Brexit politician Nigel Farage is a 'person of interest' in the Trump-Russia investigation

Nigel Farage, the British politician who headed up the Brexit movement, is now reportedly a "person of interest" in the ongoing FBI investigation into the Trump team's ties to Russia. The Guardian reported Thursday that Farage is being looked at because of his connections to people at the center of the investigation, including President Trump and some of his associates, as well as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
WikiLeaks is thought to have worked with Russia to publish hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's aides during the presidential election; Farage visited Assange in March. "One of the things the intelligence investigators have been looking at is points of contact and persons involved," a source told The Guardian. "If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange, and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage."
Farage's spokesperson maintained that Farage "has never been to Russia, let alone worked with their authorities." The FBI's national press office told The Guardian it had no comment on the matter. Becca Stanek
Stephen Bannon and Scott Pruitt have been scheming for months to get Trump to ditch the Paris accord
If President Trump announces this afternoon that he's pulling out of the Paris climate accord, it will be a win for chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Politico reported Thursday that both men have long been angling for Trump to bail on the deal:
Donald Trump's chief strategist and EPA administrator maneuvered for months to get the president to exit the Paris climate accord, shrewdly playing to his populist instincts and publicly pressing the narrative that the nearly 200-nation deal was effectively dead — boxing in the president on one of his highest-profile decisions to date.
Steve Bannon and Scott Pruitt have sought to outsmart the administration's pro-Paris group of advisers, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, who were hoping the president could be swayed by a global swell of support for the deal from major corporations, U.S. allies, Al Gore, and even the pope. [Politico]
While Ivanka was setting up meetings for her dad with supporters of the agreement, Bannon and Pruitt were reportedly pushing concerns about how the deal could "hobble his pro-fossil-fuel energy agenda" and playing into Trump's concerns that the U.S. wasn't getting a good deal under the Paris Agreement. "Some of the debate was for show to help the moderates feel like they had their say," a person who'd talked to Pruitt told Politico. "Pruitt has believed all along that this was never in doubt."
Trump is slated to announce his decision Thursday at 3 p.m. Three White House officials told Politico that he's settled on pulling out of the Paris accord — though they conceded it's always possible Trump could change his mind.
Becca Stanek
It was 50 years ago today (almost) when Sgt. Pepper taught the world to play a different kind of record. On July 2, 1967, The Beatles released Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in the United States, a week after its release in Britain, and people credibly argue that popular music, and recorded music was never quite the same. Here's the short version:
On PBS NewsHour, Anthony DeCurtis gave a longer explanation of why Sgt. Pepper was such a seminal album for the music world, and for The Beatles. It may not be the band's greatest collection of songs — "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane" were recorded during the same sessions but released as a single first, for example. "But when you're assessing an album's importance, or whether or not it's the best," DeCurtis said, records like Revolver and Rubber Soul are great, "but they did not alter the culture. Sgt. Pepper altered the culture."
If you want a deeper dive into the album and how it was made, from "Penny Lane" to the magnificent "A Day in the Life," PBS is airing a documentary on Saturday. Peter Weber
Running through the recent timeline of events led Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough to conclude Thursday morning that President Trump might be a "hostage" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "You have Donald Trump in the Oval Office with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Kislyak, and the foreign minister, Lavrov, and that picture took place the day after James Comey was fired when the Russian story really exploded. Then he goes in, he reveals classified information. He doesn't let U.S. reporters in the room. I mean, you can go on and on," Scarborough said. "They make these decisions time and time again in a way that makes it appear that they're hostages, that he's Vladimir Putin's hostage. Why did they have that meeting in the Oval Office? Because Putin told Trump he needed that meeting in the Oval Office."
The most recent event that left Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski baffled — and that spurred Scarborough to raise this theory — was a report revealing that the Trump administration is thinking about returning two diplomatic compounds to the Russian government. The compounds were shut down by former President Barack Obama as punishment for Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "It kind of makes it hard to believe that Putin doesn't have anything on Trump," Brzezinski said. "There seems to be no guard rails here."
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
Sen. Al Franken's (D-Minn.) new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, has 47 chapters, but all anyone seems to want to talk about is Chapter 37, "Sophistry," about one of his colleagues. Samantha Bee was no exception when she had Franken on Wednesday's Full Frontal for her book club, Ladies Who Book. "Don't you think you were a little hard on Ted Cruz?" she asked. "No, I definitely was not," Franken said. "Really? Because you wrote a whole chapter about him and you called him the Dwight Schrute of the Senate," she noted, referring to a character from The Office. Franken picked up a sheet and started reading things Bee has called Cruz, starting with "rodent-faced soup sponge."
