GOP lawmaker concedes food is 'essential,' but hedges on whether every American is 'entitled to eat'
When asked in an interview on NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday whether Americans are "entitled to eat," Republican Rep. Adrian Smith (Neb.) avoided giving a straight answer. The question arose as Smith discussed a proposal in President Trump's budget to slash funding for food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), by $193 billion over 10 years. Nearly 43 million Americans received SNAP benefits in 2017.
Smith argued that "very minor shifts" to SNAP could be "very effective in terms of fiscal policy" so long as it doesn't "harm the most vulnerable among us," but NPR host Scott Simon pressed him on whether food should really be up for negotiation. "Well, let me ask you this bluntly: Is every American entitled to eat?" Simon said.
"Well, they — nutrition, obviously, we know is very important," Smith said. Simon pointed out that food is more than just "important" for humans. "[I]t's essential for life," Simon said, before asking Smith once again whether every American is "entitled to eat." Smith conceded that food is "essential."
Simon tried one more time to get a direct answer from Smith. He also asked if food stamps "ought to be that ultimate guarantor." "I think that we know that, given the necessity of nutrition, there could be a number of ways that we could address that," Smith said, not ruling out the possibility that he'd vote for a budget that cuts food stamps.
Listen to the full interview below. Becca Stanek
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) threw up his hands when asked what the Republican Party stands for in an interview on Politico's Off Message podcast. "I don't know," Sasse said. "Isn't that a problem?" Politico's Edward-Isaac Dovere asked. "Big problem," Sasse said.
Sasse, an outspoken critic of President Trump, wasn't exactly optimistic about the the rest of the American government either. He declared Washington "just lame," "incredibly ineffective," and "populated by people who aren't vey interesting," and he wouldn't say whether he thinks Trump is an "adult." "I think we should just start by admitting that the two political parties are intellectually exhausted," Sasse said. "They don't have future-oriented ideas right now."
Head over to Politico to listen to the full interview. Becca Stanek
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in spurts of armed conflict ever since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But the battle isn't limited to the Russian-Ukrainian border anymore — the two countries have taken the tussle to Twitter.
It all started when the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted a graphic countering Russia's claims about French queen Anne de Kiev:
When @Russia says Anne de Kiev established Russia-France relations, let us remind the sequence of events pic.twitter.com/nBKhQdyKql
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
Russia, which has used the ancient state of Kievan Rus as justification for "reclaiming" parts of Ukraine, replied:
Ukraine wasn't falling for it:
@Russia You really don't change, do you? pic.twitter.com/HDfS9A8jWZ
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
President Trump has also spent some time reportedly confused about Russia's territorial ambitions — German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly brought a map of the Soviet Union with her to a meeting with Trump to try to lay it all out. Read a brief history of Ukraine's fraught relationship with Russia here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Stephen Miller reportedly gave a middle school friend a list of reasons why they couldn't be pals in high school, including that he was Latino
President Trump's senior adviser, Stephen Miller, was "radicalized" long before ever jumping on Trump and Stephen Bannon's wagon, Miller's former high school and college classmates told Vanity Fair. "He has a dangerous mind and a dangerous way of thinking. He wants to shift what America is about," said Miller's former high school classmate, Nick Silverman.
But Miller's radical worldview — marked by being the lone defender of accused rapists on the Duke campus, or by calling America a "white county" that is "our creation … our inheritance, and it belongs to us" — started even before high school, one friend recalled:
As a youngster, Stephen was obsessed with Star Trek. He watched the show for hours. And he and his younger brother, Jacob, used to dress up in Captain Kirk uniforms. "He really liked this kind of macho alpha-male thing that was going on with Kirk," remembers Jason Islas, a friend of Miller's in middle school. "I think he was really attracted to that as a model for his own behavior."
[…] When Miller celebrated his Bar Mitzvah at Beth Shir Shalom, Islas was a close enough friend to be invited. But Miller abruptly ended their friendship that summer, before they both went off to Santa Monica's huge, 3,400-student public high school. According to Islas, one day Miller telephoned him and told him he didn't want to be friends anymore. Not content to just let their interactions fade as they moved from one school to another, Miller wanted to make a point. "He gave me a whole list of reasons why we couldn't be friends and almost all of them were personal, but the one that stuck out was because of my Latino heritage," Islas recalls. "It was the one that wasn't directly personal. It was very strange." [Vanity Fair]
Silverman added that Miller hasn't changed much since he was a teenager.
"I can hear that kind of nationalistic, America-First American culture," he told Vanity Fair. "That's that same Stephen from junior year. He hasn't gone anywhere. That's still him." Read more about Miller's worldview and roots at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
North Korea has ordered the development of more powerful weapons as a means of sending a "bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," the state news agency, KCNA, quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying.
