Netherlands split on WFH for sex workers

Councils concerned over 'nuisance' of at-home sex work, but others say changes will curb underground sex trade

Sex worker in the Netherlands
Sex work has been legal in licensed premises in the Netherlands since 2000
(Image credit: Anoek de Groot / AFP via Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

 A proposed law which would allow sex workers to operate from their homes has met with a mixed reception from Dutch councils.

Sex work has been legal in licensed premises in the Netherlands since 2000, but traditional brothels are "increasingly being replaced by sex workers booking clients online and seeing them at their home", said The Telegraph.  

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Netherlands Prostitution Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