At one point, Franken pulled back and explained why he devoted an entire chapter to the widely disliked Cruz, and at another he reminded a skeptical Bee that Cruz is a human being with feelings, but mostly it was trading insults the other had lobbed at the junior senator from Texas. If that's your thing, watch below. Peter Weber
While President Trump was still in Europe, the White House floated the idea that all of his tweets would be vetted by lawyers before being sent out into the twitterverse, and maybe they were encouraged by his lack of tweeting while abroad. When he came back to the White House, however, the id-tweeting started back up immediately, and despite growing pleas from his legal team, the idea of prescreening Trump's tweets has obviously not covfefe yet. Despite orders from his lawyers and begging from his aides, Trump has made clear "that he fully intends to stick to his favorite means of communication," The New York Times reports. Nevertheless, they persist:
Mr. Trump's aides, especially his White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, have long implored the president to cut down on his tweeting, especially about the Russia investigations. But Mr. McGahn is not perceived as a peer by Mr. Trump, unlike [outside lawyer Marc E.] Kasowitz, whom the president respects for building a successful business. White House aides hope that Mr. Kasowitz, who has advised Mr. Trump for years, can get through to the president — and that if Mr. Kasowitz leads a vigorous public defense, the president may not feel the need to do it himself. ...
The best way to keep Mr. Trump off Twitter, advisers said, is to keep him busy. During his foreign trip, he was occupied 12 to 15 hours a day, seldom left alone to fulminate over the Russian investigation, and given less unstructured time to watch television — although he did tune in to CNN International and fumed privately that it was even more hostile to him than the domestic network. It helped, aides said, that Melania Trump, a sometimes moderating force who has largely remained in New York since the inauguration, accompanied him on the trip. [The New York Times]
During the presidential campaign, Trump's tweeting was a political liability at times, but now it's a legal problem. You can read more about Trump's 140-character self-imposed legal jeopardy at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Samantha Bee and Nixon counsel John Dean speculate on who might bring Trump down from the inside
Ever since President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, midway through his investigation of the Trump campaign and Russia, "people have begun whispering the 'I' word in earnest," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "But as much fun as it would be to put the country through that again, is impeachment really the answer?" She sat down with Richard Nixon's White House counsel John Dean, a key witness and target in the Watergate scandal, "to see how unfazed he was by Trump's behavior compared to the real corruption of the past," Bee explained. He was pretty fazed.
After estimating how much worse Trump appears to be than Nixon, ethics-wise, Dean said things will likely get worse. "Given the fact he's coming up on the learning curve, there's no telling what he could be like once he understands where the levers are and what the buttons do," he explained. Bee asked how bad things could really get, and Dean brought up the Bush-Cheney unified executive theory of government that could, if adopted by Trump, "quadruple his power." His potential meddling with independent federal agencies is bad, but "the more difficult problem for me is, once he's up on the learning curve and we take this authoritarian personality and turn him loose, we could have a war so easily," Dean said, adding, when asked, "we could have a nuclear one."
Bee, after pulling a face, asked if there is any way to slow that learning curve, or short-circuit it from the inside. "Who's the John Dean of Trump?" Bee asked John Dean. He judged that a good question, and suggested somebody in the White House counsel's office might forced to come forward with damning information in order to keep their law license. Bee listed all 27 of their names, unsubtly reminding the lawyers they work for the office of the president, not Trump. "They're not cops, and they're not whistleblowers," Dean said. "They have, actually, ethical responsibilities."
Bee filmed the entire interview in 1970s TV format, complete with retro set and gratuitous abuse of legendary TV host Dick Cavett. There is some NSFW language. If that's not a concern, watch below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton told a tech conference that President Trump's victory over her in November came with a little help from an army of automated bots on Twitter, and alluded to reports that bots are once again amassing at Trump's Twitter fortress. "Who is behind driving up Trump's Twitter followers by the millions? We know they're bots," she said. "Is it to make him look more popular than he is? Is it to try to influence others on Twitter about what the messaging is so that people get caught up in it and lose sight of what they're trying to say?"
BuzzFeed News rated that assertion false, because Twitter had told BuzzFeed that Trump did not recently gain 5 million users in three days, but researchers say there really is something fishy going on with Trump's Twitter numbers — which grew by 2.4 million in May, from 28.6 million to 31 million followers, or about one new follower a second. "In my expert opinion, something strange is going on," Samuel C. Woolley, research director for the Computational Propaganda project at Oxford University, tells The Washington Post. "It's consistent with other strange things that have gone on before with this politician's Twitter feed."
The numbers themselves aren't that shocking — he is president, and uses Twitter a lot — but there's "a strangely large percentage of Trump's followers — and especially his newest followers — that have only the most rudimentary account information, with no profile picture, few followers, and little sign that they have ever tweeted." These so-called "egg followers" are often, but not always, automated bots. According to analytics firm SocialRank, Trump has 9.1 million egg followers, up from 5 million in February. "The quality of the new followers is pretty bad," says Jonathan Albright at Columbia.
Some of Trump's new followers have just joined and haven't yet completed their profiles, experts say, but there's also evidence of a bot buildup. "It's probably a combination of both," SocialRank CEO Alexander Taub told the Post, "but there's something fishy." The reason people are paying attention is that Trump's bots outperformed Clinton's 5-to-1 in the days before the election, according to a study by Wooly and his Oxford colleagues. You can read more about what may be afoot at The Washington Post. Peter Weber