Montenegro leader shrugs off shove from Trump, calling it 'natural' that U.S. presidents 'be in the first row'

Some observers found it rude when President Trump casually pushed Montenegro's prime minister, Duško Marković, out of the way so he could get to the front row for a NATO photo-op on Thursday, but Marković calls the encounter "an inoffensive situation." Journalists are "differently commenting" on the scene, he added, but "I want to tell you that it is natural for the president of the United States to be in the first row."

Prime Minister of #Montenegro Duško Marković answered journalists' questions. First one was about "the situation" during #NATO Photo op pic.twitter.com/u8sZGbXiri — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) May 26, 2017

So there you go, no hard feelings. Here's the moment Marković was referring to:

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Marković is right about U.S. presidents being in the front row, naturally.

Though maybe that wasn't what people found bemusing about Trump's actions. Peter Weber