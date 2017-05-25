Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe

President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny by the FBI in the Russia investigation, several U.S. officials told NBC News and other media outlets.

Officials said it is believed he has information that could be helpful in the inquiry, but that doesn't mean he is suspected of any crimes and is in a different category than Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, who are considered subjects of the investigation.

In 2016, Kushner met at least once with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and a Russian banker named Sergey Gorkov who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014. It's unclear if Kushner has received any requests from federal investigators for documents, and his lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, told NBC News he "previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry." The probe into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election is now being led by a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Catherine Garcia