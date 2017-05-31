House Intelligence Committee approves subpoenas for Flynn, Cohen

The House Intelligence Committee approved on Wednesday subpoenas for Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, and Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney.

Subpoenas were also approved for their firms Flynn Intel LLC and Michael D. Cohen and Associates PC. "We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation," Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the leaders of the probe, said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead." The panel is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and federal prosecutors have already issued subpoenas to Flynn and people and businesses connected to him.

The committee additionally approved subpoenas to the CIA, National Security Agency, and FBI for records that show which members of former President Barack Obama's administration asked for the names of Trump associates that were picked up in intercepted communications. "Subpoenas related to the 'unmasking' issue would have been sent by Chairman [Devin] Nunes acting separately from the committee's Russia investigation," a senior committee aide told Reuters. "This action would have been taken without the minority's" — meaning Democrats' — "agreement." Catherine Garcia