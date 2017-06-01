White House discloses ethics waivers for 17 Trump officials, including 4 lobbyists

On Wednesday night, the White House released information on the ethics waivers it has granted to White House employees working for President Trump and, in one case, Vice President Mike Pence. The 16 Trump dispensations from ethics rules he signed include visible figures like Kellyanne Conway, who was given permission to interact with clients of her polling firm, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who can talk freely with the Republican National Committee.
Six of the waivers went to White House lawyers, including counsel Don McGahn, allowing them to communicate with their former law firm, Jones Day. And four White House officials got waivers to work on issues they focused on as lobbyists: Michael Catanzaro, who worked against Obama-era environmental rules as an energy lobbyist, can oversee the office trying to repeal those rules; Shahira Knight, who left her job as a top lobbyist for Fidelity Investments, is allowed to work on tax and retirement policy; Andrew Olmem, who lobbied on bankruptcy and securities issues as a partner at the law firm Venable, can work with former clients in his role as financial policy adviser; and Joshua Pitcock, Pence's chief of staff, can work on issues that affect Indiana, which he lobbied for.
Chief strategist Steve Bannon, former head of Breitbart News, was the apparent target for a blanket waiver retroactively allowing all Trump White House appointees to communicate "with news organizations on matters of broad policy" including "a former employer or former client." The White House released the waivers under pressure from the Office of Government Ethics, which requested waiver information in April for all federal agencies; along with the White House waivers released Wednesday night, information about dispensations to other federal appointees are expected to be made public in coming days.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that the Trump administration had tried "to the furthest extent possible" to get staffers "to recuse from conflicting conduct rather than being granted waivers," so, for example, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn did not need a waiver because he voluntarily recuses himself from matters specific to Goldman Sachs, where he was a top executive. Waivers became more common under former President Barack Obama, made necessary by ethics rules he put in place to block lobbyists; over eight years, he issued 17 total waivers for White House employees, including three in the first few months, and about 70 to all federal appointees. Peter Weber
President Trump's unusual skin tone has led to some unkind nicknames, like "Angry Creamsicle" and "Golf Cart Cheeto." But Funny or Die didn't go in for any of those cheap laughs in its new short, The President's Sun, released Wednesday by site co-founder Adam McKay. The mock documentary introduces the world to Khoren Dartanian (Ken Davitian, Borat, The Artist), an Armenian emigrant and the only man allowed to spray-tan Trump. "I met the president back in 1987," Dartanian says. "He told me, 'Khoren, I want a tan that makes other tans feel weak. My tan wins, and their tan loses.'"
The president's colorist returns to the theme of Trump's spray-tan as the source of his power later on in the video, and he ends with a surprisingly touching soliloquy on Trump's apparent use of artificial melanin. "I'm guessing there really is one person and one person only who spray-tans the president," McKay explained to Vanity Fair. "It's a very private act. I started wondering who that person is." You can watch his imaginative, briefly NSFW (language) exposition below. Peter Weber
A delayed train kept Jerich Marco Alcantara from his official graduation ceremony, but it didn't stop his friends, family, and fellow subway riders from ensuring he experienced some pomp and circumstance.
Alcantara was set to graduate from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City on Tuesday morning, and left early enough so he would arrive well before the ceremony began at 9:15 a.m. His Manhattan-bound train came to a stop, and "after 45 minutes, I knew I was already late, but I kept hoping that I'd at least make it to walking the stage," he told New York Magazine's Select All. As the minutes ticked by, Alcantara — donning his cap and gown — knew he wouldn't get there in time, and that's when the train came together to throw him an impromptu ceremony. "It wasn't so much an idea, but something that just happened," he said. "Everyone was getting antsy and impatient, so I figured I'd lighten the mood by thanking everyone for coming out. That led to applause, and the rest just followed."
His friend created a diploma on his cellphone, a rider started to play music on his phone, and everyone watched as Alcantara received his own private ceremony. The train was ultimately delayed three hours, and by the time Alcantara arrived on campus, his fellow graduates were leaving. That didn't stop Alcantara's friends and family from holding another spontaneous ceremony, this time alone inside the auditorium. "It was a great time," Alcantara said. Catherine Garcia
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says if President Trump ditches the Paris Agreement, he'll ditch him.
On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Trump will likely withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, which commits to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent within a decade. Later in the day, Musk, a member of Trump's business advisory council and manufacturing jobs initiative, tweeted that he didn't know "which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain." A follower asked Musk what he'll do if Trump does leave the agreement, and Musk replied, "Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case." Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he will announce his decision at 3 p.m. Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.
