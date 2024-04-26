Quiz of The Week: 20 - 26 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
From the US Senate paving the way for a ban on TikTok to warnings about a "cicada-geddon" featuring insect "sex zombies", the last seven days have been full of memorable stories.
To get all news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. A World Health Organization study found that a majority of children in Britain have consumed alcohol by the time they reach what age?
- 9
- 11
- 13
- 15
2. Staff at which foreign-owned US car plant voted to join the United Auto Workers union?
- Audi
- Kia
- Bentley
- Volkswagen
3. Councils in the Netherlands are divided over proposals to legalise working from home for workers in which industry?
- Cannabis selling
- Clog making
- Sex work
- Tulip growing
4. Which US tabloid was exposed for backing and shielding Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign?
- National Enquirer
- National Examiner
- Star
- Globe
5. A VAR offside call on Sunday cost which English football team a place in the FA Cup final?
- Wolves
- Coventry City
- Newcastle United
- Chelsea
6. How many people did an Arizona grand jury indict on felony charges related to a scheme to reverse Donald Trump's 2020 election loss?
- 5
- 12
- 18
- 21
7. A tough week for Tesla included reports that the carmaker is scrapping a low-cost EV called what?
- Model 7
- Model A
- Model T
- Model 2
8. The US Food and Drug Administration found traces of the bird flu virus in which type of grocery item?
- Milk
- Cheese
- Eggs
- Butter
9. The estate of the creator of which literary detective has approved a new novel starring the popular character?
- Hercule Poirot
- Philip Marlowe
- Miss Marple
- Sherlock Holmes
10. A $12 billion high-speed rail line will travel between which two US cities?
- San Diego and San Francisco
- Los Angeles and Las Vegas
- Houston and Nashville
- Atlanta and Miami
1. 13
Britain topped the chart for adolescent alcohol consumption in a study of 44 countries, despite several recent studies suggesting that younger generations are less likely to drink than their predecessors.
2. Volkswagen
A Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has successfully become the first foreign automaker to unionise in the South. The UAW and VW will now commence negotiations on pay, work hours and worker safety.
3. Sex work
Some of the 150 municipalities surveyed said at-home sex work would cause a "nuisance", but others said authorities need to get with the times, with the majority of rendezvous now arranged online rather than in a traditional brothel setting.
4. National Enquirer
During Trump's Manhattan criminal trial on Tuesday, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified that he agreed to publish articles, often fabricated, to damage Trump's rivals.
5. Coventry City
Keir Starmer was among the football fans in disbelief after the video refereeing technology ruled Victor Torp's last-minute goal offside over what the Labour leader called "a toenail of difference".
6. 18
Eleven Arizona Republicans were charged for signing certificates falsely claiming to be "duly elected and qualified" presidential electors plus seven close Trump allies, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.
7. Model 2
In a Q1 earnings call on Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk played down reports that the project has been scrapped. Learn more about the challenges facing the EV industry with this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
8. Milk
The FDA discovered traces of inactive H1N1 viral fragments in pasteurised grocery store milk, but the human risk appears low. FDA tests to confirm there's no live virus in pasteurised milk will be "available in the next few days to weeks," said food safety director Don Prater.
9. Sherlock Holmes
The Observer revealed that thriller writer Gareth Rubin has penned a new Sherlock Holmes mystery with the official backing of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's descendants. "Holmes and Moriarty" will once again pit the detective against his nemesis.
10. Los Angeles and Las Vegas
The electric-powered trains will travel at more than 185mph and shuttle passengers through the Mojave Desert in 2 hours and 10 minutes, cutting the driving time by half. Brightline, the company building the railway, aims to have the trains running by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
