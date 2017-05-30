Coldplay, Katy Perry, and other celebs to join Ariana Grande for Manchester benefit concert

Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and One Direction's Niall Horan will join Ariana Grande on Sunday as she returns to Manchester for a charity concert. The concert, which will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will raise money for the victims and the families affected by the suicide bombing last week at a Manchester Arena concert that left 22 dead and dozens injured.
In a statement Friday announcing the concert, Grande said the "response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder, and to live more kindly and generously than we did before." Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway insists there's nothing wrong with Jared Kushner's secret Russia communications
Back channel communications are just "the regular course of business," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends in an interview Tuesday, as she defended President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner talked to Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak about setting up a secret back channel for communications between Russia and Trump's transition team, an arrangement that former U.S. national security officials said would be "out of the norm" and potentially "illegal," Politico reported.
Conway argued otherwise, noting the administration's senior military advisers have said they're "not concerned." "And that's really all that we know," she said. "And I think it's very important to recognize that the president has expressed full confidence in Jared Kushner and also went on to note the considerable progress and very large important portfolio that Jared oversees here at the White House."
Catch Conway's defense below. Becca Stanek
.@KellyannePolls reacts to claims that Jared Kushner tried to open 'back channel' with Russians pic.twitter.com/HDLsIBV7JR
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017
Manuel Noriega, once the merciless dictator of Panama, spent the last years of his life feared by no one. "Nobody even knew who he was, hardly," historian R.M. Koster told The Miami Herald.
Noriega ruled as a military dictator from 1983 until he was ousted by U.S. troops in 1989; he died late Monday at the age of 83 after a failed brain tumor surgery in Panama, where he was under house arrest after previously spending years in both American and French prisons.
But long before that, Noriega cultivated an image of being an "assassin, a rapist, a torturer, [and] even a deadly practitioner of black magic," The Miami Herald writes. On that last point: "Noriega was the only chief of state in the Western Hemisphere who had a staff witch, imported from Brazil."
"Noriega is like a malevolently smiling Wizard of Oz, blowing the smoke and whistles to manipulate his own image from behind a curtain," wrote journalist John Dinges in his biography Our Man In Panama. He once even allowed an American reporter to — apparently jokingly — examine his head for a Satanic 666 marking.
None was found, which surely didn't surprise the general, who believed his origins were loftier. "Ego sum qui sum," he once told a Panamanian journalist in language that echoed God's speech to Moses from inside a burning bush in the Biblical book of Exodus. "I am who I am. I am Manuel Antonio Noriega. I always have been. ... There is nothing enigmatic about me." [The Miami Herald]
Read more about Noriega's rise and fall at The Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) threw up his hands when asked what the Republican Party stands for in an interview on Politico's Off Message podcast. "I don't know," Sasse said. "Isn't that a problem?" Politico's Edward-Isaac Dovere asked. "Big problem," Sasse said.
Sasse, an outspoken critic of President Trump, wasn't exactly optimistic about the the rest of the American government either. He declared Washington "just lame," "incredibly ineffective," and "populated by people who aren't vey interesting," and he wouldn't say whether he thinks Trump is an "adult." "I think we should just start by admitting that the two political parties are intellectually exhausted," Sasse said. "They don't have future-oriented ideas right now."
Head over to Politico to listen to the full interview. Becca Stanek
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in spurts of armed conflict ever since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But the battle isn't limited to the Russian-Ukrainian border anymore — the two countries have taken the tussle to Twitter.