Musk also disagreed with Trump on his travel ban that targeted people from seven Muslim-majority countries, tweeting in February that while he opposed the ban, "advisory councils simply advise and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration." Catherine Garcia
If we generously set the statute of limitations for "covfefe" jokes at 24 hours, Hillary Clinton made it in just under the wire, and so did Trevor Noah. "I don't know about America, but Donald Trump has definitely made Twitter great again — say what you want," he said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "And I'm just going to enjoy this moment," when "people were searching 'covfefe' on the internet like it was a Kim Kardashian nude." People have different theories on why President Trump left an unfinished late-night tweet ending in a nonsense word up for six hours before deleting it, and Noah offered his own, involving couch cushions, CNN, jet lag, and Obama's birth certificate.
"As much as 'covfefe' was a gaffe, it must have been nice for the White House to have a Trump blunder that, for a change, didn't threaten national security," Noah said. "And more importantly, it provided welcome distraction from the fallout that came from his recent foreign trip." The Trump team, of course, just created its own narrative of the Trump trip, and it involved a lot of superlatives and Sean Spicer. "Did you see how incredible that was?" he asked after a highlight reel of Spicer obsequiousness. "Not only is the administration ignoring all the criticism of the trip, they're basically saying it was the greatest presidential trip of all time."
He illustrated his point with a restaurant analogy, then explained why Spicer, with a straight face, can "say that Donald Trump now is the patron saint of diplomacy: Well, it's because he knows that there's a large part of the population — you may know them as Republicans — who believe that Donald Trump is far more credible than most news outlets." So when Trump says Obama wiretapped him, they believe it, Noah said, and "if Trump says 'covfefe,' look, they don't know what it means, but damnit, they believe it. Trump's whole political career has taught him that he doesn't need anybody's reality but his own." He ends with a bit of his own imagined reality — a Gandhi-Ellen chimera — and maybe with this ends covfefe covfever? Watch below. Peter Weber
Congressional investigators are looking into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions had yet another undisclosed meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign, Democratic and Republican aides and intelligence officials told CNN Wednesday.
They are specifically trying to determine if a private meeting took place between Sessions and Kislyak on April 26, 2016, at Washington, D.C.'s Mayflower Hotel. That day, candidate Donald Trump gave his first major foreign policy speech at the hotel, and both Sessions, then a Republican senator from Alabama, and Kislyak attended a reception prior to his address. Sessions, who has previously failed to disclose meetings he held with Russian officials, has been asked to hand over additional information, including his schedules. After saying during his confirmation hearing that he "did not have any communications with the Russians" during the campaign, it came out that Sessions did in fact meet with Kislyak twice; Sessions later said he didn't think he needed to share this information because the meetings took place as part of his Senate duties. Catherine Garcia
The election was nearly seven months ago, but the Republican and Democratic nominees can't stop getting their jabs in.
President Trump got the ball rolling, tweeting Wednesday night, "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC." Trump was likely referring to comments Clinton made earlier in the day at Recode's CodeCon, when she said she inherited "nothing" from the Democratic National Committee once she became the nominee, adding that the DNC was "bankrupt" and had data that was "mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong."
Clinton hit back quickly, pouncing on Trump's weird half-finished tweet that was up for most of last night, tweeting, "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe." Clinton was most certainly referring to the fact that there are several government investigations into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, ensnaring many of his closest aides, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and personal attorney Michael Cohen. Catherine Garcia
Last December, former President Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russians he called "intelligence operatives" as punishment for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and now, the Trump administration is moving to return those compounds to Russia, The Washington Post reports.
Russia has asserted it used the facilities, which had diplomatic immunity, to hold events and as a place of relaxation for United Nations and embassy employees, but for decades the U.S. has believed the compounds are also used for spying. People with information on the matter told the Post that last month, the Trump administration told Russia it would consider turning the properties back over to Russia if Moscow agreed to lift a freeze on the construction of a new U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. During a meeting a few days later, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that the U.S. was no longer linking the compounds and the consulate. The Post reports that the administration is looking at enacting some restrictions at the compounds, including removing diplomatic immunity.
There are several ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the election and ties between President Trump's campaign and Russian officials. One of the men under investigation, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, spoke with Kislyak before the inauguration and let him know that things would change once Trump was in the White House. Read the entire report at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia