not giving up on #SethRich."
Hannity replied:
Not giving up at all. I'm working harder than ever to get to the truth the family wants and deserves. Stay tuned. https://t.co/dVjWT6PZyh
Stay tuned, indeed. Jeva Lange
President Trump apparently thinks former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job," but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) begs to differ. When asked at an Axios Q&A session Wednesday morning whether he agreed with Trump's assessment of the FBI director he fired — which the president reportedly uttered while meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office — Ryan made clear that he didn't.
"Yeah, I don't agree with that, and he's not," Ryan said, defending Comey against the president's charge.
Ryan said that he thinks Comey was put in an "impossible position," but "served his country ably." "I like Jim Comey," Ryan said, a far cry from Trump's depiction of Comey as a "grandstander" and a "showboat."
Despite his departures from Trump on Comey, Ryan reiterated that he still has confidence in the president. Becca Stanek
A Republican lawmaker just suggested the DNC hack was an 'insider job.' His evidence: 'Stuff circulating on the internet.'
Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) suggested Wednesday in an interview with CNN that the 2016 Democratic National Committee email leak could have been an "insider job." "There's still some question as to whether the intrusion at the DNC server was an insider job, or whether or not it was the Russians," Farenthold said.
When pressed for evidence to back his claim, Farenthold cited "stuff circulating on the internet." He didn't specify what "stuff."
The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia was behind the cyberattacks throughout the 2016 presidential election, including the DNC hack:
To remind Farenthold and others: US intel community concluded Russia was behind all the hacks, incl DNC hack https://t.co/YdVPVOeg0T pic.twitter.com/p4a3ZlgQRJ
Watch Farenthold's full interview below. His comments about the "insider job" start around the 3:20 mark. Becca Stanek
JUST NOW @farenthold on @CNN suggests the DNC hack was an “insider job," sources “stuff circulating on the internet” https://t.co/97zytNWHVR
Tommy Arthur, a 75-year-old Alabama inmate sentenced to death in 1983 for murder, is facing his eighth execution date Thursday evening. Seven times before — in 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014, and 2016 — he's been slated to sit down for his last meal, only for his execution to be delayed after his legal team won appeals.
Arthur has been accused of two murders: He served five years for the second-degree murder of his wife's sister, but he's maintained his innocence in the 1982 murder of Troy Wicker, for which he was sentenced to death. Arthur's lawyer has argued that "neither a fingerprint or a weapon, nor any other physical evidence" ties Arthur to the murder.
Arthur's case has become a flash point for people on all sides of the death penalty, The New York Times reported. "People who simply want the execution are unhappy because of the passage of time," said Robert Dunham, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. "People who oppose the death penalty are unhappy because they don't want Tommy Arthur executed. People who want fairness are unhappy because, despite the length of time this case has been in the courts, the process has never been fair."
Arthur said his oldest daughter "came to six execution dates, and the stress of her father about to be killed was so traumatic it damaged her heart." She did not come to his seventh execution date and she was not originally planning to come to his eighth, scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. Arthur isn't bothering with requesting a last meal either. "I don't believe in that last meal baloney — I never have the appetite. When they're trying to kill you, you're not hungry," he said.
Arthur's lawyers are fighting for another delay, but The New York Times reported that Arthur "allowed that his case might be near its end." On Friday, the day after Arthur's eighth execution date, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is slated to sign a measure that would shorten death penalty appeals. Becca Stanek
As President Trump waltzes across the Middle East and Western Europe this week, he leaves at home a gaping hole at the top of the FBI following the ousting of former FBI Director James Comey. Despite Trump claiming he was "very close" to having an FBI director last week, the leading candidate, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman (Conn.), is now out of the running, CNN reports.
"Trump has since decided he wants to see a broader range of candidates for the job," CNN reports an administration official as saying.
The White House is claiming it was because Trump wanted to see a "broader list of candidates," but Lieberman was an ethics minefield. https://t.co/YCqtfzwaiW
— Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 24, 2017
Lieberman had no federal law enforcement background, The Hill reports, which sparked concerns in Congress. Lieberman is a partner at the same law firm as Trump's private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, who will represent Trump in the investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
For the position, Trump has also interviewed former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating (R), acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI official Richard McNeely; McNeely has since withdrawn from the running, and Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher, New York Court of Appeals Associate Judge Michael Garcia, Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R), and South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy (R) have also removed themselves from consideration. Jeva Lange
U.S. allies are having a particularly tough time preparing for the upcoming G-7 summit in Italy on Friday and Saturday, the first that President Trump will attend in person. Officials are trying to write up the statements they'll deliver, as is the norm ahead of such meetings, but they are struggling to work with the "broad points" that U.S. officials have submitted that "fail to nail down positions on issues the leaders will discuss," Politico reported.
The French are hoping Trump can clear up whether or not he actually wants to back out of the Paris climate agreement, while Italy wants to know if Trump would be willing to help out with the influx of refugees. So far, the White House has only indicated that Trump will "promote economic prosperity and global growth" and "address unfair trade practices and other global issues, such as the role of innovation in the economy, women's equality, and food security."
"We haven't exactly seen the same situation before," said Pierre Vimont, a former French ambassador to the United States who has talked to people involved with G-7 conversations. "It's been difficult to find an agreement with the Americans."
Trump's ambiguity may be a bargaining tactic, so that he can see what other leaders will offer him before he puts his cards on the table. But, Politico noted, such vague answers in response to allies' demands for clarity could very well "cause drama" during his first foreign trip. Becca Stanek
President Trump very nearly became the first American president since World War II to forgo an audience with the pope, The New York Times reports.
Former President George W. Bush's ambassador to the Vatican, James Nicholson, helped set up the meeting between Trump and Pope Francis when he realized Trump's advisers were waiting for an invitation to the Vatican — apparently unaware that it was their responsibility to request the audience.
"They hadn't gotten an invitation, and I said, 'You'll never get an invitation,'" Nicholson said. He added that the historic significance of Trump missing an audience with the pope was "a data point that I was pretty persistent on." Read more dispatches from Trump's visit to the Vatican on Wednesday at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Google now knows how your shopping habits in the "real world" correspond with the ads you interact with online. The advertising giant is teaming up with credit and debit card companies to "match up in-store purchases with your online identity," CNN reports.
The credit card companies provide Google with encrypted information about purchases, which Google software then compares to Google profiles of people who viewed relevant ads. Google cannot actually see any of the encrypted data, so it does not have access to identifiable payment information, like the person's name or what they bought.
The matches are tallied up in aggregate to protect privacy. That means Google can tell a restaurant their ads resulted in 1,000 people going there to eat and how much they spent, but not share any personal information about individual diners. [CNN]
"The privacy implications of this are pretty massive, so Google needs to tread very carefully," San Diego State University marketing professor Miro Copic told the Los Angeles Times. The massive partnership between Google and the card companies will account for 70 percent of all debit or credit card purchases in the country.
You can get around Google tracking your IRL purchases, but it isn't exactly easy: You would have to either log out of your Google account before searching anything, or turn off your search history. CNN also suggests using "cash," like some sort of caveman, "to buy your frosty and fries." Jeva Lange