It all started when the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted a graphic countering Russia's claims about French queen Anne de Kiev:
When @Russia says Anne de Kiev established Russia-France relations, let us remind the sequence of events pic.twitter.com/nBKhQdyKql
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
Russia, which has used the ancient state of Kievan Rus as justification for "reclaiming" parts of Ukraine, replied:
Ukraine wasn't falling for it:
@Russia You really don't change, do you? pic.twitter.com/HDfS9A8jWZ
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
President Trump has also spent some time reportedly confused about Russia's territorial ambitions — German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly brought a map of the Soviet Union with her to a meeting with Trump to try to lay it all out. Read a brief history of Ukraine's fraught relationship with Russia here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Stephen Miller reportedly gave a middle school friend a list of reasons why they couldn't be pals in high school, including that he was Latino
President Trump's senior adviser, Stephen Miller, was "radicalized" long before ever jumping on Trump and Stephen Bannon's wagon, Miller's former high school and college classmates told Vanity Fair. "He has a dangerous mind and a dangerous way of thinking. He wants to shift what America is about," said Miller's former high school classmate, Nick Silverman.
But Miller's radical worldview — marked by being the lone defender of accused rapists on the Duke campus, or by calling America a "white county" that is "our creation … our inheritance, and it belongs to us" — started even before high school, one friend recalled:
As a youngster, Stephen was obsessed with Star Trek. He watched the show for hours. And he and his younger brother, Jacob, used to dress up in Captain Kirk uniforms. "He really liked this kind of macho alpha-male thing that was going on with Kirk," remembers Jason Islas, a friend of Miller's in middle school. "I think he was really attracted to that as a model for his own behavior."
[…] When Miller celebrated his Bar Mitzvah at Beth Shir Shalom, Islas was a close enough friend to be invited. But Miller abruptly ended their friendship that summer, before they both went off to Santa Monica's huge, 3,400-student public high school. According to Islas, one day Miller telephoned him and told him he didn't want to be friends anymore. Not content to just let their interactions fade as they moved from one school to another, Miller wanted to make a point. "He gave me a whole list of reasons why we couldn't be friends and almost all of them were personal, but the one that stuck out was because of my Latino heritage," Islas recalls. "It was the one that wasn't directly personal. It was very strange." [Vanity Fair]
Silverman added that Miller hasn't changed much since he was a teenager.
"I can hear that kind of nationalistic, America-First American culture," he told Vanity Fair. "That's that same Stephen from junior year. He hasn't gone anywhere. That's still him." Read more about Miller's worldview and roots at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
GOP lawmaker concedes food is 'essential,' but hedges on whether every American is 'entitled to eat'
When asked in an interview on NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday whether Americans are "entitled to eat," Republican Rep. Adrian Smith (Neb.) avoided giving a straight answer. The question arose as Smith discussed a proposal in President Trump's budget to slash funding for food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), by $193 billion over 10 years. Nearly 43 million Americans received SNAP benefits in 2017.
Smith argued that "very minor shifts" to SNAP could be "very effective in terms of fiscal policy" so long as it doesn't "harm the most vulnerable among us," but NPR host Scott Simon pressed him on whether food should really be up for negotiation. "Well, let me ask you this bluntly: Is every American entitled to eat?" Simon said.
"Well, they — nutrition, obviously, we know is very important," Smith said. Simon pointed out that food is more than just "important" for humans. "[I]t's essential for life," Simon said, before asking Smith once again whether every American is "entitled to eat." Smith conceded that food is "essential."
Simon tried one more time to get a direct answer from Smith. He also asked if food stamps "ought to be that ultimate guarantor." "I think that we know that, given the necessity of nutrition, there could be a number of ways that we could address that," Smith said, not ruling out the possibility that he'd vote for a budget that cuts food stamps.
Listen to the full interview below. Becca Stanek
North Korea has ordered the development of more powerful weapons as a means of sending a "bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," the state news agency, KCNA, quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying.
On Monday, North Korea tested missiles equipped with "an advanced automated pre-launch sequence compared with previous versions of the 'Hwasong' rockets," Reuters writes. "That indicated the North had launched a modified Scud-class missile, as South Korea's military has said." The missile flew about 280 miles before coming down in the sea in Japan's economic zone, South Korean officials said. The launch came after two successful tests of North Korean mid- and long-range missiles in the last two weeks.
North Korea is desperately trying to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the mainland United States as a deterrent against international pressures and sanctions. Read more about Monday's launch here. Jeva Lange