On Monday, North Korea tested missiles equipped with "an advanced automated pre-launch sequence compared with previous versions of the 'Hwasong' rockets," Reuters writes. "That indicated the North had launched a modified Scud-class missile, as South Korea's military has said." The missile flew about 280 miles before coming down in the sea in Japan's economic zone, South Korean officials said. The launch came after two successful tests of North Korean mid- and long-range missiles in the last two weeks.
North Korea is desperately trying to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the mainland United States as a deterrent against international pressures and sanctions. Read more about Monday's launch here. Jeva Lange
Russia reportedly believed it could 'influence the Trump administration' with 'derogatory information'
American intelligence reportedly discovered that Russia was confident it "had the ability to influence the [Trump] administration through ... derogatory information," people familiar with the intelligence told CNN. The Russian conversations, intercepted during the 2016 campaign, reportedly referred to incriminating financial information that could have been used to sway Trump or his close inner circle, CNN adds.
But the sources, privy to the descriptions of the communications written by U.S. intelligence, cautioned the Russian claims to one another "could have been exaggerated or even made up" as part of a disinformation campaign that the Russians did during the election.
The details of the communication shed new light on information U.S. intelligence received about Russian claims of influence. The contents of the conversations made clear to U.S. officials that Russia was considering ways to influence the election — even if their claims turned out to be false. [CNN]
"This is yet another round of false and unverified claims made by anonymous sources to smear the president," the White House said in a statement. "The reality is, a review of the president's income from the last ten years showed he had virtually no financial ties at all."
The review of Trump's income was done by his paid lawyers, and is not transparent or verifiable because Trump has refused to release his tax returns. An unverified dossier composed by former British spy Christopher Steele also echoed beliefs that Russia held incriminating information about Trump and his inner circle, and could use it to blackmail the administration. Jeva Lange
President Trump has never been quiet about his plans to reverse some of the stepped-up civil rights enforcement of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and he's doing that in big ways and small, by proposing to cut some civil rights divisions entirely, cutting funding and staff levels, and putting critics in charge of agencies, among other actions. On Tuesday, The Washington Post focused on a few of the moves, including a proposal in the Labor Department's fiscal 2018 budget to eliminate the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and fold it into the separate Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
The compliance program conducts audits for discriminatory practices among federal contractors, and has done so for decades. As the Post's Juliet Eilperin explains in the video below, that affects about a quarter of the U.S. workforce, and the cut is not yet a done deal:
At the Environmental Protection Agency, new leaders have recommended scrapping the environmental justice program, which helps mitigate oil spills, hazardous leaks, and other environmental threats concentrated in minority areas. The Education Department's Office of Civil Rights faces steep budget and staffing cuts, hampering investigations of discrimination in school districts, and its new director, Candice E. Jackson, wrote a book arguing that attempts to promote diverse student bodies disregard "the very real prices paid by individual people who end up injured by affirmative action."
Trump has similarly suggested he wants to put the Justice Department's civil rights division under the leadership of conservative lawyer Eric Dreiband, who has represented several companies in discrimination lawsuits. The Trump Justice Department has already moved to dismantle challenges to a Texas voter ID law and, with the Education Department, rolled back Obama-era guidance about transgender students and bathrooms.
Trump administration officials insist that they believe in civil rights. "The Trump administration has an unwavering commitment to the civil rights of all Americans," White House spokeswoman Kelly Love told The Washington Post. Vanita Gupta, who led the DOJ's civil rights division until January, disagrees. "They can call it a course correction, but there's little question that it's a rollback of civil rights across the board," she said. You can read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Pence is hitting the road to defend vulnerable midterm Republicans threatened by Trump's ongoing scandals
Vice President Mike Pence is doing damage control this summer with his tour of swing states where Republicans face uphill battles in 2018. Some are also pointing out that Pence's tour could foreshadow his future political ambitions: "There's little question that Pence's aggressive travel schedule will pay dividends down the road should he eventually seek the presidency," Politico writes.
Officially, Pence is fighting to raise money and calm Republicans who are panicking over how ripples of President Trump's scandals could play out next November. "We are in for a turbulent campaign cycle, as nearly all parties in power face during a new president's first midterm," said George W. Bush's former deputy political director, Scott Jennings. "But the question is, do you shrink in the face of a tough cycle or do you fight like hell to hold on? And Pence is going to fight like hell, it seems, which will hopefully embolden every candidate out there."
Pence is expected to make stops in Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and to attend the Republican National Committee's summer conference in Chicago. His travel schedule will be even fuller as the midterms grow closer, too, his advisers said.
“I'm so thankful for all the work the vice president has done for our candidates so far this year, especially in these special elections," said National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio). "As a former member of the House, he knows how important it is." Jeva Lange