Sean Hannity is losing his mind over Seth Rich and 'liberal fascism'

To briefly recap: Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C., in July 2016 in what was likely a botched robbery attempt. Democrats definitely did not assassinate him for leaking info to WikiLeaks, although conspiracy theorists and Fox News host Sean Hannity seem to believe that is the case. Rich's grieving family asked Fox News to stop spreading the false narrative, saying "the conspiracy theories surrounding [Rich's] death cause us unbearable pain," and the network responded by issuing a not-very-apologetic retraction. Hannity said Tuesday that after speaking to Rich's family, "for now I am not discussing this matter at this time."

During all of this, progressive watchdog Media Matters posted a list Tuesday of Sean Hannity's advertisers, calling him "a professional propagandist for President Donald Trump, as well as a bigot, a sexist, and a conspiracy theorist."

Then this happened:

IMPORTANT! Mediamatters is trying to silence me, get me fired, pressure my advertising on radio & TV. Liberal Fascism. I need your help!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017 I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked https://t.co/op11hVRlWW — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

And in case anything wasn't CLEAR:

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

By Wednesday morning, Hannity was still going, claiming that "liberal fascism" is trying to get him fired. "TODAY, George Soros and Hillary Clinton-supported Media Matters is targeting all of my advertisers to try to get me fired," he raged. "Spoke to many advertisers. They are being inundated with emails to stop advertising on my show. This is Soros/Clinton/Brock liberal fascism."

"DO NOT give up on Sean Hannity," one supporter with the username "TrumpGirlStrong" tweeted in response. "He's not giving up on #SethRich."

Hannity replied:

Not giving up at all. I'm working harder than ever to get to the truth the family wants and deserves. Stay tuned. https://t.co/dVjWT6PZyh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Stay tuned, indeed. Jeva Lange