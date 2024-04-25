Bird flu worries mount as virus found in milk, cows

The FDA found traces of the virus in pasteurized grocery store milk

Bird flu prevention in China
The USDA said all dairy cows moved across state lines must be tested
(Image credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Dairy cows moved across state lines must now be tested for bird flu to help quash an  outbreak that has spread to at least 33 herds in eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. One Texas dairy worker contracted a mild case and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it found inactive H1N1 viral fragments in pasteurized grocery store milk, though the risk to humans appears low.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

